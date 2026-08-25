Government Medical College Miraj NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
GMC Miraj Cut off 2026: Candidates can check the expected Round 1 and 2 opening and closing ranks, category wise cut off marks and previous year trends for MBBS course admission through NEET UG scores.
Government Medical College And Hospital, Maharashtra is among the prominent medical colleges for students seeking MBBS admissions through NEET UG across Maharashtra. It was established in 1962. The GMC Miraj is affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.The NEET UG Cutoff for GMC Miraj indicates the Round 1 and Round 2 opening and closing ranks at which candidates secure seats during counselling for 4.5 year MBBS course. The per year MBBS tuition fee is Rs 1,25, 700.
The MBBS seats of GMC Miraj Medical College are divided between the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), for which counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the remaining 85% state quota seats which are filled through Maharashtra Central Admission Process. Candidates can check the cut off ranks of different counselling rounds to understand the level of competition and assess their chances of getting admission to Government Medical College, Maharashtra. Read the article to know more details.
Also Read: Government Medical College, Aurangabad Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
GMC Miraj Round 1 Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank (Expected)
Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and want to check their chances of getting admission in 4.5 year MBBS course at Government Medical College And Hospital, Maharashtra can check the opening and closing ranks for Round 1 counselling in the table given below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4009
|
11370
|
OBC
|
10297
|
13064
|
EWS
|
14130
|
14404
|
SC
|
59935
|
65554
|
ST
|
75937
|
95884
Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
GMC Miraj Round 2 Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank (Expected)
Candidates can check their chances of getting selected at GMC Miraj by viewing the opening and closing ranks for Round 2 in the table given below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
11371 - 14167
|
14321 - 15317
|
OBC
|
13065 - 15006
|
15121 - 16011
|
EWS
|
14405 - 15777
|
18021 - 19117
|
SC
|
65555 - 83039
|
89521 - 94417
|
ST
|
95885 - 121724
|
119821 - 125417
Also Read: Seth GS Medical College NEET 2026 Round 2 Cutoff: Category Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
GMC Round 2 NEET UG Cut off 2025: Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for Government Medical College And Hospital, Maharashtra.The category wise rank is given separately and differs every year.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4009
|
15038
|
OBC
|
10297
|
15709
|
EWS
|
14130
|
18739
|
SC
|
59935
|
92711
|
ST
|
75937
|
123215
Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Pune Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
GMC Round 2 NEET Cut off 2024: Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for GMC MIraj 2024 .The category wise rank is given separately and these numbers differ every year.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
10,560
|
15,038
|
OBC
|
13,853
|
15,625
|
EWS
|
15,618
|
16,554
|
SC
|
87,949
|
90,477
|
ST
|
111,863
|
123,215
Also Read: Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
GMC Miraj Round 2 Cut off 2023: Opening and Closing Rank
The NEET UG 2023 cut off for GMC Miraj shows the opening and closing rank for admission in 4.5 year MBBS admission. Check the table below to see the rank at which MBBS seats were offered in the year 2023.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4009
|
14165
|
OBC
|
10297
|
15004
|
EWS
|
14166
|
15775
|
SC
|
59935
|
83037
|
ST
|
75937
|
121722
Also Read: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
GMC Miraj NEET UG Cut Off : State Quota Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates should note that these seats are filled under the 85% state quota through the Maharashtra Centralized Admission Process every year. Check the table below to view last year’s closing ranks for MBBS admission at GMC through the state quota.
|
Candidate Category
|
Course
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026 (Expected)
|
General
|
MBBS
|
17963
|
457571
|
21157 - 24791
|
OBC
|
MBBS
|
23508
|
549269
|
27183 - 31871
|
EWS
|
MBBS
|
41369
|
918880
|
35791 - 42317
|
SC
|
MBBS
|
98334
|
476669
|
118573 - 139871
|
ST
|
MBBS
|
268312
|
1046574
|
267319 - 299751
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.