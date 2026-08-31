India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: OTR Starts Today for 23757 Posts - Direct Link Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The OTR process for the India Post GDS recruitment will start from 31 August 2026. Interested candidates can complete their OTR registration before the application process begins on 02 September. The candidates can complete the OTR through the official website at indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement. The application process will commence from 02 September and will end on 19 September 2026. The OTR can also be completed till 19 September 2026. The candidates will only be able to fill the application form, once they have their OTR number. India Post has announced a total of 23,757 vacancies for the Dak Sevaks including Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks posts.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Interested candidates should complete their One Time Registration to fill the application form. The link will be available on the official website at indiapost.gov.in. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: