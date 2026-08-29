Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Notification Released for 291 Posts, Apply Online at iob.bank.in
Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Indian Overseas Bank has released the notification for 291 Generalist and Specialist Officer posts. The online application process started from August 29, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official recruitment portal till September 15, 2026. Check all the key details here.
Key Points
- IOB released notification for 291 Generalist & Specialist Officer vacancies for 2026-27.
- Online applications started August 29, 2026, and close on September 15, 2026.
- Application fees: Rs. 175 for SC/ST/PwBD, Rs. 1000 for all other categories.
The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has released the notification for the recruitment of Generalist and Specialist Officers for the year 2026-27. The recruitment drive aims to fill 291 vacancies across various posts in JMGS I, MMGS II and MMGS III scales. The online application process started today August 29, 2026 and will continue up to September 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website of IOB Bank at iob.bank.in. The recruitment has been announced under Advertisement No HRDD/RECT/04/2026-27.
Indian Overseas Bank SO Notification 2026 Apply Link
Candidates interested in the IOB SO Recruitment 2026 can apply online through the official recruitment portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in. The application window will remain open till September 15, 2026. They are advised to read the official notification once and check their eligibility before submitting the application form. For their convenience we have provided a direct link to apply online here.
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Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Indian Overseas Bank has invited applications for various Specialist Officer posts in JMG Scale I, MMG Scale II and MMG Scale III. There are a total of 291 vacancies. Check the table below for details related to the IOB SO Recruitment 2026 process.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)
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Recruitment
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Generalist and Specialist Officers
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Advt No
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HRDD/RECT/04/2026-27
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Total Vacancies
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291
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Post Name
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Manager (Branch Management), Manager (IT), Manager (Information Security), Senior Manager (IT), Senior Manager (Credit), Senior Manager (Risk) and Assistant Manager (Security).
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Mode of Applications
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 29, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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September 15, 2026
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Selection Process
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Online Examination, Personal Interview and Document Verification
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Official Website
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iob.bank.in
Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria depend on the post you are applying for. Candidates should possess the educational qualification, age criteria and work experience as specified in the official notification. Check the details below
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates applying for Manager (Branch Management) must have a graduation degree along with relevant banking experience.
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IT related posts require qualifications such as B.E /B.Tech in relevant disciplines, MCA or M.Sc in Computer Science or IT, along with the relevant experience.
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Credit and Risk positions have specific qualifications such as MBA/PGDM in Finance, CA, CMA or other relevant professional qualifications depending on the post.
2. Age Limit
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The age limit varies depending on the post you are applying for.
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The prescribed age limit is calculated as on August 1, 2026.
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Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided as per the prescribed rules.
Steps to Apply for Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process
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Visit the official recruitment portal of Indian Overseas Bank.
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Click on the New Registration if not done.
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Register using the required login credential and complete the application form.
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Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Submit the application form and save it for future references.
Indian Overseas Bank SO Notification 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the required application fee for Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2026. Application would only be considered if the fee is paid. Check the table below for category wise fees.
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Category
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Application Fees
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SC/ST/PwBD
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Rs. 175/-
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All Others, including OBC/EWS
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Rs. 1000/-
The application charges are inclusive of GST and must be paid online during the application process.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.