GEC Thrissur KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Opening-Closing Ranks

As per KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) Round 2 closing ranks, candidates can determine admission possibility at Government Engineering College, Thrissur. Candidates from Kerala state are eligible to appear for engineering admission under the state merit list. The KEAM cutoff is calculated based on a direct entrance exam, which is conducted for only engineering and pharmacy programs, and Class 12 scores. While the Round 1 closing rank is released on July 8, 2026, the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala, released the Round 2 closing rank on July 20, 2026.

Based on the Round 2 closing ranks, admission to the Computer Science and Engineering branch is closing at 947 under state merit. The branch is highly competitive, given its high demand among engineering students. The below shared table accurately offers the KEMA 2026 Round 1 and Round 2 cutoff ranks for admission to top engineering branches at GEC Thrissur. Check and analyze your admission and upgrade options during later rounds.