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JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 2863 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 13:52 IST

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 notification has been officially released on September 1, 2026, on its official website,jkssb.nic.in. Candidates who want apply must check the detailed notification PDF given in this article. The application process will start from Octorber 5, 2026.

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 2863 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 2863 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points

  • JKSSB released recruitment notification on Sep 1, 2026, for 2,863 Class-IV posts.
  • Online applications open Oct 5, 2026; last date to apply is Nov 3, 2026.
  • Posts include Class-IV (MTS) & Sanitation Worker across J&K UT, Divisional & District Cadres.

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a recruitment Notification on September 1, 2026, for Class-IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts. A total of 2,863 vacancies will be filled under UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre, and District Cadre across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online from October 5, 2026. The last date to submit the online application is November 3, 2026. This article covers the important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and application process for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026.

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Board

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Advertisement No.

09 of 2026

Date of Notification

September 1, 2026

Post Name

Class-IV (MTS) / Sanitation Worker

Total Vacancies

2,863

Cadres

UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre, District Cadre

Job Location

Jammu and Kashmir

Eligibility

J&K Domicile

Application Mode

Online

Online Application Start Date

October 5, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online

November 3, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment

November 3, 2026

Selection Process

Written Examination

Official Website

jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Notification 

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a recruitment Notification on September 1, 2026, for a total of 2,863 Class-IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts under UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre, and District Cadre across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Interested candidates must check the detailed notification PDF directly by using the link given below to know more about its eligibility and vacancy details.

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Notification 

Check Here

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfill all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026:

Educational Qualification

  • Class-IV (MTS): Candidates must completed Matriculation (10th Pass) and intermediate Sanitation Worker: Candidates must completed 8th Pass 

  • Qualification must be from a recognized Board/Institution

Age Limit 

The Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years.

Age relaxation will vary category-wise: 

  • Open Merit (OM): 40 years

  • SC / ST-1 / ST-2 / RBA / ALC-IB / EWS / OBC: 43 years

  • Physically Challenged Persons (PwBD): 42 years

  • Ex-Servicemen: 48 years

  • Additional 5-year relaxation for candidates claiming casual worker weightage, as per applicable rules

Domicile Requirement

  • Candidate must hold a valid Domicile Certificate of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir

Steps to Apply for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026

Candidates must follow these steps to apply for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026:

  • Visit the official JKSSB website, jkssb.nic.in.

  • Click on the online application link for Advertisement Notification No. 09 of 2026.

  • Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

  • Fill in personal, educational, and domicile details in the application form.

  • Upload a scanned photograph and signature as per the prescribed format.

  • Select the post(s) and department(s) as per eligibility.

  • Pay the application fee online.

  • Submit the form and save/print a copy for future reference.

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details 

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced a total of 2,863 vacancies under Advertisement Notification No. 09 of 2026 for Class-IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts. These vacancies are spread across various departments under UT, Divisional, and District Cadres. Candidates can check the post-wise and department-wise vacancy breakup below.

Department 

Cadre 

Post 

Vacancies 

Public Work (R & B)

Jammu Division

Class IV

939

Estates Department

UT

Sanitation Worker

73

Transport Department (Class 4)

UT

Class IV

28

Estates Department

Jammu Division

Sanitation Worker

54

Cultural Department 

Jammu Division

Class IV

1,769

Total

    

2,863

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Selection Process

Selection will be based on a written examination and additional weightage points, as given under the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

  • The written exam will consist of objective-type (MCQ) questions.

  • Negative marking applies, one-fourth of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

  • The date and centres for the written examination will be notified separately by JKSSB on its official website.

  • Persons with Benchmark Disabilities may avail the facility of a scribe and/or compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour of examination, subject to conditions in the notification.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 13:52 IST

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