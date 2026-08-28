UPTET Result Withheld for NIOS DElEd Candidates After the High Court Rules
The UP Education Service Selection Commission has put the UPTET result on hold for NIOS DElEd candidates following the High Court directives. Check Key updates here.
Key Points
- NIOS DElEd UPTET results are on hold due to ongoing High Court proceedings.
- High Court on July 1, 2026, provisionally allowed only in-service candidates from before March 31, 2015.
- UPTET normalisation led to scores exceeding 150, sparking debate among 20 lakh candidates.
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission recently declared the official UPTET result. However, thousands of candidates who completed their 18-month Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) format received surprising news. The Commission has officially put the results of those candidates on hold, following developments in the ongoing High Court proceedings.
High Court Ruling and Eligibility Conditions for UPTET Candidates
The decision to hold back the UPTET results comes directly from the ongoing legal cases in the Lucknow Bench of the High Court. Earlier, in April 2026, the court allowed these candidates to participate conditionally in the exam. Following a special appeal filed by the selection commission, the High Court clarified its stand on July 1, 2026. The court granted provisional permission only to those candidates who were actively in service on or before March 31, 2015. The High Court has laid down clear boundaries for this decision, which are as follows:-
- Participation remains strictly subject to the final judgment of the pending legal petitions.
- Results for eligible in-service candidates will remain unannounced until the special appeal is completely resolved or further court orders are issued.
- Candidates who entered the service after March 31, 2015, were deemed eligible to participate under the interim order.
Because of these High Court rules, the Commission has allowed thousands of NIOS DElEd holders to sit for the exam but withheld their final scorecards.
UPTET Normalisation Process Sparks Debate Among Aspirants
Alongside the withheld results, the implementation of score normalisation has sparked widespread discussion among the test-takers. Nearly 20 lakh candidates (19,94,661) took the exam across three days and five separate shifts. To maintain fairness across the different levels of question papers and difficulty levels, the commission applied a standard statistical normalisation formula. The process has led to surprising results, which are as follows:-
- Some candidates received normalised scores exceeding the total maximum mark of 150.
- Scorecards showing marks like 151.08 and 156.78 out of 150 spread widely on social media platforms.
The commission’s spokesperson clarified that these numbers are a normal outcome of standard statistical normalisation applied across multiple exam shifts and do not indicate any system errors.
Also check, UPTET Cutoff 2026: Check Category and Subject-Wise Qualifying Marks PDF Here
What Are the Next Steps for NIOS DElEd Candidates?
For candidates who are awaiting clarity on their UPTET result, the outcome depends entirely on upcoming decisions from the High Court. Those candidates who were affected should monitor official notifications from the selection commission rather than relying on unverified social media updates while legal proceedings conclude.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.