Government Medical College, Baramati Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Find out the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for MBBS admission at Government Medical College, Baramati. MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) will announce the Round 2 cutoff soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check the previous year trends, which will help analyze the Round 2 seat options better.
Government Medical College, Baramati expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks ranges betwen 7387 to 12317 for all categories. Admission to MBBS seat under the All India Quota carries a 15% reservation, which means candidates from different regions can appear for NEET UG 2026 round-wise seat allocation. However, candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2026 can appear for the counseling conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee.
Aspirants looking for admission to government medical college can check the Round 2 expected opening and closing ranks provided in a table. While the expected ranks will brief candidates of the range during the second round of admission, previous year trends shared below will offer a historical background in understanding how the opening and closing ranks work.
Also check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat at Government Medical College, Baramati under All India Quota.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
7387 - 10697
|
11243 - 12317
|
EWS
|
7807 - 11799
|
12113 - 15821
|
OBC
|
10707 - 12658
|
13771 - 14117
|
SC
|
52607 - 95113
|
60209 - 96817
|
ST
|
64853 - 112167
|
104609 - 115147
Government Medical College Cutoff 2025: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
While gauging the expected admission options, candidates can also check the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing ranks to draw category-wise rank comparison for seat allocation.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
10694
|
12130
|
OBC
|
11378
|
13764
|
EWS
|
15562
|
15562
|
SC
|
95112
|
95419
|
ST
|
104601
|
104601
Government Medical College Cutoff 2024: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the NEET UG 2024 opening and closing ranks for admission during Round 2 process.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
8074
|
10345
|
EWS
|
12100
|
12100
|
OBC
|
12656
|
13971
|
ST
|
115138
|
115138
Government Medical College Cutoff 2023: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table below highlights seat allocation during NEET UG 2023 Round 2 admission process at GMC, Baramati.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
10797
|
11832
|
OBC
|
11576
|
14009
|
EWS
|
13093
|
14340
|
SC
|
60205
|
60205
|
ST
|
112166
|
112166
Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can also find the NEET 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. It is officially released by the Medical Counselling Committee.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
6645
|
7384
|
EWS
|
7805
|
7805
|
OBC
|
10705
|
11391
|
EWS
|
11797
|
13574
|
SC
|
52605
|
59428
|
ST
|
64851
|
64851
Also check: Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.