UPTET Result Withheld for NIOS DElEd Candidates After the High Court Rules

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission recently declared the official UPTET result. However, thousands of candidates who completed their 18-month Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) format received surprising news. The Commission has officially put the results of those candidates on hold, following developments in the ongoing High Court proceedings.

High Court Ruling and Eligibility Conditions for UPTET Candidates

The decision to hold back the UPTET results comes directly from the ongoing legal cases in the Lucknow Bench of the High Court. Earlier, in April 2026, the court allowed these candidates to participate conditionally in the exam. Following a special appeal filed by the selection commission, the High Court clarified its stand on July 1, 2026. The court granted provisional permission only to those candidates who were actively in service on or before March 31, 2015. The High Court has laid down clear boundaries for this decision, which are as follows:-