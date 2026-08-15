Kolkata Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
Kolkata Medical College Cut off 2026: Candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks, category wise cut off and previous year trends for MBBS admission.
Kolkata Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Candidates seeking MBBS admission at Medical College, Kolkata through NEET UG 2026 should keep track of the college’s opening and closing ranks. The Kolkata Medical College NEET UG 2026 cut off will be determined during the counselling process and will be based on category, seat quota, number of applicants and seat availability. The 2026 cut off is yet to be announced so candidates can refer to the expected cut off and previous year trends to understand the likely admission range. In 2025, the medical college, Kolkata had a closing rank of around 5,684 in the West Bengal MBBS cut off data. Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks below to assess their chance of securing an MBBS seat at the college through NEET UG 2026 counselling. Read the article to know more details.
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Kolkata Medical College Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 and want to know their chances of getting admission to Kolkata Medical College can check the opening and closing ranks below. The table gives the category wise rank range to help candidates understand the cut off.
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Kolkata Medical College Opening and Closing Rank 2026 (Expected)
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Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
5694.5
|
6227
|
SC
|
10734.1
|
12258
|
ST
|
10630.5
|
11891
|
BCA
|
45528.6
|
51342
|
BCB
|
285456.4
|
334354
|
BCC
|
22503.4
|
26745
Kolkata Medical College Cut off 2025: Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below to know the previous year Kolkata Medical College Cut off 2025 in the table given below.
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Kolkata Medical College Opening and Closing Rank 2025
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Category
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
5684
|
SC
|
11217
|
ST
|
10472
|
BCA
|
45518
|
BCB
|
334354
|
BCC
|
26745
Kolkata Medical College Cut off 2024: Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below to know the last year closing rank for Kolkata Medical College Cut off 2024 in the table given below. The category wise rank is given separately.
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Kolkata Medical College Opening and Closing Rank 2024
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Category
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
6227
|
SC
|
12258
|
ST
|
11891
|
BCA
|
51342
|
BCB
|
270368
|
BCC
|
21009
Kolkata Medical College Cut off 2023: Closing Rank
The NEET UG 2023 cutoff for Kolkata Medical College shows the closing rank for MBBS admission. Check the table below to see the rank at which MBBS seats was closed.
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Kolkata Medical College Opening and Closing Rank 2023
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Category
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4922
|
SC
|
7241
|
ST
|
9136
|
BCA
|
36835
|
BCB
|
185845
|
BCC
|
14141
NEET UG 2026: Factors Influencing the Cutoff
Several factors can affect the kolkata medical college NEET UG 2026 cutoff.Refer tyhe table below for more details.
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Factor
|
Detail
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Number of NEET UG Applicants
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A higher number of NEET UG applicants can increase competition and may push the cutoff higher.
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MBBS Seat Availability
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Medical College, Kolkata has 250 MBBS seats as per the latest available NMC seat matrix. Any change in the seat matrix can affect the cutoff.
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All India Quota and State Quota
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15% of seats are available under the All India Quota (AIQ) through MCC counselling, while 85% are available under the West Bengal State Quota through the state counselling process. Cutoffs can differ significantly between the two quotas.
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Candidate Preferences
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Medical College, Kolkata is a well-known government medical college, so strong demand among NEET UG candidates can influence its closing rank.
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NEET UG Rank and Score
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Candidates with higher NEET UG ranks generally have a better chance of securing an MBBS seat, particularly in the initial counselling rounds.
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Category
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The cutoff varies by category, including General, OBC, SC, ST and EWS. Candidates should check the cutoff applicable to their category.
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Counselling Round
|
The closing rank can change across counselling rounds depending on seat availability, withdrawals and the choices filled by candidates.
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