HBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024: Download Syllabus and Suggested Question Paper Design PDF

HBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani has made available the 2023-2024 Biology curriculum. Since knowing the syllabus well is very important to prepare for any examination, students now have a complete blueprint of what to study. In this article, Haryana Board students can check the course structure, division of marks and unit-wise content details of the Biology curriculum for 2024 along with the suggested question paper design. Candidates can download the HBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus 2023-24 PDF from the link that has been provided towards the end of this article.
HBSE 11th Biology Syllabus and Chapter-wise Division of Marks (2023-24)
Class-XI
Subject- Biology
Code: 865
General Instructions:
- There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.
- The annual examination (Theory) will be of 70 Marks whereas Practical examinations will be of 30 marks (internal). Therefore,
Total annual evaluation (70+30) will be of 100 marks.
|
S No.
|
Unit
|
Title
|
Marks
|
I
|
Diversity of Living Organisms
|
The Living World
|
15
|
Biological Classification
|
Plant Kingdom
|
Animal Kingdom
|
II
|
Structural Organization in Plants and Animals
|
Morphology of Flowering Plants
|
10
|
Anatomy of Flowering Plants
|
Structural Organisation in Animals
|
III
|
Cell: Structure and Function
|
Cell: The Unit of Life
|
15
|
Biomolecules
|
Cell Cycle and Cell Division
|
IV
|
Plant Physiology
|
Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
|
12
|
Respiration in Plants
|
Plant Growth and Development
|
V
|
Human Physiology
|
Breathing and Exchange of Gases
|
18
|
Body Fluids and Circulation
|
Excretory Products and their Elimination
|
Locomotion and Movement
|
Neural Control and Coordination
|
Chemical Coordination and Integration
|
Total
|
70
|
Practical
|
30
|
Grand Total
|
100
Haryana BSEH Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024
Unit-I Diversity of Living Organisms
Chapter-1: The Living World
Diversity in the living world, Taxonomic Categories- Species, Genus, Family, Order, Class, Phylum, Kingdom.
Chapter-2: Biological Classification
Kingdom Monera: Archaebacteria, Eubacteria, Kingdom Protista: Chrysophytes, Dinoflagellates, Euglenoids, Slime-Moulds, Protozoans,
Kingdom Fungi: Phycomycetes, Ascomycetes, Basidiomycetes, Deuteromycetes,
Kingdom Plantae, Kingdom Animalia, Viruses, Viroid, Prions, Lichens.
Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom
Algae: Chlorophyceae, Phaeophyceae, Rhodophyceae; Bryophytes: liverworts, mosses, Pteridophytes, Gymnosperms, Angiosperms.
Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom
Basis of classification-levels of organization, symmetry, diploblastic and triploblastic organization, coelom, segmentation, notochord, Classification of animals: Phylum-Porifera, Coelenterates (cnidaria), Ctenophora, Platyhelminthes, Aschelminths, Annelida, Arthropoda, Mollusca, Echinodermata, Hemi-Chordata, Phylum Chordata- Subphyla: Urochordata, Cephalo-Chordata, Vertebrata-class-Cyclostomata, Chondrichthyes, Osteichthyes, Amphibia, Reptilia, Aves, Mammalia.
Unit-II Structural Organization in Animals and Plant
Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants
The root- regions of root; The Stem, The leaf- venation, types of leaves phyllotaxy; The Inflorescence; The flower, Parts of flower: calyx, corolla, androecium, gynoecium, The Fruit; The seed- structure of a dicotyledonous seed, structure of monocotyledonous seed. Semi-technical description of a typical flowering plant, Description of some Important families- Solanaceae.
Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
The tissue system- Epidermal tissue system, the ground tissue system, The vascular tissue system; Anatomy of dicotyledonous and monocotyledonous plants – Dicotyledonous root, Monocotyledonous root, Dicotyledonous stem, Monocotyledonous stem and Dorsiventral (Dicotyledonous) leaf, Isobilateral (Monocotyledonous) leaf.
Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals
Organ and organ systems, Frogs- morphology, anatomy.
Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function
Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life
What is a cell? cell theory, an overview of cell, prokaryotic cells, cell envelope and its modifications, ribosome and inclusion bodies; Eukaryotic cells, cell membrane, cell wall, endomembrane system: endoplasmic reticulum (ER), Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, Vacuoles; Mitochondria, Plastids, Ribosomes, cytoskeleton, cilia and flagella, centrosome and centrioles, Nucleus, microbodies.
Chapter-9: Biomolecules
How to analyze chemical composition? Primary and secondary metabolites, biomacromolecules, proteins, polysaccharides, nucleic acid, Structure of Proteins, Enzymes- chemical reactions, how do enzymes bring about such high rate of chemical conversions? Nature of enzyme action, factors affecting enzymes activity- temperature and pH, concentration of substrate, Classification and nomenclature of Enzymes, co-factors.
Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division
Cell cycle, phases of cell cycle, M phase-Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase, cytokinesis, Significance of mitosis; Meiosis- meiosis I, meiosis II, Significance of meiosis.
Unit-IV Plant Physiology
Chapter-11: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
What do we know? Early experiments, Where does photosynthesis take place? How many types of pigments are involved in photosynthesis? What is light reaction? The electron transport- splitting of water, cyclic and noncyclic photophosphorylation, chemiosmotic hypothesis, Where are the ATP and NADPH used?- the primary acceptor of CO2, The Calvin cycle, The C4 pathway, Photorespiration, Factors affecting Photosynthesis- Light, carbon dioxide concentration. temperature, water.
Chapter-12: Respiration in Plants
Do plants breath? Glycolysis, Fermentation, Aerobic Respiration, Tricarboxylic acid cycle, electron transport system and oxidativephosphorylation, The respiratory balance sheet, Amphibolic pathway, Respiratory quotient.
Chapter-13: Plant - Growth and Development
Growth- Plant growth generally is indeterminate, growth is measurable, phases of growth, growth rates, conditions for growth, Differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation. Development, Plant growth regulators- Characteristics, discovery of plant growth regulators, physiological effects of plant growth regulators- auxins, gibberellins, cytokinin, ethylene, abscisic acid.
Unit-V Human Physiology
Chapter-14: Breathing and Exchange of Gases
Respiratory organs in animals (recall only); Respiratory system in humans; mechanism of breathing and its regulation in humans - exchange of gases, transport of gases and regulation of respiration, respiratory volume; disorders related to respiration - asthma, emphysema, occupational respiratory disorders.
Chapter-15: Body Fluids and Circulation
Blood- Plasma, Formed elements, Blood groups- ABO grouping, Rhgrouping; Coagulation of blood, Lymph (Tissue fluid), Circulatory pathways- Human circulatory system, Cardiac cycle, Electrocardiograph (ECG), Double circulation, Regulation of cardiac activity, Disorders of circulatory system.
Chapter-16: Excretory Products and their Elimination
Human Excretory system, Urine formation, Function of tubules, Mechanism of concentration of the filtrate, Regulation of Kidney function, Micturition, Role of other organs in excretion. Disorders of excretory system.
Chapter-17: Locomotion and Movement
Types of movement, Muscle, structure of contractile proteins, mechanism of muscle contraction; Skeletal system, Joints, Disorders of muscular and skeletal system.
Chapter-18: Neural Control and Coordination
Neural system, Human Neural system, Neuron as structural and functional unit of neural system, generation and conduction of nerve impulse, transmission of impulses, Central Neural System-Forebrain, midbrain, hindbrain.
Chapter-19: Chemical Coordination and Integration
Endocrine glands and hormones, Human endocrine system, the hypothalamus, the pituitary gland, the Pineal gland, thyroid gland, parathyroid gland, thymus, adrenal gland, Pancreas, Testis Ovary, Hormones of heart, kidney and gastrointestinal tract, Mechanism of hormone action
Haryana Board Class 11 Biology Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Types of question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Questions
|
1
|
18
|
14 Multiple Choice Questions,
4 Assertion- Reason Questions
|
18
|
Very Short Answer Type
|
2
|
7
|
Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions.
|
14
|
Short Answer Type
|
3
|
5
|
Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions
|
15
|
Case Study
|
4
|
2
|
Internal options will be given in one part of both questions
|
8
|
Long Answer Type Question
|
5
|
3
|
Internal options will be given in all the questions
|
15
|
Total
|
35
|
|
70
HBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
