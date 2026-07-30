HPSC ADA SKT Date 2026: Check Mains Exam Date & Admit Card Details Here
HPSC ADA SKT Date 2026: The HPSC has released the notice announcing the dates for the Subject Knowledge Test (SKT) on its website, hpsc.gov.in. The candidates who have qualified the screening test will be eligible to appear for the HPSC ADA SKT scheduled to be held on 09 August 2026. Check the exam shift timings, admit card release date, and other information in this article.
Key Points
- The HPSC ADA Subject Knowledge Test (SKT) is scheduled for 09 August 2026.
- Admit cards for the SKT will be released on 03 August 2026.
- HPSC released a notice on 29 July 2026 for the combined ADA & Superintendent SKT.
HPSC ADA SKT Date 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has conducted the screening test for the Assistant District Attorney post on 05 July 2026. The results for the screening test were released on 24 July 2026. A total of 255 vacant posts are going to be filled through this recruitment. The candidates who have qualified the written test are eligible to appear for the Subject Knowledge Test on 09 August. The SKT will be held in a single shift from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm. The admit card for HPSC ADA SKT will be released on 03 August 2026.
HPSC ADA SKT Date 2026 Notice
The HPSC has released a public notice to announce the HPSC ADA SKT dates. The notice was uploaded on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in on 29 July 2026. Download the exam date notice through the direct link provided here.
|
HPSC ADA SKT Date 2026
HPSC ADA SKT Exam Timings 2026
The candidates who are going to appear for the HPSC ADA SKT on 09 August 2026 should know that the exam will be held in a single shift from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm. It will be a Combined Subject Knowledge Test for Assistant District Attorney and Superintendent (Legal) posts.
|
Name of the Post & Department
|
Advt No.
|
Exam Timings
|
Assistant District Attorney in Prosecution Department, Haryana
|
18/2025
|
10:00 am to 01:00 pm
|
Superintendent (Legal) in Law and Legislative Department, Haryana
|
01/2025
|
10:00 am to 01:00 pm
HPSC ADA SKT Admit Card Date 2026
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will release the admit card for the SKT on 03 August 2026. This information has been provided in the exam date notice published by the commission on its website.
Check HPSC ADA Screening Test Result 2026
How to Check HPSC ADA SKT Date 2026
To check the HPSC ADA SKT date, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.
-
Click on the “Announcement dated 29.07.2026 regarding downloading Combined Subject Knowledge Test admit card for the posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 18/2025) & Superintendent (Legal) in Law and Legislative Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 01/2025)” link.
-
The HPSC ADA SKT exam date notice will open on your screen.
-
Download it and save it for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.