NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS in Maharashtra: Check Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: State-wise NEET admission for the 2026 cycle will begin soon. The admission will vary for each college based on the cutoff ranks of candidates. For admission to top medical colleges in Maharashtra, such as Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai, candidates should have to rank between 96 and 868.

To estimate the 2026 admission options in government medical colleges in Maharashtra, we have provided NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing ranks below. The list offers admission possibilities for general category candidates. As per the previous year's data provided below, candidates can predict the expected ranks for admission to MBBS seats across Mahrashtra.

Also check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College