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ICT Mumbai Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 15:47 IST

MHT CET 2026 final merit list has been released along with the qualifying cutoff. Candidates awaiting ICT Mumbai Round 1 cutoff can check the previous year’s trends to understand their admission prospects for Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.

ICT Mumbai Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks
ICT Mumbai Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is the state-level engineering entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by participating colleges across Maharashtra. The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducts the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), through which candidates are allotted seats in various institutes. 

Among the top engineering institutes in Maharashtra, ICT Mumbai is one of the prominent institutes known for its excellence in chemical engineering and strong placement records. Aspirants aiming to secure admission at Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai can check the category-wise previous year closing ranks and percentile to anticipate their admission possibilities at ICT Mumbai.

ICT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This  table highlights the previous year’s ICT Mumbai closing ranks for Open category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology: 778
  • Fibres and Textile Processing Technology: 10691
  • Food Engineering and Technology: 1513
  • Chemical Engineering: 1645
  • Polymer Engineering and Technology: 3262

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Chemical Engineering

GOPENS

1645

99.4662839

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Dyestuff Technology

GOPENS

5623

98.3671329

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology

GOPENS

4812

98.5804196

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology

GOPENS

778

99.730746

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Fibres and Textile Processing Technology

GOPENS

10691

96.9438791

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Polymer Engineering and Technology

GOPENS

3262

99.0185463

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Food Engineering and Technology

GOPENS

1513

99.5293708

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Surface Coating Technology

GOPENS

5943

98.2737044

ICT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (OBC Category)

This data highlights the previous year’s closing ranks at ICT Mumbai for OBC candidates. Food Engineering and Technology recorded a closing rank of 3492, whereas Fibres and Textile Processing Technology closed at 15500. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Chemical Engineering

GOBCS

3671

98.9025491

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Dyestuff Technology

GOBCS

12791

96.3339223

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology

GOBCS

8282

97.6223776

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Fibres and Textile Processing Technology

GOBCS

15500

95.5725809

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Polymer Engineering and Technology

GOBCS

4582

98.650363

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Food Engineering and Technology

GOBCS

3492

99.0060561

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Surface Coating Technology

GOBCS

7804

97.7549689

ICT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (SC Category)

This table shows the previous year’s closing ranks at ICT Mumbai for Scheduled Caste (ST) candidates. Food Engineering and Technology closed at a rank of 6440, while Fibres and Textile Processing Technology had a closing rank of 37332. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Chemical Engineering

GSCS

12214

96.5118421

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Dyestuff Technology

GSCS

34797

89.8231024

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology

GSCS

13623

96.0898561

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Fibres and Textile Processing Technology

GSCS

37332

88.9773781

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Polymer Engineering and Technology

GSCS

20551

94.0544184

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Food Engineering and Technology

GSCS

6440

98.2477868

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Surface Coating Technology

GSCS

24338

92.9187706

ICT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (ST Category)

This table shows the ICT Mumbai previous year’s closing rank for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Food Engineering and Technology: 29377
  • Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology: 39801
  • Chemical Engineering: 55627
  • Polymer Engineering and Technology: 71525
  • Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology: 116926

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Chemical Engineering

GSTS

55627

83.2103258

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology

GSTS

116926

60.3213757

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology

GSTS

39801

89.0897323

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Polymer Engineering and Technology

GSTS

71525

78.2396759

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Food Engineering and Technology

GSTS

29377

92.0400779

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 15:47 IST

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