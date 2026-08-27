Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Government Medical College, Chandrapur expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats. Under the All India Quota, candidates can expect admission between the 15049 and 19117 ranks. The article also includes previous year trends to analyse the seat allotment over the past three years.
Government Medical College, Chandrapur, originally known as Karmaveer Kannamwar Government Medical College, is affiliated with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. The college has started its medical seat admission through NEET 2026 results. While the Round 1 admission will close around August 31, 2026, the Round 2 process will follow after. Aspirants waiting for the Round 2 seat allocation, along with official opening and closing ranks, can analyze previous year trends. The year-wise data will help candidates predict the admission options during the second phase of NEET 2026 admission.
The expected admission range is between 15049 to 123717. Candidates can check the complete expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided here.
Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026
GMC, Chandrapur NEET UG 2026 Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Chandrapur.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
15049 - 16297
|
18121 - 19117
|
OBC
|
16379 - 17255
|
18721 - 19717
|
EWS
|
19176 - 19577
|
21821 - 22617
|
SC
|
69777 - 99924
|
105421 - 111217
|
ST
|
109488 - 129766
|
116821 - 123717
GMC, Chandrapur 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates should also check out previous year Round 2 opening and closing ranks to review comparisons. It will also help understand how last year cutoff ranks established the expected ranks for second-round admission.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
15826
|
18807
|
OBC
|
16977
|
19428
|
EWS
|
18010
|
22338
|
SC
|
64730
|
109291
|
ST
|
120012
|
120012
GMC, Chandrapur 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks. The table provides detailed understanding of seat allotments for different categories under the set range.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
14994
|
17636
|
OBC
|
16014
|
18373
|
EWS
|
17212
|
19575
|
SC
|
77487
|
104432
|
ST
|
121987
|
122071
Also check: Kakatiya Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026
GMC, Chandrapur 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks highlighted below. The admission closed at 129764 for all categories.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
8176
|
16295
|
OBC
|
12149
|
17253
|
EWS
|
18251
|
19175
|
SC
|
65042
|
99922
|
ST
|
108876
|
129764
GMC, Chandrapur 2025 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates aiming for admission to Government Medical College, Chandrapur can also check Round 1 opening and closing ranks. These ranks are officially released by the Medical Councelling Committee.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
8176
|
15048
|
OBC
|
14652
|
16378
|
EWS
|
19045
|
19175
|
SC
|
65042
|
69776
|
ST
|
108876
|
109487
Also Check: Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.