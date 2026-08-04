KTET Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: Download Kerala TET Admit Card at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Key Points KTET Hall Ticket for Feb 2026 session released on 4 August 2026.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) scheduled for 8 & 9 August 2026.

Download hall ticket from ktet.kerala.gov.in; printout & ID mandatory for exam.

KTET Hall Ticket 2026: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially released the KTET Hall Ticket for the February Exam 2026. Candidates who applied for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can now download their hall ticket from the official website, ket.keral.gov.in. This Admit card is for the KTET February 2026 Session. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) will be held on 8 & 9 August 2026 across various exam centres in the state. Candidates can now download their hall ticket using their application number, application ID, and category. The Admit card carries the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, exam centre, and reporting time. Candidates should check every detail carefully and must carry a printed hall ticket along with a valid photo ID is compulsory for entry into the examination hall.

KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Highlights KTET Hall Ticket 2026 for the February session has been released on 4 August, 2026 (today) on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The examination will be held on 8 & 9 August across various centres in Kerala. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can find all the information provided in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Exam Name Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Session February 2026 Hall Ticket Status Released Today Exam Date 8 & 9 August 2026 Exam Mode Offline (pen & paper) Categories Category I, II, III, IV Login Credentials Application Number, Application ID & Category Official Website ktet.kerala.gov.in KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link

The candidates who are appearing in the KTET February 2026 session can now download their hall ticket from the official website. They are requested to download it beforehand to avoid any last-minute issues. Below, we have provided the direct link to download the KTET admit card. KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Check Here KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Exam Schedule The KTET exam was held over two days in two shifts each day. Candidates had to check their category and reporting time on the hall ticket. Category Class Level Exam Date Exam Time Category I Lower Primary (Class 1 to 5) 8 August 2026 10 AM to 12:30 PM Category II Upper Primary (Class 6 to 8) 8 August 2026 2 PM to 4:30 PM Category III High School (Class 9 to 10) 9 August 2026 10 AM to 12:30 PM Category IV Language/Specialist Teachers 9 August 2026 2 PM to 4:30 PM

Steps to Download KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the KTET Hall Ticket 2026 through the official website: Step 1: Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in Step 2: Click on the "KTET Hall Ticket 2026 For February Session" link on the homepage Step 3: Enter your application number, Application ID & Category Step 4: Click the submit button Step 5: Your KTET Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen. Step 6: Check all details carefully, including name, photo, and exam centre Step 7: Download the PDF and take a printout Details Mentioned on KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the KTET Hall Ticket 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows: Name of the Candidate

Roll number

Application Number

Exam Name

Exam Date and Time

Reporting Time

Photograph and Signature

Name & Address of Examination Centre

Important Instructions for the Exam Day