JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 2863 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 notification has been officially released on September 1, 2026, on its official website,jkssb.nic.in. Candidates who want apply must check the detailed notification PDF given in this article. The application process will start from Octorber 5, 2026.
Key Points
- JKSSB released recruitment notification on Sep 1, 2026, for 2,863 Class-IV posts.
- Online applications open Oct 5, 2026; last date to apply is Nov 3, 2026.
- Posts include Class-IV (MTS) & Sanitation Worker across J&K UT, Divisional & District Cadres.
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a recruitment Notification on September 1, 2026, for Class-IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts. A total of 2,863 vacancies will be filled under UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre, and District Cadre across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online from October 5, 2026. The last date to submit the online application is November 3, 2026. This article covers the important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and application process for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026.
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Board
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Advertisement No.
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09 of 2026
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Date of Notification
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September 1, 2026
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Post Name
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Class-IV (MTS) / Sanitation Worker
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Total Vacancies
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2,863
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Cadres
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UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre, District Cadre
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Job Location
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Jammu and Kashmir
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Eligibility
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J&K Domicile
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Application Mode
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Online
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Online Application Start Date
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October 5, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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November 3, 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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November 3, 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Examination
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Official Website
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jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Notification
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a recruitment Notification on September 1, 2026, for a total of 2,863 Class-IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts under UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre, and District Cadre across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Interested candidates must check the detailed notification PDF directly by using the link given below to know more about its eligibility and vacancy details.
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JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Notification
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfill all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026:
Educational Qualification
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Class-IV (MTS): Candidates must completed Matriculation (10th Pass) and intermediate Sanitation Worker: Candidates must completed 8th Pass
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Qualification must be from a recognized Board/Institution
Age Limit
The Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years.
Age relaxation will vary category-wise:
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Open Merit (OM): 40 years
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SC / ST-1 / ST-2 / RBA / ALC-IB / EWS / OBC: 43 years
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Physically Challenged Persons (PwBD): 42 years
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Ex-Servicemen: 48 years
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Additional 5-year relaxation for candidates claiming casual worker weightage, as per applicable rules
Domicile Requirement
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Candidate must hold a valid Domicile Certificate of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir
Steps to Apply for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026
Candidates must follow these steps to apply for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026:
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Visit the official JKSSB website, jkssb.nic.in.
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Click on the online application link for Advertisement Notification No. 09 of 2026.
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Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
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Fill in personal, educational, and domicile details in the application form.
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Upload a scanned photograph and signature as per the prescribed format.
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Select the post(s) and department(s) as per eligibility.
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Pay the application fee online.
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Submit the form and save/print a copy for future reference.
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced a total of 2,863 vacancies under Advertisement Notification No. 09 of 2026 for Class-IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts. These vacancies are spread across various departments under UT, Divisional, and District Cadres. Candidates can check the post-wise and department-wise vacancy breakup below.
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Department
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Cadre
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Post
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Vacancies
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Public Work (R & B)
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Jammu Division
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Class IV
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939
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Estates Department
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UT
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Sanitation Worker
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73
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Transport Department (Class 4)
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UT
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Class IV
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28
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Estates Department
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Jammu Division
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Sanitation Worker
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54
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Cultural Department
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Jammu Division
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Class IV
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1,769
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Total
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2,863
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Selection will be based on a written examination and additional weightage points, as given under the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.
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The written exam will consist of objective-type (MCQ) questions.
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Negative marking applies, one-fourth of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
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The date and centres for the written examination will be notified separately by JKSSB on its official website.
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Persons with Benchmark Disabilities may avail the facility of a scribe and/or compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour of examination, subject to conditions in the notification.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com