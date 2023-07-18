HBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024: Download Syllabus and Suggested Question Paper Design PDF

HBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus and Suggested Question Paper Design 2023-24: Haryana Board Biology syllabus 2023-24 for 11th class students is available on bseh.org.in website now. Check the complete BSEH 11th class Biology 2024 curriculum and HBSE Biology Question Paper Design from this article and download its PDF.

HBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani has made available the 2023-2024 Biology curriculum. Since knowing the syllabus well is very important to prepare for any examination, students now have a complete blueprint of what to study. In this article, Haryana Board students can check the course structure, division of marks and unit-wise content details of the Biology curriculum for 2024 along with the suggested question paper design. Candidates can download the HBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus 2023-24 PDF from the link that has been provided towards the end of this article.

HBSE 11th Biology Syllabus and Chapter-wise Division of Marks (2023-24)

Class-XI

Subject- Biology

Code: 865

General Instructions:

There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus. The annual examination (Theory) will be of 70 Marks whereas Practical examinations will be of 30 marks (internal). Therefore,

Total annual evaluation (70+30) will be of 100 marks.

S No. Unit Title Marks I Diversity of Living Organisms The Living World 15 Biological Classification Plant Kingdom Animal Kingdom II Structural Organization in Plants and Animals Morphology of Flowering Plants 10 Anatomy of Flowering Plants Structural Organisation in Animals III Cell: Structure and Function Cell: The Unit of Life 15 Biomolecules Cell Cycle and Cell Division IV Plant Physiology Photosynthesis in Higher Plants 12 Respiration in Plants Plant Growth and Development V Human Physiology Breathing and Exchange of Gases 18 Body Fluids and Circulation Excretory Products and their Elimination Locomotion and Movement Neural Control and Coordination Chemical Coordination and Integration Total 70 Practical 30 Grand Total 100

Haryana BSEH Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024

Unit-I Diversity of Living Organisms

Chapter-1: The Living World

Diversity in the living world, Taxonomic Categories- Species, Genus, Family, Order, Class, Phylum, Kingdom.

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Kingdom Monera: Archaebacteria, Eubacteria, Kingdom Protista: Chrysophytes, Dinoflagellates, Euglenoids, Slime-Moulds, Protozoans,

Kingdom Fungi: Phycomycetes, Ascomycetes, Basidiomycetes, Deuteromycetes,

Kingdom Plantae, Kingdom Animalia, Viruses, Viroid, Prions, Lichens.

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Algae: Chlorophyceae, Phaeophyceae, Rhodophyceae; Bryophytes: liverworts, mosses, Pteridophytes, Gymnosperms, Angiosperms.

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

Basis of classification-levels of organization, symmetry, diploblastic and triploblastic organization, coelom, segmentation, notochord, Classification of animals: Phylum-Porifera, Coelenterates (cnidaria), Ctenophora, Platyhelminthes, Aschelminths, Annelida, Arthropoda, Mollusca, Echinodermata, Hemi-Chordata, Phylum Chordata- Subphyla: Urochordata, Cephalo-Chordata, Vertebrata-class-Cyclostomata, Chondrichthyes, Osteichthyes, Amphibia, Reptilia, Aves, Mammalia.

Unit-II Structural Organization in Animals and Plant

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

The root- regions of root; The Stem, The leaf- venation, types of leaves phyllotaxy; The Inflorescence; The flower, Parts of flower: calyx, corolla, androecium, gynoecium, The Fruit; The seed- structure of a dicotyledonous seed, structure of monocotyledonous seed. Semi-technical description of a typical flowering plant, Description of some Important families- Solanaceae.

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

The tissue system- Epidermal tissue system, the ground tissue system, The vascular tissue system; Anatomy of dicotyledonous and monocotyledonous plants – Dicotyledonous root, Monocotyledonous root, Dicotyledonous stem, Monocotyledonous stem and Dorsiventral (Dicotyledonous) leaf, Isobilateral (Monocotyledonous) leaf.

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals

Organ and organ systems, Frogs- morphology, anatomy.

Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life

What is a cell? cell theory, an overview of cell, prokaryotic cells, cell envelope and its modifications, ribosome and inclusion bodies; Eukaryotic cells, cell membrane, cell wall, endomembrane system: endoplasmic reticulum (ER), Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, Vacuoles; Mitochondria, Plastids, Ribosomes, cytoskeleton, cilia and flagella, centrosome and centrioles, Nucleus, microbodies.

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

How to analyze chemical composition? Primary and secondary metabolites, biomacromolecules, proteins, polysaccharides, nucleic acid, Structure of Proteins, Enzymes- chemical reactions, how do enzymes bring about such high rate of chemical conversions? Nature of enzyme action, factors affecting enzymes activity- temperature and pH, concentration of substrate, Classification and nomenclature of Enzymes, co-factors.

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

Cell cycle, phases of cell cycle, M phase-Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase, cytokinesis, Significance of mitosis; Meiosis- meiosis I, meiosis II, Significance of meiosis.

Unit-IV Plant Physiology

Chapter-11: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

What do we know? Early experiments, Where does photosynthesis take place? How many types of pigments are involved in photosynthesis? What is light reaction? The electron transport- splitting of water, cyclic and noncyclic photophosphorylation, chemiosmotic hypothesis, Where are the ATP and NADPH used?- the primary acceptor of CO2, The Calvin cycle, The C4 pathway, Photorespiration, Factors affecting Photosynthesis- Light, carbon dioxide concentration. temperature, water.

Chapter-12: Respiration in Plants

Do plants breath? Glycolysis, Fermentation, Aerobic Respiration, Tricarboxylic acid cycle, electron transport system and oxidativephosphorylation, The respiratory balance sheet, Amphibolic pathway, Respiratory quotient.

Chapter-13: Plant - Growth and Development

Growth- Plant growth generally is indeterminate, growth is measurable, phases of growth, growth rates, conditions for growth, Differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation. Development, Plant growth regulators- Characteristics, discovery of plant growth regulators, physiological effects of plant growth regulators- auxins, gibberellins, cytokinin, ethylene, abscisic acid.

Unit-V Human Physiology

Chapter-14: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Respiratory organs in animals (recall only); Respiratory system in humans; mechanism of breathing and its regulation in humans - exchange of gases, transport of gases and regulation of respiration, respiratory volume; disorders related to respiration - asthma, emphysema, occupational respiratory disorders.

Chapter-15: Body Fluids and Circulation

Blood- Plasma, Formed elements, Blood groups- ABO grouping, Rhgrouping; Coagulation of blood, Lymph (Tissue fluid), Circulatory pathways- Human circulatory system, Cardiac cycle, Electrocardiograph (ECG), Double circulation, Regulation of cardiac activity, Disorders of circulatory system.

Chapter-16: Excretory Products and their Elimination

Human Excretory system, Urine formation, Function of tubules, Mechanism of concentration of the filtrate, Regulation of Kidney function, Micturition, Role of other organs in excretion. Disorders of excretory system.

Chapter-17: Locomotion and Movement

Types of movement, Muscle, structure of contractile proteins, mechanism of muscle contraction; Skeletal system, Joints, Disorders of muscular and skeletal system.

Chapter-18: Neural Control and Coordination

Neural system, Human Neural system, Neuron as structural and functional unit of neural system, generation and conduction of nerve impulse, transmission of impulses, Central Neural System-Forebrain, midbrain, hindbrain.

Chapter-19: Chemical Coordination and Integration

Endocrine glands and hormones, Human endocrine system, the hypothalamus, the pituitary gland, the Pineal gland, thyroid gland, parathyroid gland, thymus, adrenal gland, Pancreas, Testis Ovary, Hormones of heart, kidney and gastrointestinal tract, Mechanism of hormone action

Haryana Board Class 11 Biology Question Paper Design 2023-24

Types of question Marks Number Description Total Marks Objective Questions 1 18 14 Multiple Choice Questions, 4 Assertion- Reason Questions 18 Very Short Answer Type 2 7 Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions. 14 Short Answer Type 3 5 Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions 15 Case Study 4 2 Internal options will be given in one part of both questions 8 Long Answer Type Question 5 3 Internal options will be given in all the questions 15 Total 35 70

HBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

