Low NEET Score Cutoff Guide 300–400 Marks: Top Private MBBS Ranks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates with scores above 600 often secure admission to state government MBBS colleges, while top-tier institutions require much higher marks. Candidates scoring 300–400 marks in NEET UG often feel disappointed, but it doesn’t mean their MBBS dream is over. Various private medical colleges across India accept candidates within this score range through state counselling, management quota, and mop-up rounds. The chances of getting a seat depend on various factors, including category, state, counselling round, and total seat intake.

Candidates can check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 300-400 marks in NEET 2026. Estimate your NEET Rank according to your scores by using the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor.