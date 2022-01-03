DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022: 161 Vacancies Notified @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is hiring 216 Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical). Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, and Other Details.

DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notifications for recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical), against Post Code 803/22 and 804/22 respectively, on its website (dsssb.delhi.gov.in) for which online application link will be available from 10 January 2022 on dsssbonline.nic.in. Engineers can submit their applications on or before 09 February 2022.

A total of 161 vacancies are available under various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi /Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies.

Important Dates

Starting Date of DSSSB AE Application Form - 10 January 2022

Last Date of DSSSB AE Application Form - 09 February 2022

DSSSB AE Exam Date - to be announced

DSSSB AE Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 151

UR - 64

EWS - 17

OBC - 43

SC - 18

ST - 09

Department-wise Vacancy

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) - 38 Posts

South Delhi Municipal Corporation(South DMC) - 1 Post

East Delhi Municipal Corporation( East DMC) - 39 Posts

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) - 43 Posts

Delhi Jal Board(DJB) - 30 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 10

UR - 9

OBC - 1

Department-wise Vacancy

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) - 5 Posts

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (East DMC) - 5 Posts

DSSSB AE Salary:

Rs. 9300-34800+ Grade Pay 4600/- Group: ‘B’

DSSSB AE Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

NDMC/SDMC/EDMC - Degree in Civil/Engineering Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. (ii) Two years of professional experience. Diploma in Electrical/Civil Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent. and Two years of professional experience as an Electrical/Civil Engineer counted from the date of completion of the qualifying Diploma Examination.

New Delhi Municipal Council - 1st Class or second high-class University graduate Civil Engineer from a recognized institution or passed section A & B examination of the institution of engineers (India) with 03 years experience service.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized UniversitY/

DSSSB AE Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

Selection Process for DSSSB AE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Two-Tier Examination i.e. Tier-I & Tier-II.

How to Apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2022 for AE Posts ?

Candidates can apply online from 10 January to 09 February 2022. Before submitting online applications, the candidate must ensure that he/she is registered on DSSSB’s portal i.e. https://dsssbonline.nic.in.

Application Fee:

General / OBC / EWS - Rs. 100/-

SC / ST / PH and All Category Female - No Fee

DSSSB AE Civil Notification PDF

DSSSB AE Electrical Notification PDF