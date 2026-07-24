IMS BHU NEET Cutoff 2026: Category Wise Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET 2026 result along with the qualifying cutoffs on July 16, 2026. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the NEET 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks after each round of counselling. Aspirants seeking admission to Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU, Varanasi can check the previous year's Round 1 cutoff to estimate their admission prospects and prepare their choice filling.

Analysing the previous year’s Round 1 admission cutoff helps candidates understand the competition level for MBBS admission.

IMS BHU NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year's Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

This table shows the previous year's NEET Round 1 Cutoff for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. The General category recorded an opening rank of 272 and a closing rank of 1165. The cutoff for the OBC category ranged from 235 to 1808.