IOB Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 250 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points IOB announced 250 Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts in 4 states for 2026.

Online applications started August 8, 2026, and close on August 24, 2026.

Eligibility requires a degree, local language, and age 20-30 as of Aug 1, 2026.

IOB Local Bank Recruitement 2026: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 250 Local Bank Officer (LBO) Posts under Junior Management Grade-I Cadre. This recruitment covers four states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The online application process started on August 8, 2026, and will close on August 24, 2026. Candidates who have graduated and know the local language of their state must apply to get a stable career in public sector banking. This LBO post offers a good salary along with other bank benefits. Check this article to get more information about its eligibility, vacancy details, and application process. IOB Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about Indian Overseas Bank recruitment 2026 in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Post Name Local Bank Officer (LBO) Cadre Junior Management Grade-I State Covered Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, & Gujarat Total Vacancies 250 Posts Application Start Date 8 August 2026 Application Last Date 24 August 2026 Selection Process Online Exam, Language Proficiency Test & Personal Interview Salary Rs 48,480 Official Website lob.bank.in/ lob.in IOB LBO Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Candidates who want to apply for Indian Overseas Bank recruitment 2026 are advised to check the official notification carefully to avoid any last-minute issues. Candidates can find the official notification in the table given below: IOB Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Check Here

IOB Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must check all the eligibility criteria for Indian Overseas Bank recruitment 2026 before applying. Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

The minimum age is 20 years, and the maximum age is 30 years as of August 1, 2026.

Candidates must be born between August 2, 1996, and August 1, 2006.

Candidates must know the local language of the state they are applying for (reading, writing, and speaking).

Those who did not study the local language in Class 10 or 12 must clear the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen categories as per government rules. IOB Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details Indian Overseas Bank has announced a total of 250 vacancies for the Local Bank Officer (LBO) post, JMGS-I scale, across four states. Check the complete state-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below:

States No. of Posts Tamil Nadu 100 Karnataka 50 Maharashta 50 Guajarat 50 Total 250 Candidates can apply for only one state.

Some states include backlog vacancies.

The merit list will be prepared state-wise and category-wise.

Selected candidates will be posted within the applied state for the first 12 years of service or until promotion to SMGS-IV grade, whichever is earlier.

Vacancy numbers are provisional and subject to change as per the official notification. IOB LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Online link The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has started the online registration process for Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 on 8 August, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for a total of 250 posts can find the direct link provided below to complete their application process before the last date, 24 August 2026.

IOB Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Click Here Steps to Apply for IOB LBO Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for IOB LBO Recruitment 2026 through the official website: Visit the official Indian Overseas Bank website, iob.bank.in or iob.in.

Go to the Careers section on the homepage.

Click on "Recruitment of Local Bank Officers 2026-27."

Click on the Apply Online link to start registration.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in personal details using your name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, email ID, mobile number, etc.

Enter educational qualification, address, and other required details.

Choose your state (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, or Gujarat).

Upload required documents, like a photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration.

Review all details carefully before submitting.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and save it for future reference.

IOB Local Bank Recruitement 2026: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 250 Local Bank Officer (LBO) Posts under Junior Management Grade-I Cadre. This recruitment covers four states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The online application process started on August 8, 2026, and will close on August 24, 2026. Candidates who have graduated and know the local language of their state must apply to get a stable career in public sector banking. This LBO post offers a good salary along with other bank benefits. Check this article to get more information about its eligibility, vacancy details, and application process. IOB Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about Indian Overseas Bank recruitment 2026 in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Post Name Local Bank Officer (LBO) Cadre Junior Management Grade-I State Covered Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, & Gujarat Total Vacancies 250 Posts Application Start Date 8 August 2026 Application Last Date 24 August 2026 Selection Process Online Exam, Language Proficiency Test & Personal Interview Salary Rs 48,480 Official Website lob.bank.in/ lob.in IOB LBO Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Candidates who want to apply for Indian Overseas Bank recruitment 2026 are advised to check the official notification carefully to avoid any last-minute issues. Candidates can find the official notification in the table given below: IOB Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Check Here

IOB Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must check all the eligibility criteria for Indian Overseas Bank recruitment 2026 before applying. Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

The minimum age is 20 years, and the maximum age is 30 years as of August 1, 2026.

Candidates must be born between August 2, 1996, and August 1, 2006.

Candidates must know the local language of the state they are applying for (reading, writing, and speaking).

Those who did not study the local language in Class 10 or 12 must clear the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen categories as per government rules. IOB Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details Indian Overseas Bank has announced a total of 250 vacancies for the Local Bank Officer (LBO) post, JMGS-I scale, across four states. Check the complete state-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below:

States No. of Posts Tamil Nadu 100 Karnataka 50 Maharashta 50 Guajarat 50 Total 250 Candidates can apply for only one state.

Some states include backlog vacancies.

The merit list will be prepared state-wise and category-wise.

Selected candidates will be posted within the applied state for the first 12 years of service or until promotion to SMGS-IV grade, whichever is earlier.

Vacancy numbers are provisional and subject to change as per the official notification. IOB LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Online link The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has started the online registration process for Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 on 8 August, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for a total of 250 posts can find the direct link provided below to complete their application process before the last date, 24 August 2026.