JSSC CGL Appointment Cancellation: How Candidates Lost Their Government Jobs Overnight?
Read how government job candidates lost their jobs overnight after the abrupt cancellation of JSSC CGL appointments at Ranchi Secretariat.
For many aspirants in India, qualifying for a state government exam is the ultimate goal that gives a job stability and a secure future. However, for many candidates who cleared the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level, JSSC CGL, exam, that dream has unexpectedly turned into a nightmare. Following the sudden cancellation of their appointments, the newly recruited employees have been stopped from entering their workplaces, leaving them stranded without notice or job security. Some of the candidates also highlight the severe impact of the bureaucratic decision and the ongoing controversy surrounding the recruitment exams in the state.
Two Different Jobs, One Same Crisis
The sudden, unfortunate impact of the JSSC CGL appointment cancellation can be well explained in the stories of the two candidates who made many personal sacrifices to be appointed to the state service.
Sanjit Kumar, a resident of Chatra, started his journey to get a government job in 2017. Belonging to a humble background, Sanjit ran a small prasad shop to support himself through his preparation. Over his preparation years, he faced multiple setbacks, including the previous JSSC exam cancellations caused by paper leaks and recruitment delays. Through years of preparation, he had earned a job as a Railway Pointsman in Guwahati in 2023. Wanting to serve in his home state and simultaneously manage his family and other responsibilities, he continued with his preparation and secured a dream post as an Assistant Section Officer in the Food Department at the Ranchi Secretariat in late 2025.
Another candidate, Nupur Chandra, on the other hand, had left behind a successful decade-long corporate career to prepare and qualify for the government exam. Nupur Chandra is an electronics engineer who worked at a multinational IT company like Infosys in Pune. She walked away from the private sector security to return to Jharkhand to be near her family. She cleared the exam and joined as an Assistant Section Officer in the Law Department.
Despite coming from completely different backgrounds and overcoming their personal hurdles, both were turned away at the doors of the Ranchi Secretariat overnight, left completely blindsided without any notice or career stability.
Uncertain Future for JSSC CGL Candidates
The stories of candidates like Sanjit Kumar and Nupur Chandra show a broader systemic crisis impacting the aspirants of the competitive exam of Jharkhand. While Sanjit gave up a stable Railway position and Nupur left a decade-long corporate career, both now find themselves in a career stop due to the state-level administrative decisions and legal disputes.
As candidates wait for the official administrative clarity, the JSSC CGL appointment cancellation serves as a reminder of the vulnerability faced by job aspirants, leaving their careers and futures hanging in the balance.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.