India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: Check State-Wise & Circle-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here
India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: The India Post has released the notification for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Schedule- II recruitment. A total of 23,757 vacancies have been announced for each circle in the state. Check this article to know the details of the recruitment, number of vacancies, circle-wise vacancies, and other details.
India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: The India Post has announced 23,757 vacancies for the Gramin Dak Sevaks which include Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks posts. The official notification has already been released and the detailed eligibility criteria, salary structure, and application dates are mentioned in the notification. The details of the vacancy are mentioned state-wise and circle-wise in the Annexure-Ia published on the official website of India Post. The candidates who are interested in applying for the GDS posts should download the notification to know the recruitment details. The application process will commence from 02 September onwards and the candidates can complete their One Time Registration (OTR) starting from 31 August 2026.
India Post GDS Vacancy 2026 Highlights
India Post has announced a total of 23,757 vacancies for the GDS posts in the official notification. The vacancy notification was released separately on the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in/gdsengagement. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Authority
|
India Post
|
Post Name
|
Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks
|
No. of Vacancies
|
23,757
|
Notification Release Date
|
27 August 2026
|
OTR Registration Dates
|
31 August to 19 September 2026
|
Application Dates
|
02 September to 19 September 2026
|
Official Website
|
indiapost.gov.in
India Post GDS Circle-Wise Vacancy 2026
The vacancies in the India Post are announced circle-wise in each state. One state could have more than one circle which depends on the language spoken in the region. Here we have provided the number of vacancies in each circle.
|
S. No
|
Circle Name
|
Language Name
|
Total
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh Circle
|
Telugu
|
917
|
2
|
Assam Circle
|
Assamese/Asomiya
|
322
|
3
|
Assam Circle
|
Bengali
|
77
|
4
|
Assam Circle
|
Bodo
|
15
|
5
|
Bihar Circle
|
Hindi
|
1,098
|
6
|
Chhattisgarh Circle
|
Hindi
|
762
|
7
|
Delhi Circle
|
Hindi
|
16
|
8
|
Gujarat Circle
|
Gujarati
|
499
|
9
|
Haryana Circle
|
Hindi
|
87
|
10
|
Himachal Pradesh Circle
|
Hindi
|
335
|
11
|
Jammu and Kashmir Circle
|
Hindi/Urdu
|
340
|
12
|
Jharkhand Circle
|
Hindi
|
1,379
|
13
|
Karnataka Circle
|
Kannada
|
1,116
|
14
|
Kerala Circle
|
Malayalam
|
1,373
|
15
|
Madhya Pradesh Circle
|
Hindi
|
1,450
|
16
|
Maharashtra Circle
|
Konkani/Marathi
|
134
|
17
|
Maharashtra Circle
|
Marathi
|
2,297
|
18
|
North Eastern Circle
|
Bengali/kak barak
|
179
|
19
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Hindi
|
1,354
|
20
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Hindi and Garo
|
296
|
21
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Hindi and Khasi
|
369
|
22
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Manipuri
|
306
|
23
|
North Eastern Circle
|
Mizo
|
110
|
24
|
Odisha Circle
|
Oriya
|
1,353
|
25
|
Punjab Circle
|
English/Hindi
|
3
|
26
|
Punjab Circle
|
Punjabi
|
119
|
27
|
Rajasthan Circle
|
Hindi
|
1,009
|
28
|
Tamilnadu Circle
|
Tamil
|
2,118
|
29
|
Telangana Circle
|
Telugu
|
419
|
30
|
Uttarakhand Circle
|
Hindi
|
452
|
31
|
Uttar Pradesh Circle
|
Hindi
|
1,691
|
32
|
West Bengal Circle
|
Bengali
|
1,619
|
33
|
West Bengal Circle
|
Bengali/Nepali
|
12
|
34
|
West Bengal Circle
|
English and Bhutia/Gurung/Lepcha/Nepali/Rai/Sherpa/Tamang
|
86
|
35
|
West Bengal Circle
|
English/Hindi
|
38
|
36
|
West Bengal Circle
|
Nepali
|
7
|
Total
|
23757
India Post GDS Category-Wise Vacancy 2026
The candidates who wish to apply for the India Post GDS recruitment can check the category-wise vacancy distribution for each circle in the table below:
|
S. No
