Gujarat PSC Call Letter 2026 (OUT) - Download Prelims Admit Card PDF Link at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat PSC Call Letter 2026: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the admit card download link for the General Studies combined preliminary exam on its official website. Various posts including Assistant Engineer (Civil), Research Officer, Geologist, Assistant Geologist, Principal/Nursing Officer, Senior Pharmaceutical Inspector, Deputy Director, Industrial Safety and Health and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled on August 01, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link available at official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Earlier the written exam was scheduled on July 26, 2026. Now the exam will be conducted on August 1, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM across the state.

Gujarat PSC Call Letter 2026 Download Link Candidates who have not yet downloaded their hall tickets for the prelims exam can download the same after using their login credential to the link at the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below- Gujarat PSC Call Letter 2026 Direct Link GPSC Call Letter 2025 Overview The preliminary "General Studies" combined exam for total of 34 advertisements has been rescheduled for August 1, 2026. The exam will take place from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM across the state. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below- Particulars Details Conducting Body Gujarat Public Service Commission Post Assistant Engineer (Civil), Research Officer, Geologist, Assistant Geologist, Principal/Nursing Officer, Senior Pharmaceutical Inspector, Deputy Director, Industrial Safety and Health and others Admit Card status Out Exam Date August 1, 2026 Official Website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

How to Download Gujarat PSC Call Letter 2026? Candidates appearing in the written exam for a total of 34 recruitment notifications can download GPSC Admit Card 2026 from the official website. You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below- Visit the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Now go to the Admit Card Section or Candidate’s Login on the homepage.

Click on the link displaying the GPSC Prelims Call Letter 2026.

Provide your login credentials including Registration ID & Date of Birth.

Your hall ticket will be displayed on your screen

Download the admit card and keep the same for future reference. Gujarat PSC 2026 Exam Day Instructions Candidates appearing in the written exam should note that they will have to follow the guidelines strictly as mentioned on the hall ticket. Candidates are required to must enter the examination center through the main gate between 1:00 PM and 2:15 PM, as the exam is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

You can check the following guidelines for smooth and easy examination through your ends-