Kakatiya Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Kakatiya Medical College, located near the Warangal district, will commence its Round 2 medical admission soon after the release of NEET UG 2026 Round 2 results. The results are awaited by Medical Councelling Committe, and will be determined through opening and closing ranks. The expected admission may range from 9123 to 70117 for categories like General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST.

While aspirants wait for the official results, they can check the expected and previous year NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks to evaluate the admission options at Kakatiya College.

Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026

KMC NEET UG 2026 Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the estimated NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. It is calculated based on previous year trends and 2026 Round 1 result, seat availability, paper difficulty and other factors. The expected range for admission to general seats are 9123 to 16117 ranks.