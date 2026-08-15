Kolkata Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

Kolkata Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Candidates seeking MBBS admission at Medical College, Kolkata through NEET UG 2026 should keep track of the college’s opening and closing ranks. The Kolkata Medical College NEET UG 2026 cut off will be determined during the counselling process and will be based on category, seat quota, number of applicants and seat availability. The 2026 cut off is yet to be announced so candidates can refer to the expected cut off and previous year trends to understand the likely admission range. In 2025, the medical college, Kolkata had a closing rank of around 5,684 in the West Bengal MBBS cut off data. Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks below to assess their chance of securing an MBBS seat at the college through NEET UG 2026 counselling. Read the article to know more details.

Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 and want to know their chances of getting admission to Kolkata Medical College can check the opening and closing ranks below. The table gives the category wise rank range to help candidates understand the cut off.

Candidates can check the table below to know the previous year Kolkata Medical College Cut off 2025 in the table given below.

Kolkata Medical College Opening and Closing Rank 2025 Category Closing Rank General 5684 SC 11217 ST 10472 BCA 45518 BCB 334354 BCC 26745

Kolkata Medical College Cut off 2024: Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below to know the last year closing rank for Kolkata Medical College Cut off 2024 in the table given below. The category wise rank is given separately.

Kolkata Medical College Opening and Closing Rank 2024 Category Closing Rank General 6227 SC 12258 ST 11891 BCA 51342 BCB 270368 BCC 21009

Kolkata Medical College Cut off 2023: Closing Rank

The NEET UG 2023 cutoff for Kolkata Medical College shows the closing rank for MBBS admission. Check the table below to see the rank at which MBBS seats was closed.