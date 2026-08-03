KEA AO & AAO Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

KEA AO & AAO Admit Card 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for the Agricultural Officer (AO) and Assistant Agricultural Officer (AAO) recruitment examination under the Kalyana Karnataka (KK) cadre Rest of Karnataka (RPC) cadre. The written examination for the AO & AAO posts is scheduled to be held on 08 & 09 August in two shifts from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 02:30 to 04:30 pm. The candidates can download the hall ticket pdf from the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. There will be no entry without the admit card inside the examination hall. The admit card can be downloaded using the login credentials.

KEA AO & AAO Admit Card 2026 Highlights

KEA is going to conduct the AO & AAO written examination on 08-09 August 2026 for a total of 945 vacancies in RPC &KK cadre. Check the highlights in the table below: