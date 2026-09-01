IBPS Regional Rural Banks Participating List Recruitment 2026, Check Complete List of RRBs & Other Details

Key Points IBPS will conduct CRP RRBs for Group A Officers & Group B Office Assistants.

IBPS RRB Short Notice 2026 OUT for 13706 Vacancies.

Local language proficiency is mandatory for state selection in IBPS RRB 2026.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the Common Recruitment Process (CRP RRBs) to hire qualified candidates for Group A Officers (Scale I, II & III) and for Group B Office Assistants (multipurpose) across various branches in India. A most important thing that the candidates should keep in mind before filling in their preferences in the application form is to know which state or union territory they want to apply for and whether they qualify for the local language proficiency test. The Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) operate under the joint ownership of the Central Government, State Governments, and sponsor Public Sector Banks (PSBs). Understanding and knowing the distribution of participating banks helps the candidates decide how to arrange their bank preferences while filling out the application form.

State-Wise Breakdown of the Participating RRBs in IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 There are 28 Regional Rural Banks across India which are participating in the IBPS RRB recruitment process 2026. Candidates who want to apply for this government job hiring process should apply for a specific state and its bank and will also have to prove their eligibility in the local language proficiency test as prescribed by that state’s RRBs. Given below is the complete breakdown of the state-wise list of participating Regional Rural Banks:- Name of RRB State or UT Present Head Office Local Language Proficiency Required Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank Andhra Pradesh Amravati Telugu Assam Gramin Bank Assam Guwahati Assamese, Bengali, Bodo Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun (Papumpare) English Bihar Gramin Bank Bihar Patna Hindi Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank Chhattisgarh Raipur Hindi Gujarat Gramin Bank Gujarat Vadodara Gujarati Haryana Gramin Bank Haryana Rohtak Hindi Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank Himachal Pradesh Mandi Hindi Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Urdu, Gojri, Pahari, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi, Hindi Jharkhand Gramin Bank Jharkhand Ranchi Hindi Karnataka Grameena Bank Karnataka Ballari Kannada Kerala Grameena Bank Kerala Mallapuram Malayalam Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank Madhya Pradesh Indore Hindi Manipur Rural Bank Manipur Imphal Manipuri Maharashtra Gramin Bank Maharahstra Chatrapati Sambhajinagar Marathi Meghalaya Rural Bank Meghalaya Shillong Khasi, Garo Mizoram Rural Bank Mizoram Aizwal Mizo Nagaland Rural Bank Nagaland Kohima English Odisha Grameen Bank Odisha Bhubaneshwar Odia Puducherry Grama Bank Puducherry Puducherry Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu Punjab Gramin Bank Punjab Kapurthala Punjabi Rajasthan Gramin Bank Rajasthan Jaipur Hindi Tamil Nadu Grama Bank Tamil Nadu Salem Tamil Tripura Gramin Bank Tripura Agartala Bengali, Kokborok Telangana Grameena Bank Telangana Hyderabad Telugu, Urdu Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit Uttarakhand Gramin Bank Uttarakhand Dehradun Hindi, Sanskrit West Bengal Gramin Bank West Bengal Kolkata Bengali, Nepali

What Are The Key Factors For Selecting The RRB Preference List? Filling the bank preference order wisely improves the chances of getting selected for a posting in the candidate's preferred region. Candidates must read, write, and speak the official language of the state they select. A local language test is conducted during the document verification stage if the candidate did not study the language in the 10th or the 12th standard.

Participating banks update their reported vacancies through the notification cycle. Candidates align their application with states that report high vacancy counts, and it can affect the final merit cutoff.

Every Regional Rural Bank is backed by a major public sector bank. Candidates often fill out those preferences which are sponsored by larger PSBs due to administrative reach and operational scale.