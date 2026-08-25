Government Medical College Miraj NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

Government Medical College And Hospital, Maharashtra is among the prominent medical colleges for students seeking MBBS admissions through NEET UG across Maharashtra. It was established in 1962. The GMC Miraj is affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.The NEET UG Cutoff for GMC Miraj indicates the Round 1 and Round 2 opening and closing ranks at which candidates secure seats during counselling for 4.5 year MBBS course. The per year MBBS tuition fee is Rs 1,25, 700. The MBBS seats of GMC Miraj Medical College are divided between the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), for which counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the remaining 85% state quota seats which are filled through Maharashtra Central Admission Process. Candidates can check the cut off ranks of different counselling rounds to understand the level of competition and assess their chances of getting admission to Government Medical College, Maharashtra. Read the article to know more details.

Also Read: Government Medical College, Aurangabad Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks GMC Miraj Round 1 Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank (Expected) Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and want to check their chances of getting admission in 4.5 year MBBS course at Government Medical College And Hospital, Maharashtra can check the opening and closing ranks for Round 1 counselling in the table given below. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 4009 11370 OBC 10297 13064 EWS 14130 14404 SC 59935 65554 ST 75937 95884 Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks GMC Miraj Round 2 Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank (Expected) Candidates can check their chances of getting selected at GMC Miraj by viewing the opening and closing ranks for Round 2 in the table given below.

Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 11371 - 14167 14321 - 15317 OBC 13065 - 15006 15121 - 16011 EWS 14405 - 15777 18021 - 19117 SC 65555 - 83039 89521 - 94417 ST 95885 - 121724 119821 - 125417 Also Read: Seth GS Medical College NEET 2026 Round 2 Cutoff: Category Wise Opening and Closing Ranks GMC Round 2 NEET UG Cut off 2025: Opening and Closing Rank Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for Government Medical College And Hospital, Maharashtra.The category wise rank is given separately and differs every year. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 4009 15038 OBC 10297 15709 EWS 14130 18739 SC 59935 92711 ST 75937 123215

Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Pune Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks GMC Round 2 NEET Cut off 2024: Opening and Closing Rank Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for GMC MIraj 2024 .The category wise rank is given separately and these numbers differ every year. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 10,560 15,038 OBC 13,853 15,625 EWS 15,618 16,554 SC 87,949 90,477 ST 111,863 123,215 Also Read: Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks GMC Miraj Round 2 Cut off 2023: Opening and Closing Rank The NEET UG 2023 cut off for GMC Miraj shows the opening and closing rank for admission in 4.5 year MBBS admission. Check the table below to see the rank at which MBBS seats were offered in the year 2023.