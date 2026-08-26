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Government Medical College, Jalgaon Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 20:48 IST

Check expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Jalgaon. The expected range suggests admission between 15572 and 127117 ranks during the second phase of MBBS admission under All India Quota. Candidates can also find previous year trends to analyse and compare the seat options.

Government Medical College, Jalgaon Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Government Medical College, Jalgaon Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 Round 2: Government Medical College, Jalgaon is accepting MBBS admissions based on the NEET UG 2026 results. The final seat for Round 1 has officially been released on August 24, 2026 by the Medical Councelling Committee. While the Round 2 result is awaited, aspirants can check the expected and previous year opening and closing ranks to figure out the admission options during the second round. 

The expected seat allocation may range between 15572 to 18317 for general category. Candidates belonging to General. OBC, EWS, SC, and ST can check the previous year trend shared below to analyse the MBBS admission under All India Quota throughout the years. 

Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026

GMC, Jalgaon Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check the expected NEET UG Round 2 opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats under All India Quota. The seat allocation for Government Medical College, Jalgaon can be assessed based on the previous year trends. 

The expected closing ranks are as follows: 

  • General - 18317

  • OBC- 19371

  • EWS- 20717

  • SC- 107217

  • ST- 127117

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

15572 - 15816

17621 - 18317

OBC

16341 - 17116

18521 - 19371

EWS

19154 - 19877

20121 - 20717

SC

82039 - 98407

103421 - 107217

ST

110254 - 125849

118821 - 127117

GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

While calculating the estimated Round 2 ranks for this year, candidates must check the previous year's opening and closing rank to identify the seat allocation trends throughout past years. 

The NEET UG 2025 closing ranks are as follows: 

  • General - 18029

  • OBC- 19043

  • EWS- 20409

  • SC- 105797

  • ST- 120444

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

15372

18029

OBC

15205

19043

EWS

19875

20409

SC

102558

105797

ST

120444

120444

GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat at GMC, Jalgaon. While comparing the expected ranks with the previous year, candidates can identify the gaps and year-wise trends of each category ranks. 

The NEET UG 2024 closing ranks are as follows: 

  • General - 17691

  • OBC- 18714

  • EWS- 19644

  • SC- 107002

  • ST- 125169

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

15576

17691

OBC

16251

18714

EWS

18426

19644

SC

104223

107002

ST

125169

125169

GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table highlights the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Jalgaon.

The NEET UG 2023 closing ranks are as follows: 

  • General - 15943

  • OBC- 17114

  • EWS- 18371

  • SC- 98405

  • ST- 125847

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

15814

15943

OBC

13948

17114

EWS

17608

18371

SC

98039

98405

ST

125847

125847

Also check: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026 

GMC, Jalgaon NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks officially released by the Medical Councelling Committee.  

The NEET UG 2026 Round 1 closing ranks are as follows: 

  • General - 15571

  • OBC- 16340

  • EWS- 19153

  • SC- 82038

  • ST-  110253

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

9898

15571

OBC

13961

16340

EWS

18286

19153

SC

61434

82038

ST

110253

110253

Also Check: Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 20:48 IST

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