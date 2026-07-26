IBPS SO Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 1035 Posts, Apply Online at ibps.in

The last date to apply for the IBPS Specialist Officer recruitment exam 2026 for 1035 vacancies is today, July 26, 2026. Candidates are advised to submit their application form at the earliest on the official website, as no other form of application will be accepted. The registration for the IBPS SO posts 2026 started on July 1, 2026. Initially, this recruitment exam was being conducted for 745 vacancies at various participating banks. The number of vacancies has now been increased to 1035.

IBPS SO 2026 Apply Online

In the recent notification released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, in which the registration dates were extended, the notice of the number of increased vacancies was also released. Earlier, the total number of vacancies for which the IBPS SO recruitment was being conducted was 745. Now, the total number of vacancies has increased from this number to 1035. The increased vacancies offer a new opportunity to those candidates who wanted to apply for this post, but due to some circumstances were not able to. Candidates are advised to apply online for this recruitment post at the earliest today, using the direct link given below:-