JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 Out For Junior Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse Posts, Check Result PDF Download Link Here
JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 for the posts of Junior Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse under Health and Medical Education Department has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) at -https://jkssb.nic.in. Check the result pdf download link and more details here.
JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional result for the posts of Junior Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse under Health and Medical Education Department on its official website. The Result/Score-sheet is based on the performance of candidates in the written examination for the post of Junior Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse under Advertisement Notification No. 07 of 2025. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam held on June 28, 2026 can download the provisional result through the official website-https://jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 Download Link
The JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 has been released in pdf format containing the name and roll number of shortlisted candidates. The result pdf is available on the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in. The JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 PDF can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026
|Direct Link
JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 What's Next
As per the selection process for the Junior Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse posts. all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the next Document Verification round. Under the DV round, candidates will have to display all their original documents/certificates as they have submitted during submission of application form. Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will call candidates based on the merit obtained by them for Document Verification. The Board will release the detailed DV schedule on its official website in due course of time.
JKSSB JKSSB Junior Male Nurse Result 2026 2026 Overview
JKSSB Junior Male Nurse Result 2026 PDF has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the Junior Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse against Advertisement No.07 of 2025 . Candidates can chck the overview of the Staff Nurse recruitment drive given below-
|JKSSB Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse Answer Key 2026
|Organization
|J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
|Post Name
|Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse
|Advertisement No.
|07 of 2025
|Result Status
|Out
|Next Round
|Document Verification
|Official Website
|jkssb.nic.in
Steps to Download JKSSB Junior Staff Nurse Result 2026?
Candidates can download the result pdf through the link at the official website. You can download the JKSSB Staff Nurse Result 2026 PDF after using the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) -https://jkssb.nic.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link Result/Scoresheet of Written Examination for the post of Junior Staff Nurse/Junior Male Nurse, Health and Medical Education Department, held on 28.06.2026 on the home page.
- Step 3: You will get the official resul pdf in a new window on your screen.
- Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.