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Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 12:42 IST

Government Medical College (GMC) Latur admits MBBS students via All India Quota (15%) and Maharashtra State Quota (85%). Read the article below for 2026 expected NEET UG opening and closing ranks for various categories. Stay informed with our detailed analysis of current cutoff trends and previous years' historical data

Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Government Medical College Latur Cutoff 2026: The Government Medical College (GMC) Latur takes admission into the MBBS programme through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. 15% of the total intake is reserved for candidates across the country under the All India Quota (AIQ), while 85% of the seats are dedicated to Maharashtra-domiciled students via State Counselling.

GMC Latur Expected NEET UG Closing Rank 2026

The closing rank is the last rank of students who is assigned to the college from the particular category. The ranks very by various factors such as difficulty level of paper, number of students selecting the college in counselling, etc.

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GMC Latur Expected All India Quota (AIQ) Round 2 Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the table below for expected opening and closing rank ranges for Government Medical College Latur AIQ Round 2

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

13906 - 14716

16021 - 17017

OBC

15417 - 16620

17721 - 18617

EWS

16652 - 16910

19921 - 21017

SC

76944 - 94608

97221 - 100217

ST

109269 - 119505

117821 - 122417

GMC Latur Expected Maharashtra State Quota Round 1 Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the table below for expected as well as previous closing rank ranges for state quota Round 1

2024 CR

2025 CR

Expected R1 2026

21735

21728

20591 - 23973

28356

52034

45371 - 58793

109144

108703

103571 - 118793

284376

283687

268719 - 301573

46668

44170

41971 - 47993

GMC Latur Round 1 Cutoff 2026

MCC has released the opening and closing ranks for Round 1 counselling 2026. Candidates can check the table below for Round 1 2026 cutoff

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

9885

13905

OBC

13760

15416

EWS

15084

16651

SC

65685

76943

ST

109268

109268

GMC Latur Previous Year Cutoff Trends (2025, 2024, 2023)

Before filling in the choices, candidates must check the previous year's historical cutoff data. This enable candidates a realistic view of how competitive specific rounds can get

Government Medical College Latur Round 2 Cutoff 2025

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

10695

16643

OBC

16861

18451

EWS

19738

20808

SC

94348

98653

ST

119835

119835

Government Medical College Latur Round 2 Cutoff 2024

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

15721

17480

OBC

17153

18107

SC

100801

103021

ST

123602

127868

Government Medical College Latur Round 2 Cutoff 2023

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

14714

15863

OBC

9384

16618

EWS

16908

17634

SC

94606

95921

ST

119503

119503

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 28, 2026, 12:42 IST

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