GHMCK AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks; Check Category-Wise, Previous Year Cutoff
As AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 1 registrations begin, students can check here the expected opening and closing ranks for round 1 of counselling to the BHMS programme and the previous year category-wise cutoff of GHMCK.
Government Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode (GHMCK) conducts admissions to the BHMS course through the NEET-based allotment by CEE Kerala and AYUSH counselling. Students allotted seats through these are required to report to the allotted colleges with all their required documents.
Admissions are conducted based on the opening and closing ranks set by the institutions. The opening and closing ranks are determined based on the AYUSH NEET Rank, category of application, and number of seats available and the average number of applications received. Candidates applying for admissions to the Government Homoeopathic Medical College can check here the opening and closing ranks for the first round of AYUSH counselling.
GHMCK AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Cutoff
Admissions to the BHMS course at Government Homoeopathic Medical Colleges, Kozhikode are conducted based on the cutoff marks set by the college for admissions. Registration process for the first round of counselling has officially commenced at aaccc.gov.in. Eligible candidates interested in securing admissions must register for the first round of counselling through the link on the website.
GHMCK NEET UG 2026 cutoffs are determined for each category based on the average mark scores, previous year cutoffs, and applications received for the programme. The opening and closing ranks change every year depending on the number of seats available under each category.
GHMCK Round 1 Expected Cutoff for 2026
Check here the expected opening and closing ranks for AYUSH counselling at Government Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
25545 - 48317
|
60535 - 95585
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
39061 - 48317
|
60535 - 99179
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
71585 - 145863
|
71585 - 145863
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
258117 - 266591
|
258117 - 267671
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
397561 - 397563
|
397561 - 397563
GHMCK NEET UG 2026 Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Last year admissions in the first round for BHMS courses were conducted with the following opening and closing ranks for each category
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
40798
|
99818
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
145864
|
145864
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
264736
|
267671
GHMCK Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks 2024
In 2024, admissions to the BHMS course were held under the All India Quota for the following categories
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
48319
|
60533
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
71583
|
71583
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
266593
|
266593
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
397563
|
397563
GHMCK Opening and Closing Ranks 2023
The Opening and closing ranks for first round counselling for admissions to BHMS are as follows
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
GN
|
25543
|
95585
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
39059
|
99179
|
Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
BHMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
258116
|
258116
The opening and closing ranks are indicators of the chances of admission to the programmes offered at the medical college. Students can cross-check the opening and closing ranks with their AYUSH NEET UG Rank when filling out the choices for round 1 of counselling. Chances of securing admission depend entirely on the GHMCK AYUSH Cutoff 2026 set for admissions. Candidates are hence advised to submit their choices in the order of preference, keeping in mind the cut-offs and the category-wise chances of securing admission.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.