HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 OUT: Download Haryana Board 11th Class Syllabus PDFs and Question Paper Design for All Subjects

Class 11 HBSE Syllabus 2023-24 and Question Paper Design: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the latest curriculum of Class 11th for the academic session 2023-2024. Students can access the subject-wise syllabus list for all streams from the direct links in this article.

HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2024 OUT, Subject-wise Syllabus and Question Paper Design: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), also referred to as the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), has recently made available the curriculum for senior secondary students in the 2023-24 batch. This updated curriculum is specifically designed for 11th class students who will be soon appearing for the 2024-25 board exams. BSEH Board exam students from Arts, Commerce, and Science streams can now start their exam preparations based on the latest curriculum provided by Haryana Board.

BSEH Syllabus 2024 PDF Download: How to Download Haryana Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24?

Students of Haryana Board can download the subject-wise syllabus of BSEH Class 11 from the official website of the board and also Jagran Josh.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down and from the left panel, click on Question Paper Design & Syllabus For Academic Session 2023-24

Step 3: Click on Class 11 Syllabus

Step 4: Select Question Paper Design & Syllabus For Academic Session 2023-24

The list of subject-wise HBSE 11th syllabus will open up with download links.

You can also download the Haryana Board 11th Class Syllabus 2024 directly from the table given below.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: Subject-wise List

Click on the links given below for each subject to download the 11th class curriculum of BSEH directly