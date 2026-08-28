Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Government Medical College (GMC) Latur admits MBBS students via All India Quota (15%) and Maharashtra State Quota (85%). Read the article below for 2026 expected NEET UG opening and closing ranks for various categories. Stay informed with our detailed analysis of current cutoff trends and previous years' historical data
Government Medical College Latur Cutoff 2026: The Government Medical College (GMC) Latur takes admission into the MBBS programme through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. 15% of the total intake is reserved for candidates across the country under the All India Quota (AIQ), while 85% of the seats are dedicated to Maharashtra-domiciled students via State Counselling.
GMC Latur Expected NEET UG Closing Rank 2026
The closing rank is the last rank of students who is assigned to the college from the particular category. The ranks very by various factors such as difficulty level of paper, number of students selecting the college in counselling, etc.
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GMC Latur Expected All India Quota (AIQ) Round 2 Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the table below for expected opening and closing rank ranges for Government Medical College Latur AIQ Round 2
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
13906 - 14716
|
16021 - 17017
|
OBC
|
15417 - 16620
|
17721 - 18617
|
EWS
|
16652 - 16910
|
19921 - 21017
|
SC
|
76944 - 94608
|
97221 - 100217
|
ST
|
109269 - 119505
|
117821 - 122417
GMC Latur Expected Maharashtra State Quota Round 1 Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the table below for expected as well as previous closing rank ranges for state quota Round 1
|
2024 CR
|
2025 CR
|
Expected R1 2026
|
21735
|
21728
|
20591 - 23973
|
28356
|
52034
|
45371 - 58793
|
109144
|
108703
|
103571 - 118793
|
284376
|
283687
|
268719 - 301573
|
46668
|
44170
|
41971 - 47993
GMC Latur Round 1 Cutoff 2026
MCC has released the opening and closing ranks for Round 1 counselling 2026. Candidates can check the table below for Round 1 2026 cutoff
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
9885
|
13905
|
OBC
|
13760
|
15416
|
EWS
|
15084
|
16651
|
SC
|
65685
|
76943
|
ST
|
109268
|
109268
GMC Latur Previous Year Cutoff Trends (2025, 2024, 2023)
Before filling in the choices, candidates must check the previous year's historical cutoff data. This enable candidates a realistic view of how competitive specific rounds can get
Government Medical College Latur Round 2 Cutoff 2025
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
10695
|
16643
|
OBC
|
16861
|
18451
|
EWS
|
19738
|
20808
|
SC
|
94348
|
98653
|
ST
|
119835
|
119835
Government Medical College Latur Round 2 Cutoff 2024
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
15721
|
17480
|
OBC
|
17153
|
18107
|
SC
|
100801
|
103021
|
ST
|
123602
|
127868
Government Medical College Latur Round 2 Cutoff 2023
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
14714
|
15863
|
OBC
|
9384
|
16618
|
EWS
|
16908
|
17634
|
SC
|
94606
|
95921
|
ST
|
119503
|
119503
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