Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply Here
Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 application is closing today, on 27 July 2026, for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Group C Civilian posts. Interested candidate must complete their application form before the last date.
Key Points
- The application process for IAF MTS Recruitment 2026 closes today, July 27, 2026.
- Offline applications for MTS & Group C posts started on June 27, 2026.
- Apply offline via post office to "Commandant, IAM, IAF, Vimanapura PO, Bangalore".
Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 application process closing today, 27 July 2026, giving applicants a last chance to register for the posts. The MTS Recruitment 2026 is being organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Those who are eligible for the post can apply offline through the post office before the application deadline. The offline application process started on 27 June 2026 and will continue until 27 July, 2026. So, candidates should apply in advance to avoid any unforeseen problems.
Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 Application Form
Indian Air Force has started the offline application process for MTS Recruitment 2026 on 27 June 2026. Interested candidates can apply for MTS and Group C Civilian posts. They can find the application form PDF in the link given below to complete their application process before the last date, July 27, 2026.
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Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026
Interested candidates can apply offline for the Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Check the official notice of the Indian Air Force from the Employment newspaper
Step 2: Read the complete notification carefully and check the eligibility.
Step 3: Download the application form given in Annexure-I of the official notification.
Step 4: Fill the application form carefully in English or Hindi with all correct details.
Step 5: Attach self-attested copies of the following documents:
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Educational Qualification certificate
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Age Proof (Birth Certificate/Matriculation Certificate)
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Caste Certificate (for SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates, if applicable)
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Technical Qualification certificate (if applicable)
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Experience Certificate (if applicable)
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PwBD Certificate (if applicable)
Step 6: Paste your recent photograph on the application form.
Step 7: Attach a self-addressed envelope with a ₹10/- stamp pasted on it.
Step 8: Write on the envelope: "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF MTS AND CATEGORY".
Step 9: Send the completed application by Ordinary Post or submit it by hand to this “Commandant, IAM, IAF, Vimanapura PO, Bangalore – 560017 (Karnataka)” address before the last date today, 27 July 2026.
Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:
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The candidate must be an Indian citizen.
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Candidates must have completed Matriculation (10th class) from a recognised Board
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They must have at least 1 year of experience as a Watchman, Lascar, Gestetner Operator, or Gardener from a recognised organisation.
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The Minimum age is 18 years.
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The Maximum age is 25 years.
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Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/OBC and other reserved categories as per government rules.
Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 Notice
IAF has started the registration process for the MTS post on June 27, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying can check and download the Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 Employment newspaper notice directly from the link provided below to complete their application process before the last date today, July 27, 2026.
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Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026 Notice
Also check - Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com