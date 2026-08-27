Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Government Medical College, Chandrapur, originally known as Karmaveer Kannamwar Government Medical College, is affiliated with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. The college has started its medical seat admission through NEET 2026 results. While the Round 1 admission will close around August 31, 2026, the Round 2 process will follow after. Aspirants waiting for the Round 2 seat allocation, along with official opening and closing ranks, can analyze previous year trends. The year-wise data will help candidates predict the admission options during the second phase of NEET 2026 admission.

The expected admission range is between 15049 to 123717. Candidates can check the complete expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided here.

Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026