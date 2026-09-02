Key Points JKSSB released recruitment notification on Sep 1, 2026, for 2,863 Class-IV posts.

Online applications open Oct 5, 2026; last date to apply is Nov 3, 2026.

Posts include Class-IV (MTS) & Sanitation Worker across J&K UT, Divisional & District Cadres.

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a recruitment Notification on September 1, 2026, for Class-IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts. A total of 2,863 vacancies will be filled under UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre, and District Cadre across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online from October 5, 2026. The last date to submit the online application is November 3, 2026. This article covers the important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and application process for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026. JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Recruiting Board Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Advertisement No. 09 of 2026 Date of Notification September 1, 2026 Post Name Class-IV (MTS) / Sanitation Worker Total Vacancies 2,863 Cadres UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre, District Cadre Job Location Jammu and Kashmir Eligibility J&K Domicile Application Mode Online Online Application Start Date October 5, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online November 3, 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment November 3, 2026 Selection Process Written Examination Official Website jkssb.nic.in JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Notification Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a recruitment Notification on September 1, 2026, for a total of 2,863 Class-IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts under UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre, and District Cadre across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Interested candidates must check the detailed notification PDF directly by using the link given below to know more about its eligibility and vacancy details.

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Notification Check Here JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must fulfill all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: Educational Qualification Class-IV (MTS): Candidates must completed Matriculation (10th Pass) and intermediate Sanitation Worker: Candidates must completed 8th Pass

Qualification must be from a recognized Board/Institution Age Limit The Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years. Age relaxation will vary category-wise: Open Merit (OM): 40 years

SC / ST-1 / ST-2 / RBA / ALC-IB / EWS / OBC: 43 years

Physically Challenged Persons (PwBD): 42 years

Ex-Servicemen: 48 years

Additional 5-year relaxation for candidates claiming casual worker weightage, as per applicable rules

Domicile Requirement Candidate must hold a valid Domicile Certificate of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir Steps to Apply for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Candidates must follow these steps to apply for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: Visit the official JKSSB website, jkssb.nic.in.

Click on the online application link for Advertisement Notification No. 09 of 2026.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in personal, educational, and domicile details in the application form.

Upload a scanned photograph and signature as per the prescribed format.

Select the post(s) and department(s) as per eligibility.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and save/print a copy for future reference. JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced a total of 2,863 vacancies under Advertisement Notification No. 09 of 2026 for Class-IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts. These vacancies are spread across various departments under UT, Divisional, and District Cadres. Candidates can check the post-wise and department-wise vacancy breakup below.