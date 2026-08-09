KTET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks Here

KTET Cut Off 2026: The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026 examination has been successfully conducted today, 2026. The exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions on August 8 & 9, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the KTET exam are now eagerly waiting to know the KTET Cutoff 2026. The cutoff marks are the minimum score candidates must get to qualify for the exam and receive the KTET Certificate. This certificate is needed to apply for teacher jobs in Kerala schools. The cutoff marks are different for General, OBC, SC, ST, and PH candidates. Candidates can check their KTET cutoff and compare their score with the category-wise qualifying marks given below. Read this article to know the complete details of the KTET Cutoff 2026.

KTET Cut Off 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the complete details about KTET Cut Off 2026 in the table given below: