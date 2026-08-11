NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS in Maharashtra: Check Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET UG Round 1 counseling process is ongoing; however, the cutoff rank is expected to be released soon. Admission to MBBS seats in Mahrashtra colleges will begin soon after the release of the Round 1 cutoff ranks by MCC. In the meantime, medical aspirants can check the NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to medical colleges in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: State-wise NEET admission for the 2026 cycle will begin soon. The admission will vary for each college based on the cutoff ranks of candidates. For admission to top medical colleges in Maharashtra, such as Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai, candidates should have to rank between 96 and 868.
To estimate the 2026 admission options in government medical colleges in Maharashtra, we have provided NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing ranks below. The list offers admission possibilities for general category candidates. As per the previous year's data provided below, candidates can predict the expected ranks for admission to MBBS seats across Mahrashtra.
Also check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College
NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS in Maharashtra Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates aiming for colleges like Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai, B.J. Government Medical College, Pune; etc. can check a list of government medical colleges shared below. The table highlights opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats under the All India quota.
The most in-demand college for MBBS admission is Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai. The college offering flexible admission option is Dr. D.Y. Patil Education Society Deemed University, Kolhapur. Check for the general category admission options from the table shared below.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
96
|
868
|
B.J. Government Medical College, Pune
|
All India
|
656
|
2,542
|
Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
1,052
|
1,887
|
Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai
|
All India
|
1,292
|
2,368
|
Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
2,077
|
2,876
|
Government Medical College, Latur
|
All India
|
6,343
|
13,086
|
Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Solapur
|
All India
|
7,406
|
10,285
|
Government Medical College, Akola
|
All India
|
7,660
|
13,519
|
Dr. S.C. Government Medical College, Nanded
|
All India
|
10,573
|
11,240
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Education Society Deemed University, Kolhapur
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
143,713
|
930,721
Factors Affecting the NEET UG Cutoff 2026
Here are the major reasons that may affect the NEET UG cutoff ranks for 2026 admission:
1. NEET 2026 Paper Difficulty Level
2. Number of candidates who appeared for the exam.
3. Seat Availability and Options
4. Reservation Categories and Quota Seats
Also check:
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.