JSSC CGL Appointment Cancellation: How Candidates Lost Their Government Jobs Overnight?

For many aspirants in India, qualifying for a state government exam is the ultimate goal that gives a job stability and a secure future. However, for many candidates who cleared the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level, JSSC CGL, exam, that dream has unexpectedly turned into a nightmare. Following the sudden cancellation of their appointments, the newly recruited employees have been stopped from entering their workplaces, leaving them stranded without notice or job security. Some of the candidates also highlight the severe impact of the bureaucratic decision and the ongoing controversy surrounding the recruitment exams in the state. Two Different Jobs, One Same Crisis The sudden, unfortunate impact of the JSSC CGL appointment cancellation can be well explained in the stories of the two candidates who made many personal sacrifices to be appointed to the state service.

Sanjit Kumar, a resident of Chatra, started his journey to get a government job in 2017. Belonging to a humble background, Sanjit ran a small prasad shop to support himself through his preparation. Over his preparation years, he faced multiple setbacks, including the previous JSSC exam cancellations caused by paper leaks and recruitment delays. Through years of preparation, he had earned a job as a Railway Pointsman in Guwahati in 2023. Wanting to serve in his home state and simultaneously manage his family and other responsibilities, he continued with his preparation and secured a dream post as an Assistant Section Officer in the Food Department at the Ranchi Secretariat in late 2025. Another candidate, Nupur Chandra, on the other hand, had left behind a successful decade-long corporate career to prepare and qualify for the government exam. Nupur Chandra is an electronics engineer who worked at a multinational IT company like Infosys in Pune. She walked away from the private sector security to return to Jharkhand to be near her family. She cleared the exam and joined as an Assistant Section Officer in the Law Department.