ICT Mumbai Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is the state-level engineering entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by participating colleges across Maharashtra. The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducts the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), through which candidates are allotted seats in various institutes.

Among the top engineering institutes in Maharashtra, ICT Mumbai is one of the prominent institutes known for its excellence in chemical engineering and strong placement records. Aspirants aiming to secure admission at Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai can check the category-wise previous year closing ranks and percentile to anticipate their admission possibilities at ICT Mumbai.