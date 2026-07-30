HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 312 Posts at hprca.hp.gov.in; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: The HPRCA has started the Assistant Staff Nurse application process from today, 30 July 2026. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment at hprca.hp.gov.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, application fee, vacancy distribution, and other details.
Key Points
- Notification released on July 23, 2026, for 312 Assistant Staff Nurse posts.
- Application period is from July 30 to August 29, 2026.
- Eligibility: Bachelor's in Nursing or equivalent; age 21-45 years.
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has rolled out the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Staff Nurse on 23 July 2026 on its website. The application process commenced from 30 July onwards and will end on 29 August 2026. Those who wish to apply must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing or equivalent. The age should be between 21-45 years of age.Through this recruitment drive, the HPRCA is going to fill 312 vacant posts of the Assistant Staff Nurse. The recruitment involves a two-stage selection process- Written Exam and Document Verification.
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The HPRCA has started the registrations for the Assistant Staff Nurse recruitment 2026 on its official website hprca.hp.gov.in. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA)
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Post Name
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Assistant Staff Nurse
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Advertisement No.
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12/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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312
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Registration Dates
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30 July to 29 August 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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hprca.hp.gov.in
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 Notification
Candidates are advised to download the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse notification and read it thoroughly before proceeding to apply. The notification contains all the relevant information which you need to understand before proceeding with the application form.
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HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested candidates can apply for the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse recruitment using the direct link provided here.
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HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026
To apply for the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse recruitment 2026 follow the steps provided here.
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Visit the official website of HPRCA at hprca.hp.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab.
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Click on the Login/Signup as Citizen tab.
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Enter your Him Access ID and Password and click on Sign In.
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Fill the application form with all the information carefully.
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Upload the scanned documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as per your category.
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Submit the form after carefully reviewing it.
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Save it for future reference.
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Application Fee 2026
The candidates of all categories shall be required to pay Rs.100/- as examination fee and Rs.700/- as processing fee. The candidate can deposit the requisite fee through "Online Payment Gateway" using Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking. There will not be any other mode of payment of examination and other processing fee.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.