Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026 OUT: Check District-Wise PDF at gyansahayk.ssgujarat.org

Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026: Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat, officially declared the merit list for Gyan Sahayak (Secondary and Higher Secondary) contract-based recruitment on 3 August 2026 at 14:00 hrs. The online application process started on 24 July 2026 and closed on 30 July 2026. Candidates can check their merit rank on the official portal, gyansahayak.ssgujarat.org. Selected candidates will need to appear for document verification and school selection at their District Education Officer's office, with three rounds scheduled on 5, 7, and 10 August 2026 based on district selection preference. This article covers complete details on the merit list, DV schedule, and how to check your rank.

Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about the Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026 in the table given below: