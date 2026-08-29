Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Notification Released for 291 Posts, Apply Online at iob.bank.in

The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has released the notification for the recruitment of Generalist and Specialist Officers for the year 2026-27. The recruitment drive aims to fill 291 vacancies across various posts in JMGS I, MMGS II and MMGS III scales. The online application process started today August 29, 2026 and will continue up to September 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website of IOB Bank at iob.bank.in. The recruitment has been announced under Advertisement No HRDD/RECT/04/2026-27.

Indian Overseas Bank SO Notification 2026 Apply Link

Candidates interested in the IOB SO Recruitment 2026 can apply online through the official recruitment portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in. The application window will remain open till September 15, 2026. They are advised to read the official notification once and check their eligibility before submitting the application form. For their convenience we have provided a direct link to apply online here.