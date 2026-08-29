India Floods 2026: Meet the Government Job That Rescues People During Floods, Check Eligibility & How to Apply
Discover the government job that rescues people during floods and stands on the front line of every natural disaster rescue operation. Learn about the eligibility criteria and how to apply for this government job in the article below.
Key Points
- NDRF formed in 2006 under MHA; now has 16 battalions of 1149 personnel each.
- Civilians cannot apply directly; personnel are deputed from other CAPFs.
- NDRF provides prompt assistance, search, medical support, evacuation & rehabilitation.
As the monsoon floods continue to wreak havoc across Indian states and foreign countries in 2026. Read about the government force that stands at the frontline of every rescue operation that is covered by the news. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), from pulling stranded families off the rooftops of their homes to deploying boats in the waterlogged colonies, NDRF personnel are the backbone in these disastrous situations. If you have ever watched a rescue operation and have ever wondered about being a part of this force, read the article below to know about the eligibility process and other important details.
What is NDRF and What Does it Do During the Floods?
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was formed under the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2006 with only 8 battalions. The NDRF is India’s specialised disaster-response force. It operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs and consists of highly trained personnel who are well-trained to handle situations like floods, earthquakes, cyclones, etc. The primary role of the National Disaster Response Force is:-
- To provide prompt assistance and relief to the affected populations, carry out search operations, provide medical support and perform evacuation and rehabilitation of the disaster-hit families and communities.
- During the flood season, NDRF battalions are pre-positioned in those vulnerable states and spots which are affected by these floods. They prepare and launch boat rescues, deploy divers and set up various relief camps within the hours of a flood alert.
- The NDRF now comprises 16 Battalions of 1149 Personnel each.
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NDRF Eligibility Criteria: Who All Can Apply?
The recruitment for the NDRF happens across multiple posts, from Constables and Multi-Tasking Staff to Sub-Inspector and Assistant Commandant; each of these posts have their own eligibility criteria. Candidates should also note that civilians cannot apply directly to the National Disaster Force. All the personnel currently deployed in the NDRF are recruited from other Central Armed Paramilitary Forces like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP or SSB (Seema Suraksha Bal). These personnel from the parent forces apply voluntarily for deputation to the NDRF battalions, based on fitness and specific service criteria. The general eligibility criteria for entry to CAPF are as follows:-
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Particulars
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Criteria
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Age Limit
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18- 35 years of age ( Age limit varies by the posts being offered)
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Educational Qualification
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Candidates should have any educational qualification between Class 10th and Post-Graduation (again, which is dependent on the posts being offered).
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Physical Standards
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Candidates will have to clear all the medical and physical efficiency tests and also qualify the prescribed minimum height and weight parameters.
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Selection Process
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The selection process includes:-
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How to Apply for the NDRF Jobs?
As stated above, civilians cannot apply directly to the NDRF posts, apart from a few posts. Candidates are advised to check the official notifications, which are released on the official website. Given below is the general application process on how to join the National Disaster Response Force:-
- The candidates will first have to join a parent paramilitary organisation such as the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF or SSB through the specified recruitment exam, like the SSC GD or UPSC CAPF.
- Then the candidates will have to serve a minimum period of time in the parent police or paramilitary unit to build relevant experience and meet the specific physical and service criteria.
- Candidates will have to watch for the internal departmental notifications, which offer the postings for the National Disaster Response Force or the NDRF Academy.
The salary of a National Disaster Response Force personnel ranges from Rs. 25000 to Rs. 2,18,000 based on the rank of the personnel and the Pay scale, along with other benefits and allowances. The NDRF serves as India’s dedicated frontline team during search and rescue and relief operations during natural disasters.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.