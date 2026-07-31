ICT Mumbai Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks
MHT CET 2026 final merit list has been released along with the qualifying cutoff. Candidates awaiting ICT Mumbai Round 1 cutoff can check the previous year’s trends to understand their admission prospects for Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is the state-level engineering entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by participating colleges across Maharashtra. The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducts the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), through which candidates are allotted seats in various institutes.
Among the top engineering institutes in Maharashtra, ICT Mumbai is one of the prominent institutes known for its excellence in chemical engineering and strong placement records. Aspirants aiming to secure admission at Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai can check the category-wise previous year closing ranks and percentile to anticipate their admission possibilities at ICT Mumbai.
ICT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)
This table highlights the previous year’s ICT Mumbai closing ranks for Open category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology: 778
- Fibres and Textile Processing Technology: 10691
- Food Engineering and Technology: 1513
- Chemical Engineering: 1645
- Polymer Engineering and Technology: 3262
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Chemical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1645
|
99.4662839
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Dyestuff Technology
|
GOPENS
|
5623
|
98.3671329
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology
|
GOPENS
|
4812
|
98.5804196
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology
|
GOPENS
|
778
|
99.730746
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Fibres and Textile Processing Technology
|
GOPENS
|
10691
|
96.9438791
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Polymer Engineering and Technology
|
GOPENS
|
3262
|
99.0185463
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Food Engineering and Technology
|
GOPENS
|
1513
|
99.5293708
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Surface Coating Technology
|
GOPENS
|
5943
|
98.2737044
ICT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (OBC Category)
This data highlights the previous year’s closing ranks at ICT Mumbai for OBC candidates. Food Engineering and Technology recorded a closing rank of 3492, whereas Fibres and Textile Processing Technology closed at 15500.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Chemical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
3671
|
98.9025491
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Dyestuff Technology
|
GOBCS
|
12791
|
96.3339223
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology
|
GOBCS
|
8282
|
97.6223776
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Fibres and Textile Processing Technology
|
GOBCS
|
15500
|
95.5725809
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Polymer Engineering and Technology
|
GOBCS
|
4582
|
98.650363
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Food Engineering and Technology
|
GOBCS
|
3492
|
99.0060561
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Surface Coating Technology
|
GOBCS
|
7804
|
97.7549689
ICT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (SC Category)
This table shows the previous year’s closing ranks at ICT Mumbai for Scheduled Caste (ST) candidates. Food Engineering and Technology closed at a rank of 6440, while Fibres and Textile Processing Technology had a closing rank of 37332.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Chemical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
12214
|
96.5118421
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Dyestuff Technology
|
GSCS
|
34797
|
89.8231024
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology
|
GSCS
|
13623
|
96.0898561
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Fibres and Textile Processing Technology
|
GSCS
|
37332
|
88.9773781
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Polymer Engineering and Technology
|
GSCS
|
20551
|
94.0544184
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Food Engineering and Technology
|
GSCS
|
6440
|
98.2477868
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Surface Coating Technology
|
GSCS
|
24338
|
92.9187706
ICT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (ST Category)
This table shows the ICT Mumbai previous year’s closing rank for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Food Engineering and Technology: 29377
- Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology: 39801
- Chemical Engineering: 55627
- Polymer Engineering and Technology: 71525
- Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology: 116926
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Chemical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
55627
|
83.2103258
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology
|
GSTS
|
116926
|
60.3213757
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology
|
GSTS
|
39801
|
89.0897323
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Polymer Engineering and Technology
|
GSTS
|
71525
|
78.2396759
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Food Engineering and Technology
|
GSTS
|
29377
|
92.0400779
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.