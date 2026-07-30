HPSC ADA SKT Date 2026: Check Mains Exam Date & Admit Card Details Here

HPSC ADA SKT Date 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has conducted the screening test for the Assistant District Attorney post on 05 July 2026. The results for the screening test were released on 24 July 2026. A total of 255 vacant posts are going to be filled through this recruitment. The candidates who have qualified the written test are eligible to appear for the Subject Knowledge Test on 09 August. The SKT will be held in a single shift from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm. The admit card for HPSC ADA SKT will be released on 03 August 2026.

HPSC ADA SKT Date 2026 Notice

The HPSC has released a public notice to announce the HPSC ADA SKT dates. The notice was uploaded on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in on 29 July 2026. Download the exam date notice through the direct link provided here.