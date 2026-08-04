KTET Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: Download Kerala TET Admit Card at ktet.kerala.gov.in
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially released the KTET Hall Ticket 2026 at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their Hall ticket for February Session by entering their application number, application ID & category. The examination is scheduled on August 8 & 9, 2026, across various centers in Kerala.
Key Points
- KTET Hall Ticket for Feb 2026 session released on 4 August 2026.
- Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) scheduled for 8 & 9 August 2026.
- Download hall ticket from ktet.kerala.gov.in; printout & ID mandatory for exam.
KTET Hall Ticket 2026: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially released the KTET Hall Ticket for the February Exam 2026. Candidates who applied for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can now download their hall ticket from the official website, ket.keral.gov.in. This Admit card is for the KTET February 2026 Session. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) will be held on 8 & 9 August 2026 across various exam centres in the state. Candidates can now download their hall ticket using their application number, application ID, and category. The Admit card carries the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, exam centre, and reporting time. Candidates should check every detail carefully and must carry a printed hall ticket along with a valid photo ID is compulsory for entry into the examination hall.
KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Highlights
KTET Hall Ticket 2026 for the February session has been released on 4 August, 2026 (today) on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The examination will be held on 8 & 9 August across various centres in Kerala. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can find all the information provided in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan
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Exam Name
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Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)
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Session
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February 2026
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Hall Ticket Status
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Released Today
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Exam Date
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8 & 9 August 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (pen & paper)
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Categories
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Category I, II, III, IV
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Login Credentials
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Application Number, Application ID & Category
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Official Website
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ktet.kerala.gov.in
KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are appearing in the KTET February 2026 session can now download their hall ticket from the official website. They are requested to download it beforehand to avoid any last-minute issues. Below, we have provided the direct link to download the KTET admit card.
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KTET Hall Ticket 2026
KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Exam Schedule
The KTET exam was held over two days in two shifts each day. Candidates had to check their category and reporting time on the hall ticket.
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Category
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Class Level
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Exam Date
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Exam Time
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Category I
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Lower Primary (Class 1 to 5)
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8 August 2026
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10 AM to 12:30 PM
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Category II
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Upper Primary (Class 6 to 8)
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8 August 2026
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2 PM to 4:30 PM
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Category III
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High School (Class 9 to 10)
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9 August 2026
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10 AM to 12:30 PM
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Category IV
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Language/Specialist Teachers
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9 August 2026
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2 PM to 4:30 PM
Steps to Download KTET Hall Ticket 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the KTET Hall Ticket 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the "KTET Hall Ticket 2026 For February Session" link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your application number, Application ID & Category
Step 4: Click the submit button
Step 5: Your KTET Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check all details carefully, including name, photo, and exam centre
Step 7: Download the PDF and take a printout
Details Mentioned on KTET Hall Ticket 2026
Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the KTET Hall Ticket 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows:
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Name of the Candidate
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Roll number
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Application Number
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Exam Name
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Exam Date and Time
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Reporting Time
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Photograph and Signature
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Name & Address of Examination Centre
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Important Instructions for the Exam Day
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com