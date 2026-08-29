IBPS SO Exam Analysis 2026 (August 29th): Check Paper Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted the first shift of the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2026 on August 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 11:20 AM. Candidates who appeared for Shift 1 and those who will be appearing for the next shifts can check the exam analysis to have a better understanding of what kind of questions were asked, what the level of difficulty was, and other important details. The IBPS SO 2025 exam included 100 questions of 125 marks, and the exam had to be completed within 80 minutes. Each section in the paper also had 20 minutes of sectional time.

IBPS SO Prelims Paper Analysis 2026 Shift 1

Shift 1 of the IBPS SO Prelims paper 2026 was conducted from 10:00 AM to 11:20 AM. The overall level of difficulty of the IBPS SO Prelims Shift 1 is given based on the initial feedback of the candidates who appeared for the exam. Given below is the IBPS SO Prelims paper analysis for 2026 with level of difficulty and number of good attempts:-