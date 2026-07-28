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DU Admission 2026: Sri Aurobindo College Evening Round 2 Cutoff, Check Admission Status on CSAS

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 19:17 IST

Access DU’s Round 2 category-wise cutoff scores for the Sri Aurobindo College Eveining. Find detailed ranks to determine your admission options at the college for different undergraduate programs.  

DU Admission 2026: Sri Aurobindo College Evening Round 2 Cutoff, Check Admission Status on CSAS
DU Admission 2026: Sri Aurobindo College Evening Round 2 Cutoff, Check Admission Status on CSAS

Sri Aurobindo College admission for 2026-27 academic session has begun. Students aiming to get into evening programs can check out the official Round 2 cutoff scores shared below. University of Delhi has released cutoff scores till Round 2. The admission is undergoing and will be based on the CSAS (ommon Seat Allocation System) councelling process. For the undergraduate programs students can check out category-wise score distribution shared below. 

The cutoff score will help students estimate the admission option at the Aurobindo college, and analyse the admission chances in upcoming rounds. Students can assess the cutoff scores, based on the CUET UG results. 

DU Admission 2026: Key Highlights

Students can find relevant admission details from the table shared below. From the CSAS UG link shared below, students can check out seat allotments as pubslished by the University of Delhi.

Particulars

Description

Admission Process 

CSAS(UG)-2026 (Common Seat Allocation System, Undergraduate)

Official DU CSAS Website 

ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Admission Based on

Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2026 (CUET (UG) – 2026)

CSAS(UG)-2026 Application Fee  


  • UR/OBC-NCL/EWS- Rs. 250.00 (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only)  SC/ST/PwBD- Rs. 100.00 (Rupees Hundred only)  

  • Candidates applying for BFA/ B. Sc(PE,HE &S) / B.A.(H) Music will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 400.00 (non-refundable).

  • For applying to ECA and Sports supernumerary quota, there is an additional fee of Rs.100.00 (Rupees Hundred only) for each quota.

CSAS UG 2026 Process: 

Phase I: Applying To University Of Delhi


Phase II: Filling The Preferences For Programs And Colleges


Phase III: Allocation-Cum-Admission

DU Admission 2026: Aurobindo Evening Round 2 Category-wise Closing Ranks 

Check a list of undergraduate courses offered at Sri Aurobindo College. During Round 2 admission, B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology remains at top. The admission begins at 712.0115 score for unreserved category. While B.Com. (Hons.) admission scores are still flexible, starting with 619.3106 (unreserved category). Check out a detailed list and category-wise distribution from the table shared below. 

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology

712.0115

528.3601

510.8524

357.3934

511.2994

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

549.499

211.7861

132.6343

  

294.4559

B.A. (Hons.) English

542.4505

342.4519

322.1259

138.1474

314.0986

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

105.3872

        

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

487.6241

285.527

247.2647

  

234.4793

B.A. Program (Economics + Music)

556.7354

327.704

244.5059

296.2143

385.9616

B.A. Program (Economics + Physical Education)

554.5835

377.4926

400.7841

411.3438

381.6661

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

502.212

278.2959

269.444

  

354.5527

B.A. Program (Economics + Sanskrit)

503.6446

199.8949

143.1257

    

B.A. Program (English + History)

492.3956

308.7935

316.9942

299.4276

240.373

B.A. Program (English + Music)

583.7605

381.1585

440.3434

  

352.294

B.A. Program (English + Physical Education)

552.123

417.6421

498.524

329.1186

447.319

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

512.1224

321.1494

326.8814

303.0705

174.917

B.A. Program (English + Sanskrit)

443.2546

160.8911

      

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

436.0513

235.1854

269.6183

    

B.A. Program (Hindi + Music)

525.3596

331.7667

301.7781

  

191.5013

B.A. Program (Hindi + Physical Education)

460.2432

316.6135

370.6232

    

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

458.7468

264.5667

265.7137

  

282.5922

B.A. Program (Hindi + Sanskrit)

327.149

192.8653

      

B.A. Program (History + Music)

511.0025

388.2093

298.4888

    

B.A. Program (History + Physical Education)

490.7421

346.9071

358.1314

258.1794

413.8335

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

482.5754

286.5302

284.5543

166.5521

158.0298

B.A. Program (History + Sanskrit)

397.6742

291.4477

251.517

    

B.Com.

577.4078

366.433

268.0347

266.9668

440.0635

B.Com. (Hons.)

619.3106

444.102

315.4015

175.2838

539.6278

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 19:17 IST

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