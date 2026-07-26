GEC Thrissur KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Opening-Closing Ranks
Access the KEAM 2026 Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks for admission to engineering programs at Government Engineering College, Thrissur. Given below is a detailed table sharing top engineering branches offered at the college. Check seat options in both rounds under the state merit shared below.
As per KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) Round 2 closing ranks, candidates can determine admission possibility at Government Engineering College, Thrissur. Candidates from Kerala state are eligible to appear for engineering admission under the state merit list. The KEAM cutoff is calculated based on a direct entrance exam, which is conducted for only engineering and pharmacy programs, and Class 12 scores. While the Round 1 closing rank is released on July 8, 2026, the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala, released the Round 2 closing rank on July 20, 2026.
Based on the Round 2 closing ranks, admission to the Computer Science and Engineering branch is closing at 947 under state merit. The branch is highly competitive, given its high demand among engineering students. The below shared table accurately offers the KEMA 2026 Round 1 and Round 2 cutoff ranks for admission to top engineering branches at GEC Thrissur. Check and analyze your admission and upgrade options during later rounds.
KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Closing Ranks
The table contains KEAM Round 1 closing ranks for admission to Government Engineering College, Thrissur. As per the KEMA round 1 Computer Science and Engineering admission ends at 773 rank. This is followed by Electronics and Communication Engineering ending at 1155. There is a huge gap between the two branches closing ranks which also shows the demand and seat availability at the college.
|
College Name
|
Course Name
|
Round
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Cyber Physical Systems
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
6045
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Civil Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
7621
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Chemical Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
5674
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
773
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
1155
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
2275
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
3773
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Production Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
10371
KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening-Closing Ranks
During KEMA 2026 Round 2 admission, candidates can observe Computer Science and engineering close at 947, showing significant relaxation. While Electronics and Communication Engineering admission ends at 1331 rank.
Candidates can refer to the table shared below and compare both the rounds to analyse the future options during upcoming rounds.
|
College Name
|
Course Name
|
Round
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Cyber Physical Systems
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
6865
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Civil Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
8100
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Chemical Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
6213
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
947
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
1331
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
2601
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
4267
|
Government Engineering College, Thrissur
|
Production Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
11741
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.