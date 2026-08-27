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Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 16:50 IST

Check Government Medical College, Chandrapur expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats. Under the All India Quota, candidates can expect admission between the 15049 and 19117 ranks. The article also includes previous year trends to analyse the seat allotment over the past three years.

Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Government Medical College, Chandrapur, originally known as Karmaveer Kannamwar Government Medical College, is affiliated with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. The college has started its medical seat admission through NEET 2026 results. While the Round 1 admission will close around August 31, 2026, the Round 2 process will follow after. Aspirants waiting for the Round 2 seat allocation, along with official opening and closing ranks, can analyze previous year trends. The year-wise data will help candidates predict the admission options during the second phase of NEET 2026 admission. 

The expected admission range is between 15049 to 123717. Candidates can check the complete expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided here. 

Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026 

GMC, Chandrapur NEET UG 2026 Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Chandrapur. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

15049 - 16297

18121 - 19117

OBC

16379 - 17255

18721 - 19717

EWS

19176 - 19577

21821 - 22617

SC

69777 - 99924

105421 - 111217

ST

109488 - 129766

116821 - 123717

GMC, Chandrapur 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates should also check out previous year Round 2 opening and closing ranks to review comparisons. It will also help understand how last year cutoff ranks established the expected ranks for second-round admission. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

15826

18807

OBC

16977

19428

EWS

18010

22338

SC

64730

109291

ST

120012

120012

GMC, Chandrapur 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks. The table provides detailed understanding of seat allotments for different categories under the set range.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

14994

17636

OBC

16014

18373

EWS

17212

19575

SC

77487

104432

ST

121987

122071

Also check: Kakatiya Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026

GMC, Chandrapur 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks highlighted below. The admission closed at 129764 for all categories. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

8176

16295

OBC

12149

17253

EWS

18251

19175

SC

65042

99922

ST

108876

129764

GMC, Chandrapur 2025 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates aiming for admission to Government Medical College, Chandrapur can also check Round 1 opening and closing ranks. These ranks are officially released by the Medical Councelling Committee. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

8176

15048

OBC

14652

16378

EWS

19045

19175

SC

65042

69776

ST

108876

109487

Also Check: Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 16:50 IST

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