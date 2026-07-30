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Got Rank Under 5,000 in COMEDK 2026? Best Colleges & Branches Allotted in Round 1

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:56 IST

Get admission to top colleges and engineering branches based on a rank under 5000 in COMEDK 2026 exam. After the release of Round 1 closing ranks on July 28, 2026, candidates can analyse admission options for B.Tech programs in Karnataka region. Check out a list of colleges and branches for admission during Round 1 seat allotment.  

Got Rank Under 5,000 in COMEDK 2026? Best Colleges & Branches Allotted in Round 1
Got Rank Under 5,000 in COMEDK 2026? Best Colleges & Branches Allotted in Round 1

COMEDK UGET Cutoff 2026: Engineering aspirants can get admission to the best engineering colleges and branches based on the COMEDK 2026 rank under 5000. COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) is a state-based entrance exam. It conducts a common entrance test (UGET) for undergraduate admissions. 

Colleges like Bangalore Institute of Technology, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, etc. are offering admission under the range. Candidates who have secured the 5245 rank or under can secure a seat at the Bangalore Institute of Technology in Computer Science Engineering. Similarly, candidates can find a list of colleges and top engineering branches in which they can take admission under the 5000 rank. To help students figure out the college and branch and navigate the admission options, we have provided a list with closing ranks. Candidates can assess their admission options during Round 1 seat allotment based on the details shared below. 

COMEDK 2026 Cutoffs: College and Branch-Wise Closing Ranks (General Merit) 

As per the COMEDK Round 1 cutoff, the Bangalore Institute of Technology offers admission to Computer Science Engineering under the 5000 rank. The general merit quota, also known as the open category, offers seats in private engineering colleges in the state. These are allotted as per the general merit entrance exam ranks. Candidates who have secured 45% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will be eligible for the reservation. Check the complete list shared below. 

College Name

Branch Name

Closing Rank

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

5245

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

BT-

Biotechnology

5312

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

5343

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

ME-

Mechanical Engineering

5459

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

5593

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

IM-Industrial Engineering & Management

5722

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

CV-Civil Engineering

6209

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)

6389

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

6564

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

6883

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

7506

JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru

CB-Computer Science & Business Systems

7638

JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru

IS-Information Science & Engineering

7660

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

7766

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

IS-Information Science & Engineering

7808

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

RI-Robotics & Artificial Intelligence

8153

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

ED-Electronics & Communication Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology)

8246

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

ET-Electronics & Telecommun-ication Engineering

8260

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering

8536

R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

8621

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

8640

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

AE-

Aeronautical Engineering

8648

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

RI-Robotics & Artificial Intelligence

8720

BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

9441

R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

9492

The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

9565

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

VL-Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology)

9632

R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

9679

The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

9998

COMEDK 2026 Cutoffs: College and Branch-Wise Closing Ranks (General Merit) 

The table shares a list of seat options under KKR (Kalyana Karnataka Region quota). Candidates get a 15% to 18% reservation for Kalyana-Karnataka locals residing outside the region. 

As per the COMEDK 2026 Round 1 results, students who have secured 5330 rank or under can secure a seat at M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology in the Information Science and Engineering program. Check the detailed distribution from the table shared below. 

College Name

Branch Name

Closing Rank

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

IS-Information Science & Engineering

5330

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

5386

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering

5493

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

6008

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

6016

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

7956

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)

7961

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering

8944

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

9730

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

9782

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:56 IST

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