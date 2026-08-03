KEA AO & AAO Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here
KEA AO & AAO Admit Card 2026: The KEA has released the admit card for the AO & AAO written examination going to be held on 08-09 August 2026. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the hall ticket pdf from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The direct link has also been provided in this article.
Key Points
- KEA released AO & AAO admit cards for KK cadre on August 2, 2026.
- The AO & AAO written examinations are scheduled for August 8 & 9, 2026.
- Candidates can download admit cards from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using login credentials.
KEA AO & AAO Admit Card 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for the Agricultural Officer (AO) and Assistant Agricultural Officer (AAO) recruitment examination under the Kalyana Karnataka (KK) cadre Rest of Karnataka (RPC) cadre. The written examination for the AO & AAO posts is scheduled to be held on 08 & 09 August in two shifts from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 02:30 to 04:30 pm. The candidates can download the hall ticket pdf from the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. There will be no entry without the admit card inside the examination hall. The admit card can be downloaded using the login credentials.
KEA AO & AAO Admit Card 2026 Highlights
KEA is going to conduct the AO & AAO written examination on 08-09 August 2026 for a total of 945 vacancies in RPC &KK cadre. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
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Department
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Department of Agriculture, Government of Karnataka
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Post Name
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Agricultural Officer (AO) & Assistant Agricultural Officer (AAO)
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No. of Vacancies
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945
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Cadre
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Kalyana Karnataka (KK) & Rest of Karnataka (RPC)
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Advertisement Number
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EDI/KEA/09/SEV/2026 dated 30.05.2026
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Admit Card Release Date (KK Cadre)
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02 August 2026
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Exam Date (KK Cadre)
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08 & 09 August 2026
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Official Website
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cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA AO & AAO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to participate in the AO & AAO examination for RPC & KK cadre scheduled for 08 & 09 August can download their admit card using their login credentials. The direct link to download the admit card is provided here for the convenience of the candidates.
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KEA AO & AAO Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download KEA AO & AAO Admit Card 2026
The candidates can download the KEA AO & AAO admit card by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Latest Publications section.
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Scroll down the section and look for the “Department of Agriculture (AO and AAO) (KK) Exam Admit Card Download Link” and click on it.
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Select the Examination [Agriculture AO & AAO (RPC/ KK) - 2026], enter your application number, applicant name, and click on Submit.
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Your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout of it.
KEA AO & AAO Exam Timings 2026
The KEA will conduct the Agriculture AO & AAO examination for KK cadre on 08 August and for RPC cadre on 09 August 2026 in two shifts on both days. Check the exam timings here.
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Cadre
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Exam Date
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Exam Timings
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KK
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08 August 2026
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Shift 1: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
Shift 2: 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm
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RPC
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09 August 2026
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Shift 1: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
Shift 2: 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.