DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022: 161 Vacancies Notified @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is hiring 216 Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical). Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, and Other Details.

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 21:11 IST
DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022

DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notifications for recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical), against Post Code 803/22 and 804/22 respectively, on its website (dsssb.delhi.gov.in) for which online application link will be available from 10 January 2022 on dsssbonline.nic.in. Engineers can submit their applications on or before 09 February 2022.

A total of 161 vacancies are available under various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi /Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies.

DSSSB JE Notification 2022

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of DSSSB AE Application Form - 10 January 2022
  • Last Date of DSSSB AE Application Form - 09 February 2022
  • DSSSB AE Exam Date - to be announced

DSSSB AE Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 151

  • UR - 64
  • EWS - 17
  • OBC - 43
  • SC - 18
  • ST - 09

Department-wise Vacancy

  • North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) - 38 Posts
  • South Delhi Municipal Corporation(South DMC) - 1 Post
  • East Delhi Municipal Corporation( East DMC) - 39 Posts
  • New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) - 43 Posts
  • Delhi Jal Board(DJB) - 30 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 10

  • UR - 9
  • OBC - 1

Department-wise Vacancy

  • North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) - 5 Posts
  • East Delhi Municipal Corporation (East DMC) - 5 Posts

DSSSB AE Salary:

Rs. 9300-34800+ Grade Pay 4600/- Group: ‘B’

DSSSB AE Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • NDMC/SDMC/EDMC - Degree in Civil/Engineering Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. (ii) Two years of professional experience. Diploma in Electrical/Civil Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent. and Two years of professional experience as an Electrical/Civil Engineer counted from the date of completion of the qualifying Diploma Examination.
  • New Delhi Municipal Council - 1st Class or second high-class University graduate Civil Engineer from a recognized institution or passed section A & B examination of the institution of engineers (India) with 03 years experience service.
  • Delhi Jal Board (DJB) - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized UniversitY/

DSSSB AE Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

Selection Process for DSSSB AE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Two-Tier Examination i.e. Tier-I & Tier-II.

How to Apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2022 for AE Posts ?

Candidates can apply online from 10 January to 09 February 2022. Before submitting online applications, the candidate must ensure that he/she is registered on DSSSB’s portal i.e. https://dsssbonline.nic.in.

Application Fee:

  • General / OBC / EWS  - Rs. 100/-
  • SC / ST / PH and All Category Female - No Fee

DSSSB AE Civil Notification PDF

DSSSB AE Electrical Notification PDF

