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IMS BHU NEET Cutoff 2026: Category Wise Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 17:00 IST

Candidates awaiting NEET 2026 admission cutoffs can review the previous year’s Round 1 cutoff for IMS, BHU Varanasi. Check category-wise cutoff for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota and assess your admission prospects at IMS BHU.

IMS BHU NEET Cutoff 2026: Category Wise Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
IMS BHU NEET Cutoff 2026: Category Wise Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET 2026 result along with the qualifying cutoffs on July 16, 2026. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the NEET 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks after each round of counselling. Aspirants seeking admission to Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU, Varanasi can check the previous year's Round 1 cutoff to estimate their admission prospects and prepare their choice filling.

Analysing the previous year’s Round 1 admission cutoff helps candidates understand the competition level for MBBS admission.

IMS BHU NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year's Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

This table shows the previous year's NEET Round 1 Cutoff for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. The General category recorded an opening rank of 272 and a closing rank of 1165. The cutoff for the OBC category ranged from 235 to 1808.

College Name

Candidate Category

Opening

Closing

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

General

272

1165

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

OBC

235

1808

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

EWS

1071

2194

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

SC

1641

14965

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

ST

13564

26196

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

General PwD

56861

56861

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

SC PwD

57861

674805

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

OBC PwD

93202

232552

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

EWS PwD

268869

268869

Factors Affecting IMS BHU Closing Ranks

The IMS BHU cutoffs are determined by the following factors:

  • Difficulty level of the NEET examination
  • Number of candidates qualifying NEET UG
  • Total MBBS seats available
  • Reservation category
  • Counselling round
  • Candidate preferences during choice filling

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 17:00 IST

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