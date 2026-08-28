Government Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Government Medical College Latur Cutoff 2026: The Government Medical College (GMC) Latur takes admission into the MBBS programme through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. 15% of the total intake is reserved for candidates across the country under the All India Quota (AIQ), while 85% of the seats are dedicated to Maharashtra-domiciled students via State Counselling.

GMC Latur Expected NEET UG Closing Rank 2026

The closing rank is the last rank of students who is assigned to the college from the particular category. The ranks very by various factors such as difficulty level of paper, number of students selecting the college in counselling, etc.

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