IBPS SO Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 1035 Posts, Apply Online at ibps.in
The last date to apply online for the IBPS SO Recruitment Exam 2026 is July 26, 2026, for 1035 vacancies. Candidates are advised to complete their application process at the earliest on the official website of the IBPS, i.e., ibps.in.
The last date to apply for the IBPS Specialist Officer recruitment exam 2026 for 1035 vacancies is today, July 26, 2026. Candidates are advised to submit their application form at the earliest on the official website, as no other form of application will be accepted. The registration for the IBPS SO posts 2026 started on July 1, 2026. Initially, this recruitment exam was being conducted for 745 vacancies at various participating banks. The number of vacancies has now been increased to 1035.
IBPS SO 2026 Apply Online
In the recent notification released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, in which the registration dates were extended, the notice of the number of increased vacancies was also released. Earlier, the total number of vacancies for which the IBPS SO recruitment was being conducted was 745. Now, the total number of vacancies has increased from this number to 1035. The increased vacancies offer a new opportunity to those candidates who wanted to apply for this post, but due to some circumstances were not able to. Candidates are advised to apply online for this recruitment post at the earliest today, using the direct link given below:-
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IBPS SO 2026
How to apply for IBPS SO 2026?
Interested candidates should submit their application form for the IBPS Specialist Officer posts 2026 at the earliest, as the last date to apply is today, July 26, 2026. Candidates can also follow the simple steps given below to apply online on the official website:-
- Go to the official website of the IBPS, i.e., ibps.in
- Search for the notification for IBPS SO XVI Recruitment 2026 under the Common Recruitment Process Banner.
- Click on that notice, and the candidate will be directed to a new window. Look for the apply online link and open it.
- Once again, a new window will open. If the candidate is appearing for the first time, they will have to register themselves first.
- Enter the required personal, educational and professional information, as asked. A new registration number and password will be received.
- Now log in and use the received credentials to complete the application form and upload the scanned photographs and signature.
- Pay the application fee and submit.
- Download the application form for future use.
IBPS SO Important Dates 2026
The online registration process started on July 1, 2026. Initially, the closing date for the registration process was July 21, 2026, which was then extended by IBPS to July 26, 2026. Given below are some of the important dates that the candidate should be aware of before applying for the IBPS Specialist Officer Posts 2026:-
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Events
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Important Dates
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Registration Start Date
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July 1, 2026
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Registration Close Date (Previous)
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July 21, 2026
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Registration Close Date (New)
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July 26, 2026
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Last Date to Print Application Form
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August 10, 2026
Candidates are advised to make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the IBPS SO posts 2026 and submit their application form at their earliest convenience, and avoid making delays.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.