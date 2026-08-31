School Holiday 2026
Focus

India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: Check State-Wise & Circle-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 12:50 IST

India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: The India Post has released the notification for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Schedule- II recruitment. A total of 23,757 vacancies have been announced for each circle in the state. Check this article to know the details of the recruitment, number of vacancies, circle-wise vacancies, and other details.

India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: Check State-Wise & Circle-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here
India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: Check State-Wise & Circle-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here

India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: The India Post has announced 23,757 vacancies for the Gramin Dak Sevaks which include Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks posts. The official notification has already been released and the detailed eligibility criteria, salary structure, and application dates are mentioned in the notification. The details of the vacancy are mentioned state-wise and circle-wise in the Annexure-Ia published on the official website of India Post. The candidates who are interested in applying for the GDS posts should download the notification to know the recruitment details. The application process will commence from 02 September onwards and the candidates can complete their One Time Registration (OTR) starting from 31 August 2026.

India Post GDS Vacancy 2026 Highlights

India Post has announced a total of 23,757 vacancies for the GDS posts in the official notification. The vacancy notification was released separately on the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in/gdsengagement. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Authority

India Post

Post Name

Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks

No. of Vacancies

23,757

Notification Release Date

27 August 2026

OTR Registration Dates

31 August to 19 September 2026

Application Dates

02 September to 19 September 2026

Official Website

indiapost.gov.in

India Post GDS Circle-Wise Vacancy 2026

The vacancies in the India Post are announced circle-wise in each state. One state could have more than one circle which depends on the language spoken in the region. Here we have provided the number of vacancies in each circle.

S. No

Circle Name

Language Name

Total

1

Andhra Pradesh Circle

Telugu

917

2

Assam Circle

Assamese/Asomiya

322

3

Assam Circle

Bengali

77

4

Assam Circle

Bodo

15

5

Bihar Circle

Hindi

1,098

6

Chhattisgarh Circle

Hindi

762

7

Delhi Circle

Hindi

16

8

Gujarat Circle

Gujarati

499

9

Haryana Circle

Hindi

87

10

Himachal Pradesh Circle

Hindi

335

11

Jammu and Kashmir Circle

Hindi/Urdu

340

12

Jharkhand Circle

Hindi

1,379

13

Karnataka Circle

Kannada

1,116

14

Kerala Circle

Malayalam

1,373

15

Madhya Pradesh Circle

Hindi

1,450

16

Maharashtra Circle

Konkani/Marathi

134

17

Maharashtra Circle

Marathi

2,297

18

North Eastern Circle

Bengali/kak barak

179

19

North Eastern Circle

English/Hindi

1,354

20

North Eastern Circle

English/Hindi and Garo

296

21

North Eastern Circle

English/Hindi and Khasi

369

22

North Eastern Circle

English/Manipuri

306

23

North Eastern Circle

Mizo

110

24

Odisha Circle

Oriya

1,353

25

Punjab Circle

English/Hindi

3

26

Punjab Circle

Punjabi

119

27

Rajasthan Circle

Hindi

1,009

28

Tamilnadu Circle

Tamil

2,118

29

Telangana Circle

Telugu

419

30

Uttarakhand Circle

Hindi

452

31

Uttar Pradesh Circle

Hindi

1,691

32

West Bengal Circle

Bengali

1,619

33

West Bengal Circle

Bengali/Nepali

12

34

West Bengal Circle

English and Bhutia/Gurung/Lepcha/Nepali/Rai/Sherpa/Tamang

86

35

West Bengal Circle

English/Hindi

38

36

West Bengal Circle

Nepali

7

Total

    

23757

 

India Post GDS Category-Wise Vacancy 2026

The candidates who wish to apply for the India Post GDS recruitment can check the category-wise vacancy distribution for each circle in the table below:

S. No

Circle Name

Language Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PWD-A

PWD-B

PWD-C

PWD-DE

Total

1

Andhra Pradesh Circle

Telugu

400

213

125

45

109

5

8

11

1

917

2

Assam Circle

Assamese/Asomiya

159

80

31

26

21

2

2

1

0

322

3

Assam Circle

Bengali

40

13

6

11

6

0

1

0

0

77

4

Assam Circle

Bodo

15

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

15

5

Bihar Circle

Hindi

491

279

157

56

87

9

7

4

8

1,098

6

Chhattisgarh Circle

Hindi

290

35

83

257

75

9

7

4

2

762

7

Delhi Circle

Hindi

8

3

2

2

1

0

0

0

0

16

8

Gujarat Circle

Gujarati

234

118

24

74

38

3

1

7

0

499

9

Haryana Circle

Hindi

36

22

16

1

9

0

1

2

0

87

10

Himachal Pradesh Circle

Hindi

142

66

76

12

33

3

2

1

0

335

11

Jammu and Kashmir Circle

Hindi/Urdu

148

89

26

37

30

1

5

2

2

340

12

Jharkhand Circle

Hindi

527

162

160

343

134

13

19

13

8

1,379

13

Karnataka Circle

Kannada

446

286

176

64

115

9

7

11

2

1,116

14

Kerala Circle

Malayalam

753

343

111

5

114

12

16

15

4

1,373

15

Madhya Pradesh Circle

Hindi

563

215

225

272

133

11

17

7

7

1,450

16

Maharashtra Circle

Konkani/Marathi

70

23

5

18

14

0

4

0

0

134

17

Maharashtra Circle

Marathi

991

577

236

176

234

18

33

21

11

2,297

18

North Eastern Circle

Bengali/kak barak

74

2

28

52

17

1

4

1

0

179

19

North Eastern Circle

English/Hindi

926

0

21

297

87

15

4

4

0

1,354

20

North Eastern Circle

English/Hindi and Garo

112

5

3

136

29

3

3

2

3

296

21

North Eastern Circle

English/Hindi and Khasi

146

26

3

145

34

4

4

4

3

369

22

North Eastern Circle

English/Manipuri

120

49

5

91

29

3

3

3

3

306

23

North Eastern Circle

Mizo

44

5

0

47

10

0

4

0

0

110

24

Odisha Circle

Oriya

571

152

213

266

123

9

9

9

1

1,353

25

Punjab Circle

English/Hindi

1

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

26

Punjab Circle

Punjabi

55

27

27

2

8

0

0

0

0

119

27

Rajasthan Circle

Hindi

470

114

138

133

120

13

9

10

2

1,009

28

Tamilnadu Circle

Tamil

921

524

385

18

203

13

23

23

8

2,118

29

Telangana Circle

Telugu

201

85

59

17

45

2

5

5

0

419

30

Uttarakhand Circle

Hindi

225

71

78

17

43

7

5

5

1

452

31

Uttar Pradesh Circle

Hindi

720

453

301

48

139

14

9

4

3

1,691

32

West Bengal Circle

Bengali

672

360

354

92

106

11

13

9

2

1,619

33

West Bengal Circle

Bengali/Nepali

6

3

2

0

1

0

0

0

0

12

34

West Bengal Circle

English and Bhutia/Gurung/Lepcha/Nepali/Rai/Sherpa/Tamang

42

21

2

9

9

1

1

0

1

86

35

West Bengal Circle

English/Hindi

19

10

0

3

4

1

1

0

0

38

36

West Bengal Circle

Nepali

2

1

3

1

0

0

0

0

0

7

Total

    

10640

4433

3082

2773

2160

192

227

178

72

23757

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:18 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News