|
Circle Name
|
Language Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PWD-A
|
PWD-B
|
PWD-C
|
PWD-DE
|
Total
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh Circle
|
Telugu
|
400
|
213
|
125
|
45
|
109
|
5
|
8
|
11
|
1
|
917
|
2
|
Assam Circle
|
Assamese/Asomiya
|
159
|
80
|
31
|
26
|
21
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
322
|
3
|
Assam Circle
|
Bengali
|
40
|
13
|
6
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
77
|
4
|
Assam Circle
|
Bodo
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
5
|
Bihar Circle
|
Hindi
|
491
|
279
|
157
|
56
|
87
|
9
|
7
|
4
|
8
|
1,098
|
6
|
Chhattisgarh Circle
|
Hindi
|
290
|
35
|
83
|
257
|
75
|
9
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
762
|
7
|
Delhi Circle
|
Hindi
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
8
|
Gujarat Circle
|
Gujarati
|
234
|
118
|
24
|
74
|
38
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
499
|
9
|
Haryana Circle
|
Hindi
|
36
|
22
|
16
|
1
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
87
|
10
|
Himachal Pradesh Circle
|
Hindi
|
142
|
66
|
76
|
12
|
33
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
335
|
11
|
Jammu and Kashmir Circle
|
Hindi/Urdu
|
148
|
89
|
26
|
37
|
30
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
340
|
12
|
Jharkhand Circle
|
Hindi
|
527
|
162
|
160
|
343
|
134
|
13
|
19
|
13
|
8
|
1,379
|
13
|
Karnataka Circle
|
Kannada
|
446
|
286
|
176
|
64
|
115
|
9
|
7
|
11
|
2
|
1,116
|
14
|
Kerala Circle
|
Malayalam
|
753
|
343
|
111
|
5
|
114
|
12
|
16
|
15
|
4
|
1,373
|
15
|
Madhya Pradesh Circle
|
Hindi
|
563
|
215
|
225
|
272
|
133
|
11
|
17
|
7
|
7
|
1,450
|
16
|
Maharashtra Circle
|
Konkani/Marathi
|
70
|
23
|
5
|
18
|
14
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
134
|
17
|
Maharashtra Circle
|
Marathi
|
991
|
577
|
236
|
176
|
234
|
18
|
33
|
21
|
11
|
2,297
|
18
|
North Eastern Circle
|
Bengali/kak barak
|
74
|
2
|
28
|
52
|
17
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
179
|
19
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Hindi
|
926
|
0
|
21
|
297
|
87
|
15
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
1,354
|
20
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Hindi and Garo
|
112
|
5
|
3
|
136
|
29
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
296
|
21
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Hindi and Khasi
|
146
|
26
|
3
|
145
|
34
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
369
|
22
|
North Eastern Circle
|
English/Manipuri
|
120
|
49
|
5
|
91
|
29
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
306
|
23
|
North Eastern Circle
|
Mizo
|
44
|
5
|
0
|
47
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
110
|
24
|
Odisha Circle
|
Oriya
|
571
|
152
|
213
|
266
|
123
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
1
|
1,353
|
25
|
Punjab Circle
|
English/Hindi
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
26
|
Punjab Circle
|
Punjabi
|
55
|
27
|
27
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
119
|
27
|
Rajasthan Circle
|
Hindi
|
470
|
114
|
138
|
133
|
120
|
13
|
9
|
10
|
2
|
1,009
|
28
|
Tamilnadu Circle
|
Tamil
|
921
|
524
|
385
|
18
|
203
|
13
|
23
|
23
|
8
|
2,118
|
29
|
Telangana Circle
|
Telugu
|
201
|
85
|
59
|
17
|
45
|
2
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
419
|
30
|
Uttarakhand Circle
|
Hindi
|
225
|
71
|
78
|
17
|
43
|
7
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
452
|
31
|
Uttar Pradesh Circle
|
Hindi
|
720
|
453
|
301
|
48
|
139
|
14
|
9
|
4
|
3
|
1,691
|
32
|
West Bengal Circle
|
Bengali
|
672
|
360
|
354
|
92
|
106
|
11
|
13
|
9
|
2
|
1,619
|
33
|
West Bengal Circle
|
Bengali/Nepali
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
34
|
West Bengal Circle
|
English and Bhutia/Gurung/Lepcha/Nepali/Rai/Sherpa/Tamang
|
42
|
21
|
2
|
9
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
86
|
35
|
West Bengal Circle
|
English/Hindi
|
19
|
10
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
38
|
36
|
West Bengal Circle
|
Nepali
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Total
|
10640
|
4433
|
3082
|
2773
|
2160
|
192
|
227
|
178
|
72
|
23757
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.