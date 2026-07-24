IMS BHU NEET Cutoff 2026: Category Wise Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates awaiting NEET 2026 admission cutoffs can review the previous year’s Round 1 cutoff for IMS, BHU Varanasi. Check category-wise cutoff for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota and assess your admission prospects at IMS BHU.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET 2026 result along with the qualifying cutoffs on July 16, 2026. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the NEET 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks after each round of counselling. Aspirants seeking admission to Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU, Varanasi can check the previous year's Round 1 cutoff to estimate their admission prospects and prepare their choice filling.
Analysing the previous year’s Round 1 admission cutoff helps candidates understand the competition level for MBBS admission.
IMS BHU NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year's Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table shows the previous year's NEET Round 1 Cutoff for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. The General category recorded an opening rank of 272 and a closing rank of 1165. The cutoff for the OBC category ranged from 235 to 1808.
|
College Name
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening
|
Closing
|
General
|
272
|
1165
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
|
OBC
|
235
|
1808
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
|
EWS
|
1071
|
2194
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
|
SC
|
1641
|
14965
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
|
ST
|
13564
|
26196
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
|
General PwD
|
56861
|
56861
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
|
SC PwD
|
57861
|
674805
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
|
OBC PwD
|
93202
|
232552
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
|
EWS PwD
|
268869
|
268869
Factors Affecting IMS BHU Closing Ranks
The IMS BHU cutoffs are determined by the following factors:
- Difficulty level of the NEET examination
- Number of candidates qualifying NEET UG
- Total MBBS seats available
- Reservation category
- Counselling round
- Candidate preferences during choice filling
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.