India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: Check State-Wise & Circle-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here

India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: The India Post has announced 23,757 vacancies for the Gramin Dak Sevaks which include Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks posts. The official notification has already been released and the detailed eligibility criteria, salary structure, and application dates are mentioned in the notification. The details of the vacancy are mentioned state-wise and circle-wise in the Annexure-Ia published on the official website of India Post. The candidates who are interested in applying for the GDS posts should download the notification to know the recruitment details. The application process will commence from 02 September onwards and the candidates can complete their One Time Registration (OTR) starting from 31 August 2026.

India Post has announced a total of 23,757 vacancies for the GDS posts in the official notification. The vacancy notification was released separately on the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in/gdsengagement. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Recruiting Authority India Post Post Name Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks No. of Vacancies 23,757 Notification Release Date 27 August 2026 OTR Registration Dates 31 August to 19 September 2026 Application Dates 02 September to 19 September 2026 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

India Post GDS Circle-Wise Vacancy 2026

The vacancies in the India Post are announced circle-wise in each state. One state could have more than one circle which depends on the language spoken in the region. Here we have provided the number of vacancies in each circle.