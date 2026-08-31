India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: OTR Starts Today for 23757 Posts - Direct Link Here
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post has notified a total of 23757 vacant posts for Dak Sevaks in the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Schedule- II recruitment. The notification was released on 20 August 2026 and the One Time Registration (OTR) process will start from 31 August onwards. Check this article to know the detailed OTR process, application form dates, and other related information.
Key Points
- India Post GDS 2026 OTR registration begins Aug 31 and ends Sep 19, 2026.
- The application window for GDS 2026 is from Sep 02 to Sep 19, 2026.
- A total of 23,757 GDS vacancies announced; OTR is mandatory to apply.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The OTR process for the India Post GDS recruitment will start from 31 August 2026. Interested candidates can complete their OTR registration before the application process begins on 02 September. The candidates can complete the OTR through the official website at indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement. The application process will commence from 02 September and will end on 19 September 2026. The OTR can also be completed till 19 September 2026. The candidates will only be able to fill the application form, once they have their OTR number. India Post has announced a total of 23,757 vacancies for the Dak Sevaks including Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks posts.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates should complete their One Time Registration to fill the application form. The link will be available on the official website at indiapost.gov.in. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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India Post
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Post Name
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Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks
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Advertisement No.
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17-12/2026-GDS
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23,757
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Notification Release Date
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20 August 2026
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OTR Registration Dates
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31 August to 19 September 2026
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Application Dates
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02 September to 19 September 2026
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Corrections in Registration/ Online Application Form including Last Date for Fee Payment
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23 September to 24 September 2026
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Official Website
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indiapost.gov.in
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: OTR Registration
The process of filling online application for the examination consists of two parts:
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One-Time Registration (OTR)
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Filling of Online Application
How to Do One Time Registration (OTR)?
The candidates are required to complete the online registration process to proceed with the application form. The process can be completed through the GDS online Engagement Portal. Follow the steps provided here to complete the OTR process:
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Visit the GDS online Engagement Portal at indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.
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Click on the Login/Register button on the homepage.
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For 1st time registration, click on New Candidate Registration.
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Enter a valid mobile number and email ID and verify them.
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Enter the personal details such as:
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Name
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Date of birth
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Gender
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Father’s/Guardian’s name
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Mother’s name
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Community
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Board and the Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination
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Once the details are submitted, the registration number and a random password will be sent to the registered mobile number. However, the candidate can change the password after the first login.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 OTR Link
The candidates can complete the OTR process through the direct link provided here. The candidates are required to visit the official website and click on New Candidate Registration through the Register link provided on the homepage.
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GDS Recruitment 2026 OTR
ALSO CHECK:
India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2026
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.