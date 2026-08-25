NEET PG Admit Card Download
Focus

Government Medical College Miraj NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 17:14 IST

GMC Miraj Cut off 2026: Candidates can check the expected Round 1 and 2 opening and closing ranks, category wise cut off marks and previous year trends for MBBS course admission through NEET UG scores. 

Government Medical College Miraj NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
Government Medical College Miraj NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

Government Medical College And Hospital, Maharashtra is among the prominent medical colleges for students seeking MBBS admissions through NEET UG across Maharashtra. It was established in 1962. The GMC Miraj is affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.The NEET UG Cutoff for GMC Miraj indicates the Round 1 and Round 2 opening and closing ranks at which candidates secure seats during counselling for 4.5 year MBBS course. The per year MBBS tuition fee is Rs 1,25, 700. 

The MBBS seats of GMC Miraj Medical College are divided between the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), for which counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the remaining 85% state quota seats which are filled through Maharashtra Central Admission Process. Candidates can check the cut off ranks of different counselling rounds to understand the level of competition and assess their chances of getting admission to Government Medical College, Maharashtra. Read the article to know more details. 

Also Read: Government Medical College, Aurangabad Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

GMC Miraj Round 1 Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank (Expected)

Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and want to check their chances of getting admission in 4.5 year MBBS course at Government Medical College And Hospital, Maharashtra can check the opening and closing ranks for Round 1 counselling in the table given below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4009

11370

OBC

10297

13064

EWS

14130

14404

SC

59935

65554

ST

75937

95884

Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

GMC Miraj Round 2 Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank (Expected)

Candidates can check their chances of getting selected at GMC Miraj by viewing the opening and closing ranks for Round 2 in the table given below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

11371 - 14167

14321 - 15317

OBC

13065 - 15006

15121 - 16011

EWS

14405 - 15777

18021 - 19117

SC

65555 - 83039

89521 - 94417

ST

95885 - 121724

119821 - 125417

Also Read: Seth GS Medical College NEET 2026 Round 2 Cutoff: Category Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

GMC Round 2 NEET UG Cut off 2025: Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for Government Medical College And Hospital, Maharashtra.The category wise rank is given separately and differs every year. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4009

15038

OBC

10297

15709

EWS

14130

18739

SC

59935

92711

ST

75937

123215

Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Pune Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

GMC Round 2 NEET Cut off 2024: Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for GMC MIraj 2024 .The category wise rank is given separately and these numbers differ every year.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

10,560

15,038

OBC

13,853

15,625

EWS

15,618

16,554

SC

87,949

90,477

ST

111,863

123,215

Also Read: Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

GMC Miraj Round 2 Cut off 2023: Opening and Closing Rank

The NEET UG 2023 cut off for GMC Miraj shows the opening and closing rank for admission in 4.5 year MBBS admission. Check the table below to see the rank at which MBBS seats were offered in the year 2023.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4009

14165

OBC

10297

15004

EWS

14166

15775

SC

59935

83037

ST

75937

121722

Also Read: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

GMC Miraj NEET UG Cut Off : State Quota Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates should note that these seats are filled under the 85% state quota through the Maharashtra Centralized Admission Process every year. Check the table below to view last year’s closing ranks for MBBS admission at GMC through the state quota.

Candidate Category

Course

2024 

2025 

2026 (Expected)

General

MBBS

17963

457571

21157 - 24791

OBC

MBBS

23508

549269

27183 - 31871

EWS

MBBS

41369

918880

35791 - 42317

SC

MBBS

98334

476669

118573 - 139871

ST

MBBS

268312

1046574

267319 - 299751
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 17:12 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News