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NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS in Maharashtra: Check Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 16:41 IST

NEET UG Round 1 counseling process is ongoing; however, the cutoff rank is expected to be released soon. Admission to MBBS seats in Mahrashtra colleges will begin soon after the release of the Round 1 cutoff ranks by MCC. In the meantime, medical aspirants can check the NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to medical colleges in Maharashtra.

NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS in Maharashtra: Check Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS in Maharashtra: Check Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: State-wise NEET admission for the 2026 cycle will begin soon. The admission will vary for each college based on the cutoff ranks of candidates. For admission to top medical colleges in Maharashtra, such as Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai, candidates should have to rank between 96 and 868. 

To estimate the 2026 admission options in government medical colleges in Maharashtra, we have provided NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing ranks below. The list offers admission possibilities for general category candidates. As per the previous year's data provided below, candidates can predict the expected ranks for admission to MBBS seats across Mahrashtra. 

Also check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College

NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS in Maharashtra Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates aiming for colleges like Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai, B.J. Government Medical College, Pune; etc. can check a list of government medical colleges shared below. The table highlights opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats under the All India quota. 

The most in-demand college for MBBS admission is Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai. The college offering flexible admission option is Dr. D.Y. Patil Education Society Deemed University, Kolhapur. Check for the general category admission options from the table shared below. 

College Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

All India

96

868

B.J. Government Medical College, Pune

All India

656

2,542

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai

All India

1,052

1,887

Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai

All India

1,292

2,368

Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai

All India

2,077

2,876

Government Medical College, Latur

All India

6,343

13,086

Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Solapur

All India

7,406

10,285

Government Medical College, Akola

All India

7,660

13,519

Dr. S.C. Government Medical College, Nanded

All India

10,573

11,240

Dr. D.Y. Patil Education Society Deemed University, Kolhapur

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

143,713

930,721

Factors Affecting the NEET UG Cutoff 2026

Here are the major reasons that may affect the NEET UG cutoff ranks for 2026 admission: 

1. NEET 2026 Paper Difficulty Level

2. Number of candidates who appeared for the exam.

3. Seat Availability and Options

4. Reservation Categories and Quota Seats 

Also check: 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 16:41 IST

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