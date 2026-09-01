GHMCK AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks; Check Category-Wise, Previous Year Cutoff

Government Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode (GHMCK) conducts admissions to the BHMS course through the NEET-based allotment by CEE Kerala and AYUSH counselling. Students allotted seats through these are required to report to the allotted colleges with all their required documents.

Admissions are conducted based on the opening and closing ranks set by the institutions. The opening and closing ranks are determined based on the AYUSH NEET Rank, category of application, and number of seats available and the average number of applications received. Candidates applying for admissions to the Government Homoeopathic Medical College can check here the opening and closing ranks for the first round of AYUSH counselling.

GHMCK AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Cutoff

Admissions to the BHMS course at Government Homoeopathic Medical Colleges, Kozhikode are conducted based on the cutoff marks set by the college for admissions. Registration process for the first round of counselling has officially commenced at aaccc.gov.in. Eligible candidates interested in securing admissions must register for the first round of counselling through the link on the website.