IBPS SO Cutoff 2026: Check Prelims Expected Category-Wise Cutoff Marks Here
Check the IBPS SO Prelims Expected cutoff 2026: Check post-wise and category-wise expected cutoff marks for IT Officer, AFO, Law, HR, Marketing and Rajbhasha posts.
The IBPS SO Prelims Expected Cutoff 2026 will help candidates understand the likely marks required to qualify for the next stage of the Specialist Officer recruitment process. The cutoff is expected to be different according to the post, category, difficulty level of the examination and the overall candidate performance. The IBPS SO Prelims cutoff is not the same for every Specialist Officer post. In the previous year cycle, the difference in the cutoff showed a wide gap between posts. The IBPS SO Prelims 2026 exam was conducted on August 29, 2026.
Post-Wise & Category-Wise Expected Cutoff Marks of IBPS SO Prelims 2026
The IBPS SO prelims exam cutoff will be based on various factors, for example, previous year trend, total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, etc. Based on the previous year cutoff trend, the expected cutoff for the IBPS SO Prelims exam 2026 can be expected to remain different across various posts. Below are the post-wise and category-wise IBPS SO Prelims 2026 expected cutoff marks:-
|
Subjects
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
IT Officer (Scale-I)
|
51-55
|
50-56
|
50-54
|
49-54
|
42-46
|
Rajbhashan Adhikari (Scale-I)
|
14-18
|
13-18
|
13-17
|
11-15
|
10-13
|
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)
|
47-52
|
45-53
|
44-52
|
42-47
|
41-46
|
Law Officer (Scale-I)
|
40-45
|
39-44
|
39-44
|
35-43
|
29-33
|
Marketing Officer (Scale-I)
|
21-29
|
16-24
|
16-22
|
17-23
|
13-19
|
HR/ Personnel Officer (Scale-I)
|
52-58
|
51-60
|
51-60
|
50-56
|
47-50
Candidates should note that the above-given cutoff marks are the expected cutoff marks and not the official cutoff marks. The official cutoff for the IBPS SO Prelims exam will be released once the result for the exam has been released. The official cutoff marks for the IBPS SO Prelims exam 2026 can vary for different posts.
What Factors Will Be Considered to Determine the IBPS SO Prelims Cutoff 2026?
When the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) determines the IBPS SO Prelims Cutoff 2026 based on various factors, they are as follows:-
- The level of difficulty of the exam. If the paper is difficult, it may have a comparatively lower cut-off, while an easier paper can increase the cut-off.
- The total number of vacancies is also a determining factor for the cutoffs. A higher number of vacancies can reduce the cutoff marks for the available posts, whereas fewer vacancies may increase the cutoff.
- The total number of candidates who appeared for the exam for a specific post also plays a major role in determining the cutoff marks for a post.
- Every post of the IBPS SO may have a different cutoff for IT Officer, AFO, Law Officer, HR/Personnel, Marketing Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari.
- The cutoff also varies because of the categories of the candidates.
- The normalisation process is done when the exam is conducted in multiple shifts; scores may be normalised as per procedures.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.