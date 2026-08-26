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Kakatiya Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 21:32 IST

Check the Kakatiya Medical College NEET UG 2026 Round 2 expected opening and closing ranks to determine the seat options under All India Quota. The article also includes previous-year trends to assess the year-wise Round 2 seat range. 

Kakatiya Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Kakatiya Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Kakatiya Medical College, located near the Warangal district, will commence its Round 2 medical admission soon after the release of NEET UG 2026 Round 2 results. The results are awaited by Medical Councelling Committe, and will be determined through opening and closing ranks. The expected admission may range from 9123 to 70117 for categories like General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST. 

While aspirants wait for the official results, they can check the expected and previous year NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks to evaluate the admission options at Kakatiya College.

Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026

KMC NEET UG 2026 Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the estimated NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. It is calculated based on previous year trends and 2026 Round 1 result, seat availability, paper difficulty and other factors. The expected range for admission to general seats are 9123 to 16117 ranks.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

9123 - 10383

14821 - 16117

OBC

11972 - 12680

16921 - 17817

EWS

15116 - 17148

18521 - 19517

SC

51548 - 58809

89621 - 95117

ST

55743 - 67496

67121 - 70117

KMC NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates should also check previous year trends to analyse the trends that led to 2026 Round 2 cutoff ranks. The table contains NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing ranks with category-wise allocation. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

10381

15831

OBC

12678

17562

EWS

17146

19184

SC

83219

94276

ST

68776

68776

Also check: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026 

KMC NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. This year the lasy seat allocation for general category was completed at 14426 rank. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

11346

14426

OBC

11603

17361

EWS

19142

19226

SC

37750

74375

ST

67494

67494

KMC NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The MBBS admission at Kakatiya Medical College closed at 73745 rank for all categories, while for general candidates it closed at 14484 rank. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

8409

14484

OBC

11558

16556

EWS

14631

17948

SC

58807

73745

KMC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table provides NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks at which admission was completed for Kakatiya Medical College. Candidates can check to derive analysis for Round 2 admission. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

5254

9122

OBC

8379

11971

EWS

9960

15115

SC

36902

51547

ST

47215

55742

Also Check: Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 21:32 IST

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