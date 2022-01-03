DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022: 161 Vacancies Notified @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notifications for recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical), against Post Code 803/22 and 804/22 respectively, on its website (dsssb.delhi.gov.in) for which online application link will be available from 10 January 2022 on dsssbonline.nic.in. Engineers can submit their applications on or before 09 February 2022.
A total of 161 vacancies are available under various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi /Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of DSSSB AE Application Form - 10 January 2022
- Last Date of DSSSB AE Application Form - 09 February 2022
- DSSSB AE Exam Date - to be announced
DSSSB AE Vacancy Details
Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 151
- UR - 64
- EWS - 17
- OBC - 43
- SC - 18
- ST - 09
Department-wise Vacancy
- North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) - 38 Posts
- South Delhi Municipal Corporation(South DMC) - 1 Post
- East Delhi Municipal Corporation( East DMC) - 39 Posts
- New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) - 43 Posts
- Delhi Jal Board(DJB) - 30 Posts
Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 10
- UR - 9
- OBC - 1
Department-wise Vacancy
- North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) - 5 Posts
- East Delhi Municipal Corporation (East DMC) - 5 Posts
DSSSB AE Salary:
Rs. 9300-34800+ Grade Pay 4600/- Group: ‘B’
DSSSB AE Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- NDMC/SDMC/EDMC - Degree in Civil/Engineering Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. (ii) Two years of professional experience. Diploma in Electrical/Civil Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent. and Two years of professional experience as an Electrical/Civil Engineer counted from the date of completion of the qualifying Diploma Examination.
- New Delhi Municipal Council - 1st Class or second high-class University graduate Civil Engineer from a recognized institution or passed section A & B examination of the institution of engineers (India) with 03 years experience service.
- Delhi Jal Board (DJB) - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized UniversitY/
DSSSB AE Age Limit:
18 to 30 years
Selection Process for DSSSB AE Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of Two-Tier Examination i.e. Tier-I & Tier-II.
How to Apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2022 for AE Posts ?
Candidates can apply online from 10 January to 09 February 2022. Before submitting online applications, the candidate must ensure that he/she is registered on DSSSB’s portal i.e. https://dsssbonline.nic.in.
Application Fee:
- General / OBC / EWS - Rs. 100/-
- SC / ST / PH and All Category Female - No Fee
DSSSB AE Civil Notification PDF