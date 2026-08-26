Government Medical College, Jalgaon Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Check expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Jalgaon. The expected range suggests admission between 15572 and 127117 ranks during the second phase of MBBS admission under All India Quota. Candidates can also find previous year trends to analyse and compare the seat options.
NEET UG 2026 Round 2: Government Medical College, Jalgaon is accepting MBBS admissions based on the NEET UG 2026 results. The final seat for Round 1 has officially been released on August 24, 2026 by the Medical Councelling Committee. While the Round 2 result is awaited, aspirants can check the expected and previous year opening and closing ranks to figure out the admission options during the second round.
The expected seat allocation may range between 15572 to 18317 for general category. Candidates belonging to General. OBC, EWS, SC, and ST can check the previous year trend shared below to analyse the MBBS admission under All India Quota throughout the years.
Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026
GMC, Jalgaon Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the expected NEET UG Round 2 opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats under All India Quota. The seat allocation for Government Medical College, Jalgaon can be assessed based on the previous year trends.
The expected closing ranks are as follows:
-
General - 18317
-
OBC- 19371
-
EWS- 20717
-
SC- 107217
-
ST- 127117
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
15572 - 15816
|
17621 - 18317
|
OBC
|
16341 - 17116
|
18521 - 19371
|
EWS
|
19154 - 19877
|
20121 - 20717
|
SC
|
82039 - 98407
|
103421 - 107217
|
ST
|
110254 - 125849
|
118821 - 127117
GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
While calculating the estimated Round 2 ranks for this year, candidates must check the previous year's opening and closing rank to identify the seat allocation trends throughout past years.
The NEET UG 2025 closing ranks are as follows:
-
General - 18029
-
OBC- 19043
-
EWS- 20409
-
SC- 105797
-
ST- 120444
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
15372
|
18029
|
OBC
|
15205
|
19043
|
EWS
|
19875
|
20409
|
SC
|
102558
|
105797
|
ST
|
120444
|
120444
GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat at GMC, Jalgaon. While comparing the expected ranks with the previous year, candidates can identify the gaps and year-wise trends of each category ranks.
The NEET UG 2024 closing ranks are as follows:
-
General - 17691
-
OBC- 18714
-
EWS- 19644
-
SC- 107002
-
ST- 125169
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
15576
|
17691
|
OBC
|
16251
|
18714
|
EWS
|
18426
|
19644
|
SC
|
104223
|
107002
|
ST
|
125169
|
125169
GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table highlights the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Jalgaon.
The NEET UG 2023 closing ranks are as follows:
-
General - 15943
-
OBC- 17114
-
EWS- 18371
-
SC- 98405
-
ST- 125847
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
15814
|
15943
|
OBC
|
13948
|
17114
|
EWS
|
17608
|
18371
|
SC
|
98039
|
98405
|
ST
|
125847
|
125847
Also check: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026
GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks officially released by the Medical Councelling Committee.
The NEET UG 2026 Round 1 closing ranks are as follows:
-
General - 15571
-
OBC- 16340
-
EWS- 19153
-
SC- 82038
-
ST- 110253
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
9898
|
15571
|
OBC
|
13961
|
16340
|
EWS
|
18286
|
19153
|
SC
|
61434
|
82038
|
ST
|
110253
|
110253
Also Check: Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.