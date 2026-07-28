DU Admission 2026: Sri Aurobindo College Evening Round 2 Cutoff, Check Admission Status on CSAS

Sri Aurobindo College admission for 2026-27 academic session has begun. Students aiming to get into evening programs can check out the official Round 2 cutoff scores shared below. University of Delhi has released cutoff scores till Round 2. The admission is undergoing and will be based on the CSAS (ommon Seat Allocation System) councelling process. For the undergraduate programs students can check out category-wise score distribution shared below.

The cutoff score will help students estimate the admission option at the Aurobindo college, and analyse the admission chances in upcoming rounds. Students can assess the cutoff scores, based on the CUET UG results.

DU Admission 2026: Key Highlights

Students can find relevant admission details from the table shared below. From the CSAS UG link shared below, students can check out seat allotments as pubslished by the University of Delhi.