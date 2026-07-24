HPRCA Teacher Result 2026 Out: Download Result PDF For Steno Typist, Scientific Assistant And Others, Check More Details
HPRCA Teacher Result 2026 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) for the posts of Steno Typist, Teacher Physics and Scientific Assistant (Digital Forensics). Check details here.
HPRCA Teacher Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) on July 24, has officially announced the result for the posts of Steno Typist, Teacher Physics and Scientific Assistant (Digital Forensics). The result has been published in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates in the Computer Based Screening exam. All those candidates whose roll number mentioned in the pdf are able to appear in the next round which is Document Verification. Candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Screening exam for the above posts can download the posts wise result pdf available at the official website-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. The detailed pdf download link is also given below in this article.
HPRCA Teacher Result 2026 Download Link
The detailed result download link for the posts of Steno Typist, Teacher Physics and Scientific Assistant (Digital Forensics) is available on the official website. You can download the posts wise result pdf directly through the link given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|HPRCA Teacher Physics Result 2026
|Download PDF
|HPRCA Teacher Geography Result 2026
|Download PDF
|HPRCA Steno Typist Result 2026
|Download PDF
|HPRCA Scientific Assistant Result 2026
|Download PDF
What's Next After HPRCA Result 2026?
As per the selection process, all those candidates who have shortlisted in the Computer Based Test are able to appear in the next Document Verification round. The posts wise document verification will be conducted in the different dates scheduled in the month of August. Candidates will have to appear in the posts wise schedule mentioned for the Document Verification round on the official website. Candidates are required to carry all the crucial documents as displayed during submission of application for the posts.
How to Check Roll Number in HPRCA Teacher Result 2026?
If you have appeared in the written exam for the Steno Typist, Teacher Physics and Scientific Assistant (Digital Forensics), you can check your result status with the HPRCA Teacher Result 2026 PDF. You are advised to download the posts wise result pdf and check your roll number in the result pdf. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.
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