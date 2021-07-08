Chapter 3 (Fibre to Fabric) of Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download now and prepare for CBSE Class 7th Science exam.

Chapter 3 (Fibre to Fabric) of Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download (PDF). Download & prepare Chapter 3 (Fibre to Fabric) of CBSE Class 7 Science. It is another important chapter of the CBSE Class 7th Science NCERT textbook. Questions from this chapter are often asked in school exams.

Download Fibre to Fabric - Chapter 3: Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF)

Snapshot from Chapter 3 of Class 7 Science NCERT Textbook:

Important topics of this chapter:

⇒ Important keywords of this chapter are Reeling, Silk moth, Silkworm, Sorting, Scouring, Sericulture, Shearing, Cocoon, Fleece

⇒ Silk comes from silkworms & wool is obtained from sheep, goats and yak. Hence silk and wool are animal fibres.

⇒ The hairs of camel, llama and alpaca are also processed to yield wool.

⇒ In India, mostly sheep are reared for getting wool.

⇒ Sheep hair is sheared off from the body, scoured, sorted, dried, dyed, spun and woven to yield wool.

⇒ Silkworms are caterpillars of silk moths.

⇒ During their life cycle, the worms spin cocoons of silk fibres.

⇒ Silk fibres are made of a protein.

⇒ Silk fibres from cocoons are separated out and reeled into silk threads.

⇒ Weavers weave silk threads into silk cloth.

Jagran Josh has provided many important resources for the preparation of exams. Students of CBSE Schools are advised to visit the School section of Jagran Josh which might be helpful for the students. Students preparing for competitive exams can also access other important resources for the preparation of respective exams.

NCERT Book for Class 7 Science (PDF): Hindi & English



