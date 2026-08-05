JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 Out For Junior Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse Posts, Check Result PDF Download Link Here

JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional result for the posts of Junior Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse under Health and Medical Education Department on its official website. The Result/Score-sheet is based on the performance of candidates in the written examination for the post of Junior Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse under Advertisement Notification No. 07 of 2025. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam held on June 28, 2026 can download the provisional result through the official website-https://jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 Download Link

The JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 has been released in pdf format containing the name and roll number of shortlisted candidates. The result pdf is available on the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in. The JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 PDF can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-