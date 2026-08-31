IBPS SO Cutoff 2026: Check Prelims Expected Category-Wise Cutoff Marks Here

The IBPS SO Prelims Expected Cutoff 2026 will help candidates understand the likely marks required to qualify for the next stage of the Specialist Officer recruitment process. The cutoff is expected to be different according to the post, category, difficulty level of the examination and the overall candidate performance. The IBPS SO Prelims cutoff is not the same for every Specialist Officer post. In the previous year cycle, the difference in the cutoff showed a wide gap between posts. The IBPS SO Prelims 2026 exam was conducted on August 29, 2026.

Post-Wise & Category-Wise Expected Cutoff Marks of IBPS SO Prelims 2026

The IBPS SO prelims exam cutoff will be based on various factors, for example, previous year trend, total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, etc. Based on the previous year cutoff trend, the expected cutoff for the IBPS SO Prelims exam 2026 can be expected to remain different across various posts. Below are the post-wise and category-wise IBPS SO Prelims 2026 expected cutoff marks:-