KTET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks Here
KTET Exam 2026 was successfully conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The examination is scheduled on 8 & 9 August 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Kerala TET 2026 category-wise cutoff marks in this article.
Key Points
- The KTET 2026 examination was scheduled for August 8 & 9, 2026.
- KTET Certificate is essential for applying to teacher jobs in Kerala schools.
- General category needs 60% (90 marks); OBC/SC/ST/PH need 55% (82 marks).
KTET Cut Off 2026: The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026 examination has been successfully conducted today, 2026. The exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions on August 8 & 9, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the KTET exam are now eagerly waiting to know the KTET Cutoff 2026. The cutoff marks are the minimum score candidates must get to qualify for the exam and receive the KTET Certificate. This certificate is needed to apply for teacher jobs in Kerala schools. The cutoff marks are different for General, OBC, SC, ST, and PH candidates. Candidates can check their KTET cutoff and compare their score with the category-wise qualifying marks given below. Read this article to know the complete details of the KTET Cutoff 2026.
KTET Cut Off 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the complete details about KTET Cut Off 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Highlights
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Conducting Body
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Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan
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Exam Name
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Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)
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Total Marks
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150
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General Category Cutoff
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90 marks (60%)
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OBC Category Cutoff
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82 marks (55%)
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SC/ST/PH Category Cutoff
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82 marks (55%)
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Exam Type
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Qualifying
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Official website
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ktet.kerala.gov.in
KTET Cut Off 2026
The KTET 2026 cutoff is the minimum score a candidate needs to pass the exam, for a total of 150 marks. These qualifying marks set by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for candidates to clear the exam. General category candidates need 60% marks, while OBC, SC, ST, and PH candidates need 55% marks. Candidates scoring equal to or above their category cutoff qualify and receive the KTET Certificate, which is required to apply for teaching posts in Kerala schools.
KTET Category-Wise Cut Off 2026
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the detailed category-wise cutoff for KTET in the table given below:
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Category
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Qualifying Marks
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Minimum Marks (Out of 150)
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General/UR
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60%
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90
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OBC
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55%
|
82
|
SC/ST/PH
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55%
|
82
Steps to Check KTET Cut Off 2026
Candidates can check the KTET Cutoff 2026 by following these steps:
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Visit the official KTET website, ktet.kerala.gov.in
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On the homepage, select the link "KTET 2026"
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Click on the Cutoff 2026 Link
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Select the "Qualifying Marks"
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The Category-wise cutoff will appear on the screen
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Check the category-wise cutoff marks
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Download and save for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com