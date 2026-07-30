HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 312 Posts at hprca.hp.gov.in; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has rolled out the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Staff Nurse on 23 July 2026 on its website. The application process commenced from 30 July onwards and will end on 29 August 2026. Those who wish to apply must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing or equivalent. The age should be between 21-45 years of age.Through this recruitment drive, the HPRCA is going to fill 312 vacant posts of the Assistant Staff Nurse. The recruitment involves a two-stage selection process- Written Exam and Document Verification.

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The HPRCA has started the registrations for the Assistant Staff Nurse recruitment 2026 on its official website hprca.hp.gov.in. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: