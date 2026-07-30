Got Rank Under 5,000 in COMEDK 2026? Best Colleges & Branches Allotted in Round 1

COMEDK UGET Cutoff 2026: Engineering aspirants can get admission to the best engineering colleges and branches based on the COMEDK 2026 rank under 5000. COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) is a state-based entrance exam. It conducts a common entrance test (UGET) for undergraduate admissions.

Colleges like Bangalore Institute of Technology, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, etc. are offering admission under the range. Candidates who have secured the 5245 rank or under can secure a seat at the Bangalore Institute of Technology in Computer Science Engineering. Similarly, candidates can find a list of colleges and top engineering branches in which they can take admission under the 5000 rank. To help students figure out the college and branch and navigate the admission options, we have provided a list with closing ranks. Candidates can assess their admission options during Round 1 seat allotment based on the details shared below.