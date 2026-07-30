Low NEET Score Cutoff Guide 300–400 Marks: Top Private MBBS Ranks
NEET 2026 result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can review the previous year’s opening and closing ranks and evaluate their admission possibilities for the current academic year.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates with scores above 600 often secure admission to state government MBBS colleges, while top-tier institutions require much higher marks. Candidates scoring 300–400 marks in NEET UG often feel disappointed, but it doesn’t mean their MBBS dream is over. Various private medical colleges across India accept candidates within this score range through state counselling, management quota, and mop-up rounds. The chances of getting a seat depend on various factors, including category, state, counselling round, and total seat intake.
Candidates can check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 300-400 marks in NEET 2026. Estimate your NEET Rank according to your scores by using the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor.
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks
This table shows the list of MBBS colleges accepting 300-400 marks in NEET. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Dr. DY Patil Medical College and Hospt., Pune: 208374-395628
- Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai: 208474-224399
- Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Host., Bhubaneswar: 208800-233140
- Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi: 209366-233349
- Graphic Era Institute Of Medical Science, Dehradun: 210783-442416
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Dr. DY Patil Medical College and Hospt., Pune
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
208374
|
395628
|
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
208474
|
224399
|
Sri Siddhartha Medical College DU, Tumkur
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
208511
|
217698
|
MGM Medical College, Aurangabad
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
208571
|
208996
|
Sri Ramachandra Med. College and Res. Inst., Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
208627
|
263126
|
Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Host., Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
208800
|
233140
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
209366
|
233349
|
Amrita School of Medicine Faridabad
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
209458
|
283536
|
Malla Reddy Medical College for Women, Hyderabad
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
209489
|
352435
|
MM Inst. Med. and Research, Mullana
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
209670
|
276229
|
Sri Siddhartha Academy T Begur
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
209994
|
252493
|
Dr. DYP Edu. Soc. Deemed Uni., Kolhapur
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
210218
|
323519
|
Krishna Inst. of Med. Scie., Karad
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
210263
|
396381
|
Raja Rajeswari Medical College Bengaluru
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
210358
|
306923
|
Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
210533
|
332211
|
Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
210599
|
374028
|
Graphic Era Institute Of Medical Science, Dehradun
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
210783
|
442416
|
SBKS Med. Inst. and Res. Centre, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
212378
|
337779
|
Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
212810
|
281006
|
BV Deemed Uni. Med. College and Hos., Sangli
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
212996
|
440632
|
Saveetha Medical College, Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
213043
|
432174
|
JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
213326
|
416757
|
ACS Medical College and Hospital, Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
213698
|
437540
|
Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Kanchipuram
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
216700
|
443013
|
SRM Medical College and Hospital, Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
216963
|
442951
|
Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
218195
|
376081
|
Dr. DY Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
220839
|
419526
|
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Nerul
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
225319
|
252099
|
VELS Medical College & Hospital
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
226072
|
423981
|
Datta Meghe Medical College Wanadongri Hingna Nagpur
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
227210
|
393512
|
Chettinad Hos. and Res. Inst., Kancheepuram
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
232280
|
442374
|
Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
232469
|
295429
|
VMKV Medical College and Hospital, Salem
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
234051
|
438180
|
GITAM Institute of Med. Sce. and Res., Visakhapatnam
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
237547
|
437866
|
BHAARATH Medical College and Hospital, Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
241601
|
421078
|
Vinayaka Missions Medical College and Hospital, Karaikal
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
241790
|
442174
|
J R Medical College and Hospital, Tamil Nadu
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
242698
|
425616
|
Santosh Medical College and Hospital, Ghaziabad
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
243605
|
442891
|
Aarupadai Veedu Medical College and Hospt., Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
261586
|
443021
|
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
282366
|
443133
|
Sri Lakshmi Narayana Inst. of Med. Scien., Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
304921
|
322278
|
Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
324707
|
422116
Factors Influencing Private Medical College Cutoffs
Given below are the factors that influence the cutoff changes every year:
- Number of students appearing for NEET
- Difficulty level of the exam
- Total MBBS seats available
- Reservation rules
- State domicile policies
- Counselling round (Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up, or Stray Vacancy)
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.