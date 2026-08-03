Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026 OUT: Check District-Wise PDF at gyansahayk.ssgujarat.org
Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat has released the merit list for Gyan Sahayak (Secondary and Higher Secondary) for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates who applied can now check their district-wise merit list on the official website of Gyan Sahayak and start preparing for document verification. Check this article for the district-wise merit list PDF 2026.
Key Points
- Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026 for Secondary & Higher Secondary released on Aug 3, 2026.
- Candidates can check their merit rank on the official portal gyansahayak.ssgujarat.org.
- Document verification and school selection rounds are on Aug 5, 7, and 10, 2026.
Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026: Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat, officially declared the merit list for Gyan Sahayak (Secondary and Higher Secondary) contract-based recruitment on 3 August 2026 at 14:00 hrs. The online application process started on 24 July 2026 and closed on 30 July 2026. Candidates can check their merit rank on the official portal, gyansahayak.ssgujarat.org. Selected candidates will need to appear for document verification and school selection at their District Education Officer's office, with three rounds scheduled on 5, 7, and 10 August 2026 based on district selection preference. This article covers complete details on the merit list, DV schedule, and how to check your rank.
Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat
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Post Name
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Gyan Sahayak (Secondary & Higher Secondary)
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Recruitment Type
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Contract-based (11 months)
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Academic Year
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2026-27
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Merit List Status
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Released
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DV & School Selection (1st District)
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5 August 2026
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DV & School Selection (2nd District)
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7 August 2026
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DV & School Selection (3rs District)
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10 August 2026
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Official Portal
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gyansahayk.ssgujarat.org
Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026 Check Here
The Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026 for Secondary and Higher Secondary Posts is now available on the official website of Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat, gyansahayk.ssgujarat.org. Candidates who appeared in this recruitment can now check their merit list using the direct link given below:
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Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026 for Secondary and Higher Secondary Posts
Steps to Check the Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check & download the Gyan Sahayak Merit List 2026 for Secondary and Higher Secondary Posts:
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Visit the official website gyansahayk.ssgujarat.org
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Log in using your registered credentials
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Now check your merit rank
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Download and print the merit list/rank details
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Keep original documents ready for the DV round
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com