JKSSB Technician Result 2026 Out For Junior Store Clerk And Other Posts, Download Merit List PDF Link Here
JKSSB Technician Result 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the posts of Junior Dental Technician, Junior Store Clerk and Prosthetic/Orthotic Technician on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the result PDF through the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in. Check all details here.
JKSSB Technician Result 2026 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result/scoresheet of Written examination for the posts of Junior Dental Technician, Junior Store Clerk and Prosthetic/Orthotic Technician posts on its official website. The result has been released in PDF format containing the name and roll number of the candidates. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result PDF through the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Technician Result 2026 Download Link
The link to download the result for the posts of Junior Dental Technician, Junior Store Clerk and Prosthetic/Orthotic Technician is available on the official website. You can download the result pdf and check the result status through the link on the official website. Alternatively the JKSSB Technician Result 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB Technician Result 2026-Junior Dental Technician and Junior Store Clerk Direct Link
|Direct Link
|JKSSB Technician Result 2026-Prosthetic/Orthotic Technician Direct Link
|Direct Link
How to Check JKSSB Technician Result 2026?
Candidates can check the result for these posts through the link on the offiical website. You can follow the steps given below to download the result pdf-
- Navigate to Examinations: Click on the "posts wise result" link on the home page.
- Find the Result Link: Click on the "Concerned Result" link.
- Check the Result: Open the PDF merit list and use your admit card to quickly verify your roll number.
- Download PDF: Download the pdf and save the same for future reference.
What's Next After JKSSB Technician Result 2026
As per the selection process for these posts, now all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the next round which is Document Verification state. The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will call candidates whose roll number appeared in the result pdf will have to appear in the DV round. The Board will release the detailed schedule for Document Verification shall be notified separately.
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