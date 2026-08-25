Seth GS Medical College NEET 2026 Round 2 Cutoff: Category Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Seth GS Medical College cutoff 2026 has been released after the first round of counselling. The NEET cutoff 2026 for the second round will also soon be released for Seth GD Medical College. Admissions are based on the ranks secured by the candidates in NEET UG exam 2026.

The MBBS seats of Seth GD Medical College are filled through 15% All India Quota (AIQ), for which counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the remaining 85% state quota seats which are filled through Maharashtra’s state counselling process. Check the article below to know the expected Round 2 NEET cutoff 2026 for Seth GD Medical College, admission process, previous cutoffs, etc.

Seth GS Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026 (Round 2)

Check the table below to know the expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff for Round 2: