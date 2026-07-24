HPRCA Teacher Result 2026 Out: Download Result PDF For Steno Typist, Scientific Assistant And Others, Check More Details

HPRCA Teacher Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) on July 24, has officially announced the result for the posts of Steno Typist, Teacher Physics and Scientific Assistant (Digital Forensics). The result has been published in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates in the Computer Based Screening exam. All those candidates whose roll number mentioned in the pdf are able to appear in the next round which is Document Verification. Candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Screening exam for the above posts can download the posts wise result pdf available at the official website-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. The detailed pdf download link is also given below in this article.

HPRCA Teacher Result 2026 Download Link

The detailed result download link for the posts of Steno Typist, Teacher Physics and Scientific Assistant (Digital Forensics) is available on the official website. You can download the posts wise result pdf directly through the link given below-