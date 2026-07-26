Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply Here

Key Points The application process for IAF MTS Recruitment 2026 closes today, July 27, 2026.

Offline applications for MTS & Group C posts started on June 27, 2026.

Apply offline via post office to "Commandant, IAM, IAF, Vimanapura PO, Bangalore".

Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 application process closing today, 27 July 2026, giving applicants a last chance to register for the posts. The MTS Recruitment 2026 is being organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Those who are eligible for the post can apply offline through the post office before the application deadline. The offline application process started on 27 June 2026 and will continue until 27 July, 2026. So, candidates should apply in advance to avoid any unforeseen problems. Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 Application Form Indian Air Force has started the offline application process for MTS Recruitment 2026 on 27 June 2026. Interested candidates can apply for MTS and Group C Civilian posts. They can find the application form PDF in the link given below to complete their application process before the last date, July 27, 2026.

Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 Click Here Steps to Apply for Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 Interested candidates can apply offline for the Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 by following the steps given below: Step 1: Check the official notice of the Indian Air Force from the Employment newspaper Step 2: Read the complete notification carefully and check the eligibility. Step 3: Download the application form given in Annexure-I of the official notification. Step 4: Fill the application form carefully in English or Hindi with all correct details. Step 5: Attach self-attested copies of the following documents: Educational Qualification certificate

Age Proof (Birth Certificate/Matriculation Certificate)

Caste Certificate (for SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates, if applicable)

Technical Qualification certificate (if applicable)

Experience Certificate (if applicable)

PwBD Certificate (if applicable)

Step 6: Paste your recent photograph on the application form. Step 7: Attach a self-addressed envelope with a ₹10/- stamp pasted on it. Step 8: Write on the envelope: "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF MTS AND CATEGORY". Step 9: Send the completed application by Ordinary Post or submit it by hand to this “Commandant, IAM, IAF, Vimanapura PO, Bangalore – 560017 (Karnataka)” address before the last date today, 27 July 2026. Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria: The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

Candidates must have completed Matriculation (10th class) from a recognised Board

They must have at least 1 year of experience as a Watchman, Lascar, Gestetner Operator, or Gardener from a recognised organisation.

The Minimum age is 18 years.

The Maximum age is 25 years.

Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/OBC and other reserved categories as per government rules.