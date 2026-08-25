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Seth GS Medical College NEET 2026 Round 2 Cutoff: Category Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 10:55 IST

Students can find the Seth GS Medical College NEET 2026 cutoff in the article below. Check the category wise opening and closing ranks for NEET UG 2026.

Seth GS Medical College NEET 2026 cutoff
Seth GS Medical College NEET 2026 cutoff

Key Points

  • NEET UG 2026 Round 1 cutoff for Seth GS Medical College has been released.
  • MBBS seats are filled via 15% AIQ (MCC) and 85% Maharashtra state quota.
  • NEET UG 2026 Round 2 cutoff is expected soon; previous years' cutoffs available.

NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Seth GS Medical College cutoff 2026 has been released after the first round of counselling. The NEET cutoff 2026 for the second round will also soon be released for Seth GD Medical College. Admissions are based on the ranks secured by the candidates in NEET UG exam 2026.

The MBBS seats of Seth GD Medical College are filled through 15% All India Quota (AIQ), for which counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the remaining 85% state quota seats which are filled through Maharashtra’s state counselling process. Check the article below to know the expected Round 2 NEET cutoff 2026 for Seth GD Medical College, admission process, previous cutoffs, etc.

Seth GS Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026 (Round 2)

Check the table below to know the expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff for Round 2:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1129 - 1187

1089 - 1169

OBC

3188 - 3427

3541 - 3819

EWS

4290 - 4319

4331 - 4527

SC

14394 - 17051

18127 - 19483

ST

41141 - 73595

74831 - 82617

Seth GS Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026 (Round 1)

Check the round 1 NEET cutoff 2026 for Seth GS Medical College:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

228

1128

OBC

1438

3187

EWS

3571

4289

SC

5214

14393

ST

30840

41140

Previous Year NEET Cutoff for Seth GS Medical College

Candidates can find the previous year NEET cutoffs (Round 2) for Seth GS Medical College MBBS admissions below:

Seth GS Medical College NEET Cutoff 2025 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

984

1126

OBC

2728

3703

EWS

3714

4337

SC

17053

18686

ST

73596

80620

Seth GS Medical College NEET Cutoff 2024

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OBC

3174

3174

EWS

3630

4852

SC

27770

27770

ST

38125

38125

Seth GS Medical College NEET Cutoff 2023

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

737

737

OBC

3142

3848

EWS

2034

3500

SC

14937

14937

Also Read: Maharashtra State Merit List NEET UG 2026 Revised 

Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and King Edward Memorial Medical College, Mumbai Admission 2026

The MBBS admissions to Seth GS Medical College are done through NEET UG scores. The admissions process is as follows:

Candidates are selected entirely on entrance scores. Candidates need to qualify NEET exam. It is followed by counseling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the All India Quota and the State Common Entrance Test Cell for the Maharashtra State Quota.

After final seat allotment, candidates who want admission can submit the Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and KEM Hospital fee and confirm their admission.

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Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 10:55 IST

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