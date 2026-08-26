Government Medical College, Jalgaon Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 Round 2: Government Medical College, Jalgaon is accepting MBBS admissions based on the NEET UG 2026 results. The final seat for Round 1 has officially been released on August 24, 2026 by the Medical Councelling Committee. While the Round 2 result is awaited, aspirants can check the expected and previous year opening and closing ranks to figure out the admission options during the second round. The expected seat allocation may range between 15572 to 18317 for general category. Candidates belonging to General. OBC, EWS, SC, and ST can check the previous year trend shared below to analyse the MBBS admission under All India Quota throughout the years. Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026 GMC, Jalgaon Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the expected NEET UG Round 2 opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats under All India Quota. The seat allocation for Government Medical College, Jalgaon can be assessed based on the previous year trends. The expected closing ranks are as follows: General - 18317

OBC- 19371

EWS- 20717

SC- 107217

ST- 127117 Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 15572 - 15816 17621 - 18317 OBC 16341 - 17116 18521 - 19371 EWS 19154 - 19877 20121 - 20717 SC 82039 - 98407 103421 - 107217 ST 110254 - 125849 118821 - 127117 GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks While calculating the estimated Round 2 ranks for this year, candidates must check the previous year's opening and closing rank to identify the seat allocation trends throughout past years.

The NEET UG 2025 closing ranks are as follows: General - 18029

OBC- 19043

EWS- 20409

SC- 105797

ST- 120444 Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 15372 18029 OBC 15205 19043 EWS 19875 20409 SC 102558 105797 ST 120444 120444 GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can find the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat at GMC, Jalgaon. While comparing the expected ranks with the previous year, candidates can identify the gaps and year-wise trends of each category ranks. The NEET UG 2024 closing ranks are as follows: General - 17691

OBC- 18714

EWS- 19644

SC- 107002

ST- 125169 Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 15576 17691 OBC 16251 18714 EWS 18426 19644 SC 104223 107002 ST 125169 125169

GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks The table highlights the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Jalgaon. The NEET UG 2023 closing ranks are as follows: General - 15943

OBC- 17114

EWS- 18371

SC- 98405

ST- 125847 Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 15814 15943 OBC 13948 17114 EWS 17608 18371 SC 98039 98405 ST 125847 125847 Also check: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026 GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can check the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks officially released by the Medical Councelling Committee. The NEET UG 2026 Round 1 closing ranks are as follows: General - 15571

OBC- 16340

EWS- 19153

SC- 82038

ST- 110253