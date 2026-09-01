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IBPS Regional Rural Banks Participating List Recruitment 2026, Check Complete List of RRBs & Other Details

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 16:13 IST

Check the state-wise list of participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the IBPS RRB 2026 recruitment. Check the bank preference selection and local language criteria before filling out the application form.

IBPS Regional Rural Banks Participating List Recruitment 2026, Check Complete List of RRBs & Other Details
IBPS Regional Rural Banks Participating List Recruitment 2026, Check Complete List of RRBs & Other Details

Key Points

  • IBPS will conduct CRP RRBs for Group A Officers & Group B Office Assistants.
  • IBPS RRB Short Notice 2026 OUT for 13706 Vacancies.
  • Local language proficiency is mandatory for state selection in IBPS RRB 2026.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the Common Recruitment Process (CRP RRBs) to hire qualified candidates for Group A Officers (Scale I, II & III) and for Group B Office Assistants (multipurpose) across various branches in India. A most important thing that the candidates should keep in mind before filling in their preferences in the application form is to know which state or union territory they want to apply for and whether they qualify for the local language proficiency test. The Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) operate under the joint ownership of the Central Government, State Governments, and sponsor Public Sector Banks (PSBs). Understanding and knowing the distribution of participating banks helps the candidates decide how to arrange their bank preferences while filling out the application form.

State-Wise Breakdown of the Participating RRBs in IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026

There are 28 Regional Rural Banks across India which are participating in the IBPS RRB recruitment process 2026. Candidates who want to apply for this government job hiring process should apply for a specific state and its bank and will also have to prove their eligibility in the local language proficiency test as prescribed by that state’s RRBs. Given below is the complete breakdown of the state-wise list of participating Regional Rural Banks:-

Name of RRB

State or UT

Present Head Office

Local Language Proficiency Required

Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank

Andhra Pradesh

Amravati

Telugu

Assam Gramin Bank

Assam

Guwahati

Assamese, Bengali, Bodo

Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

(Papumpare)

English

Bihar Gramin Bank

Bihar 

Patna

Hindi

Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

Hindi

Gujarat Gramin Bank

Gujarat

Vadodara

Gujarati

Haryana Gramin Bank

Haryana

Rohtak

Hindi

Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank

Himachal Pradesh

Mandi

Hindi

Jammu and Kashmir

Grameen Bank

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu

Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjabi,

Urdu, Gojri, Pahari, Ladakhi,

Balti (Palli), Dardi, Hindi

Jharkhand Gramin Bank

Jharkhand

Ranchi

Hindi

Karnataka Grameena Bank

Karnataka

Ballari

Kannada

Kerala Grameena Bank

Kerala

Mallapuram

Malayalam

Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank

Madhya Pradesh

Indore

Hindi

Manipur Rural Bank

Manipur

Imphal

Manipuri

Maharashtra Gramin Bank

Maharahstra

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar

Marathi

Meghalaya Rural Bank

Meghalaya

Shillong

Khasi, Garo

Mizoram Rural Bank

Mizoram

Aizwal

Mizo

Nagaland Rural Bank

Nagaland

Kohima

English

Odisha Grameen Bank

Odisha

Bhubaneshwar

Odia

Puducherry Grama Bank

Puducherry

Puducherry 

Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu

Punjab Gramin Bank

Punjab

Kapurthala

Punjabi

Rajasthan Gramin

Bank

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Hindi

Tamil Nadu Grama Bank

Tamil Nadu

Salem

Tamil

Tripura Gramin Bank

Tripura

Agartala

Bengali, Kokborok

Telangana Grameena Bank

Telangana

Hyderabad

Telugu, Urdu

Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit

Uttarakhand Gramin Bank

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Hindi, Sanskrit

West Bengal Gramin Bank

West Bengal

Kolkata

Bengali, Nepali

What Are The Key Factors For Selecting The RRB Preference List?

Filling the bank preference order wisely improves the chances of getting selected for a posting in the candidate's preferred region. 

  • Candidates must read, write, and speak the official language of the state they select. A local language test is conducted during the document verification stage if the candidate did not study the language in the 10th or the 12th standard.
  • Participating banks update their reported vacancies through the notification cycle. Candidates align their application with states that report high vacancy counts, and it can affect the final merit cutoff.
  • Every Regional Rural Bank is backed by a major public sector bank. Candidates often fill out those preferences which are sponsored by larger PSBs due to administrative reach and operational scale. 

What is the Allotment Process for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026?

The final allotment depends on the candidate’s merit rank, category, state selection, and preference order submitted during the filling in of the application form. Those candidates who clear the Prelims, Mains and Interviews (for Scale I, II, & III) are allotted to participating banks subject to vacancy availability.

Also check, IBPS RRB Short Notice 2026 OUT for Around 12000+ Vacancies, Check Exam Dates & Other Important Details

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 16:13 IST

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