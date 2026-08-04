JKSSB Technician Result 2026 Out For Junior Store Clerk And Other Posts, Download Merit List PDF Link Here

JKSSB Technician Result 2026 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result/scoresheet of Written examination for the posts of Junior Dental Technician, Junior Store Clerk and Prosthetic/Orthotic Technician posts on its official website. The result has been released in PDF format containing the name and roll number of the candidates. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result PDF through the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Technician Result 2026 Download Link

The link to download the result for the posts of Junior Dental Technician, Junior Store Clerk and Prosthetic/Orthotic Technician is available on the official website. You can download the result pdf and check the result status through the link on the official website. Alternatively the JKSSB Technician Result 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-