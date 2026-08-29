India Floods 2026: Meet the Government Job That Rescues People During Floods, Check Eligibility & How to Apply

As the monsoon floods continue to wreak havoc across Indian states and foreign countries in 2026. Read about the government force that stands at the frontline of every rescue operation that is covered by the news. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), from pulling stranded families off the rooftops of their homes to deploying boats in the waterlogged colonies, NDRF personnel are the backbone in these disastrous situations. If you have ever watched a rescue operation and have ever wondered about being a part of this force, read the article below to know about the eligibility process and other important details.

What is NDRF and What Does it Do During the Floods?

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was formed under the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2006 with only 8 battalions. The NDRF is India’s specialised disaster-response force. It operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs and consists of highly trained personnel who are well-trained to handle situations like floods, earthquakes, cyclones, etc. The primary role of the National Disaster Response Force is:-