Seth GS Medical College NEET 2026 Round 2 Cutoff: Category Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
Students can find the Seth GS Medical College NEET 2026 cutoff in the article below. Check the category wise opening and closing ranks for NEET UG 2026.
Key Points
- NEET UG 2026 Round 1 cutoff for Seth GS Medical College has been released.
- MBBS seats are filled via 15% AIQ (MCC) and 85% Maharashtra state quota.
- NEET UG 2026 Round 2 cutoff is expected soon; previous years' cutoffs available.
NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Seth GS Medical College cutoff 2026 has been released after the first round of counselling. The NEET cutoff 2026 for the second round will also soon be released for Seth GD Medical College. Admissions are based on the ranks secured by the candidates in NEET UG exam 2026.
The MBBS seats of Seth GD Medical College are filled through 15% All India Quota (AIQ), for which counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the remaining 85% state quota seats which are filled through Maharashtra’s state counselling process. Check the article below to know the expected Round 2 NEET cutoff 2026 for Seth GD Medical College, admission process, previous cutoffs, etc.
Seth GS Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026 (Round 2)
Check the table below to know the expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff for Round 2:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1129 - 1187
|
1089 - 1169
|
OBC
|
3188 - 3427
|
3541 - 3819
|
EWS
|
4290 - 4319
|
4331 - 4527
|
SC
|
14394 - 17051
|
18127 - 19483
|
ST
|
41141 - 73595
|
74831 - 82617
Seth GS Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026 (Round 1)
Check the round 1 NEET cutoff 2026 for Seth GS Medical College:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
228
|
1128
|
OBC
|
1438
|
3187
|
EWS
|
3571
|
4289
|
SC
|
5214
|
14393
|
ST
|
30840
|
41140
Previous Year NEET Cutoff for Seth GS Medical College
Candidates can find the previous year NEET cutoffs (Round 2) for Seth GS Medical College MBBS admissions below:
Seth GS Medical College NEET Cutoff 2025
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
984
|
1126
|
OBC
|
2728
|
3703
|
EWS
|
3714
|
4337
|
SC
|
17053
|
18686
|
ST
|
73596
|
80620
Seth GS Medical College NEET Cutoff 2024
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OBC
|
3174
|
3174
|
EWS
|
3630
|
4852
|
SC
|
27770
|
27770
|
ST
|
38125
|
38125
Seth GS Medical College NEET Cutoff 2023
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
737
|
737
|
OBC
|
3142
|
3848
|
EWS
|
2034
|
3500
|
SC
|
14937
|
14937
Also Read: Maharashtra State Merit List NEET UG 2026 Revised
Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and King Edward Memorial Medical College, Mumbai Admission 2026
The MBBS admissions to Seth GS Medical College are done through NEET UG scores. The admissions process is as follows:
Candidates are selected entirely on entrance scores. Candidates need to qualify NEET exam. It is followed by counseling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the All India Quota and the State Common Entrance Test Cell for the Maharashtra State Quota.
After final seat allotment, candidates who want admission can submit the Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and KEM Hospital fee and confirm their admission.
Read More:
- Seth GS Medical College Courses and Fees
- NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS in Maharashtra: Check Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
- NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: Check Previous Year Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks
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