Got Rank Under 5,000 in COMEDK 2026? Best Colleges & Branches Allotted in Round 1
Get admission to top colleges and engineering branches based on a rank under 5000 in COMEDK 2026 exam. After the release of Round 1 closing ranks on July 28, 2026, candidates can analyse admission options for B.Tech programs in Karnataka region. Check out a list of colleges and branches for admission during Round 1 seat allotment.
COMEDK UGET Cutoff 2026: Engineering aspirants can get admission to the best engineering colleges and branches based on the COMEDK 2026 rank under 5000. COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) is a state-based entrance exam. It conducts a common entrance test (UGET) for undergraduate admissions.
Colleges like Bangalore Institute of Technology, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, etc. are offering admission under the range. Candidates who have secured the 5245 rank or under can secure a seat at the Bangalore Institute of Technology in Computer Science Engineering. Similarly, candidates can find a list of colleges and top engineering branches in which they can take admission under the 5000 rank. To help students figure out the college and branch and navigate the admission options, we have provided a list with closing ranks. Candidates can assess their admission options during Round 1 seat allotment based on the details shared below.
COMEDK 2026 Cutoffs: College and Branch-Wise Closing Ranks (General Merit)
As per the COMEDK Round 1 cutoff, the Bangalore Institute of Technology offers admission to Computer Science Engineering under the 5000 rank. The general merit quota, also known as the open category, offers seats in private engineering colleges in the state. These are allotted as per the general merit entrance exam ranks. Candidates who have secured 45% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will be eligible for the reservation. Check the complete list shared below.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Closing Rank
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
5245
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
BT-
Biotechnology
|
5312
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
5343
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
ME-
Mechanical Engineering
|
5459
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
5593
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
IM-Industrial Engineering & Management
|
5722
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
CV-Civil Engineering
|
6209
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)
|
6389
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
6564
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
6883
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
7506
|
JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru
|
CB-Computer Science & Business Systems
|
7638
|
JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru
|
IS-Information Science & Engineering
|
7660
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
7766
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
IS-Information Science & Engineering
|
7808
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
RI-Robotics & Artificial Intelligence
|
8153
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
ED-Electronics & Communication Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology)
|
8246
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
ET-Electronics & Telecommun-ication Engineering
|
8260
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|
8536
|
R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
8621
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
8640
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
AE-
Aeronautical Engineering
|
8648
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
RI-Robotics & Artificial Intelligence
|
8720
|
BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
9441
|
R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
9492
|
The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
9565
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
VL-Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology)
|
9632
|
R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
9679
|
The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
9998
COMEDK 2026 Cutoffs: College and Branch-Wise Closing Ranks (General Merit)
The table shares a list of seat options under KKR (Kalyana Karnataka Region quota). Candidates get a 15% to 18% reservation for Kalyana-Karnataka locals residing outside the region.
As per the COMEDK 2026 Round 1 results, students who have secured 5330 rank or under can secure a seat at M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology in the Information Science and Engineering program. Check the detailed distribution from the table shared below.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Closing Rank
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
IS-Information Science & Engineering
|
5330
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
AI-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
5386
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
EC-Electronics & Communicat-ion Engineering
|
5493
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
6008
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
6016
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
7956
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)
|
7961
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
EE-Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|
8944
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
9730
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
9782
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.