DU Admission 2026: Sri Aurobindo College Evening Round 2 Cutoff, Check Admission Status on CSAS
Access DU’s Round 2 category-wise cutoff scores for the Sri Aurobindo College Eveining. Find detailed ranks to determine your admission options at the college for different undergraduate programs.
Sri Aurobindo College admission for 2026-27 academic session has begun. Students aiming to get into evening programs can check out the official Round 2 cutoff scores shared below. University of Delhi has released cutoff scores till Round 2. The admission is undergoing and will be based on the CSAS (ommon Seat Allocation System) councelling process. For the undergraduate programs students can check out category-wise score distribution shared below.
The cutoff score will help students estimate the admission option at the Aurobindo college, and analyse the admission chances in upcoming rounds. Students can assess the cutoff scores, based on the CUET UG results.
DU Admission 2026: Key Highlights
Students can find relevant admission details from the table shared below. From the CSAS UG link shared below, students can check out seat allotments as pubslished by the University of Delhi.
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Particulars
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Description
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Admission Process
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CSAS(UG)-2026 (Common Seat Allocation System, Undergraduate)
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Official DU CSAS Website
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ugadmission.uod.ac.in
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Admission Based on
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Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2026 (CUET (UG) – 2026)
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CSAS(UG)-2026 Application Fee
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CSAS UG 2026 Process:
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Phase I: Applying To University Of Delhi
Phase II: Filling The Preferences For Programs And Colleges
Phase III: Allocation-Cum-Admission
DU Admission 2026: Aurobindo Evening Round 2 Category-wise Closing Ranks
Check a list of undergraduate courses offered at Sri Aurobindo College. During Round 2 admission, B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology remains at top. The admission begins at 712.0115 score for unreserved category. While B.Com. (Hons.) admission scores are still flexible, starting with 619.3106 (unreserved category). Check out a detailed list and category-wise distribution from the table shared below.
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PROGRAMME NAME
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UR
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OBC-NCL
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SC
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ST
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EWS
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B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology
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712.0115
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528.3601
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510.8524
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357.3934
|
511.2994
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B.A. (Hons.) Economics
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549.499
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211.7861
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132.6343
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294.4559
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B.A. (Hons.) English
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542.4505
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342.4519
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322.1259
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138.1474
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314.0986
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B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
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105.3872
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B.A. Program (Economics + History)
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487.6241
|
285.527
|
247.2647
|
234.4793
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B.A. Program (Economics + Music)
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556.7354
|
327.704
|
244.5059
|
296.2143
|
385.9616
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B.A. Program (Economics + Physical Education)
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554.5835
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377.4926
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400.7841
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411.3438
|
381.6661
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B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
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502.212
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278.2959
|
269.444
|
354.5527
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B.A. Program (Economics + Sanskrit)
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503.6446
|
199.8949
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143.1257
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B.A. Program (English + History)
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492.3956
|
308.7935
|
316.9942
|
299.4276
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240.373
|
B.A. Program (English + Music)
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583.7605
|
381.1585
|
440.3434
|
352.294
|
B.A. Program (English + Physical Education)
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552.123
|
417.6421
|
498.524
|
329.1186
|
447.319
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
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512.1224
|
321.1494
|
326.8814
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303.0705
|
174.917
|
B.A. Program (English + Sanskrit)
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443.2546
|
160.8911
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
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436.0513
|
235.1854
|
269.6183
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Music)
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525.3596
|
331.7667
|
301.7781
|
191.5013
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Physical Education)
|
460.2432
|
316.6135
|
370.6232
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B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
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458.7468
|
264.5667
|
265.7137
|
282.5922
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Sanskrit)
|
327.149
|
192.8653
|
B.A. Program (History + Music)
|
511.0025
|
388.2093
|
298.4888
|
B.A. Program (History + Physical Education)
|
490.7421
|
346.9071
|
358.1314
|
258.1794
|
413.8335
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B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
482.5754
|
286.5302
|
284.5543
|
166.5521
|
158.0298
|
B.A. Program (History + Sanskrit)
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397.6742
|
291.4477
|
251.517
|
B.Com.
|
577.4078
|
366.433
|
268.0347
|
266.9668
|
440.0635
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
619.3106
|
444.102
|
315.4015
|
175.2838
|
539.6278
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