Government Medical College, Baramati Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Government Medical College, Baramati expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks ranges betwen 7387 to 12317 for all categories. Admission to MBBS seat under the All India Quota carries a 15% reservation, which means candidates from different regions can appear for NEET UG 2026 round-wise seat allocation. However, candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2026 can appear for the counseling conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee.

Aspirants looking for admission to government medical college can check the Round 2 expected opening and closing ranks provided in a table. While the expected ranks will brief candidates of the range during the second round of admission, previous year trends shared below will offer a historical background in understanding how the opening and closing ranks work.