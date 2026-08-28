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Government Medical College, Baramati Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 23:18 IST

Find out the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for MBBS admission at Government Medical College, Baramati. MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) will announce the Round 2 cutoff soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check the previous year trends, which will help analyze the Round 2 seat options better.  

Government Medical College, Baramati Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Government Medical College, Baramati Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Government Medical College, Baramati expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks ranges betwen 7387 to 12317 for all categories. Admission to MBBS seat under the All India Quota carries a 15% reservation, which means candidates from different regions can appear for NEET UG 2026 round-wise seat allocation. However, candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2026 can appear for the counseling conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee. 

Aspirants looking for admission to government medical college can check the Round 2 expected opening and closing ranks provided in a table. While the expected ranks will brief candidates of the range during the second round of admission, previous year trends shared below will offer a historical background in understanding how the opening and closing ranks work. 

Also check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat at Government Medical College, Baramati under All India Quota. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

7387 - 10697

11243 - 12317

EWS

7807 - 11799

12113 - 15821

OBC

10707 - 12658

13771 - 14117

SC

52607 - 95113

60209 - 96817

ST

64853 - 112167

104609 - 115147

Government Medical College Cutoff 2025: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

While gauging the expected admission options, candidates can also check the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing ranks to draw category-wise rank comparison for seat allocation. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

10694

12130

OBC

11378

13764

EWS

15562

15562

SC

95112

95419

ST

104601

104601

Government Medical College Cutoff 2024: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the NEET UG 2024 opening and closing ranks for admission during Round 2 process. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

8074

10345

EWS

12100

12100

OBC

12656

13971

ST

115138

115138

Government Medical College Cutoff 2023: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table below highlights seat allocation during NEET UG 2023 Round 2 admission process at GMC, Baramati. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

10797

11832

OBC

11576

14009

EWS

13093

14340

SC

60205

60205

ST

112166

112166

Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can also find the NEET 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. It is officially released by the Medical Counselling Committee. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

6645

7384

EWS

7805

7805

OBC

10705

11391

EWS

11797

13574

SC

52605

59428

ST

64851

64851

Also check: Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 28, 2026, 23:18 IST

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