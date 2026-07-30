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Low NEET Score Cutoff Guide 300–400 Marks: Top Private MBBS Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 13:39 IST

NEET 2026 result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can review the previous year’s opening and closing ranks and evaluate their admission possibilities for the current academic year.

Low NEET Score Cutoff Guide 300–400 Marks: Top Private MBBS Ranks
Low NEET Score Cutoff Guide 300–400 Marks: Top Private MBBS Ranks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates with scores above 600 often secure admission to state government MBBS colleges, while top-tier institutions require much higher marks. Candidates scoring 300–400 marks in NEET UG often feel disappointed, but it doesn’t mean their MBBS dream is over.  Various private medical colleges across India accept candidates within this score range through state counselling, management quota, and mop-up rounds. The chances of getting a seat depend on various factors, including category, state, counselling round, and total seat intake.

Candidates can check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 300-400 marks in NEET 2026. Estimate your NEET Rank according to your scores by using the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks

This table shows the list of MBBS colleges accepting 300-400 marks in NEET. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • Dr. DY Patil Medical College and Hospt., Pune: 208374-395628
  • Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai: 208474-224399
  • Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Host., Bhubaneswar: 208800-233140
  • Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi: 209366-233349
  • Graphic Era Institute Of Medical Science, Dehradun: 210783-442416

College Name

Course

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Dr. DY Patil Medical College and Hospt., Pune

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

208374

395628

Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

208474

224399

Sri Siddhartha Medical College DU, Tumkur

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

208511

217698

MGM Medical College, Aurangabad

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

208571

208996

Sri Ramachandra Med. College and Res. Inst., Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

208627

263126

Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Host., Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

208800

233140

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

209366

233349

Amrita School of Medicine Faridabad

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

209458

283536

Malla Reddy Medical College for Women, Hyderabad

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

209489

352435

MM Inst. Med. and Research, Mullana

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

209670

276229

Sri Siddhartha Academy T Begur

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

209994

252493

Dr. DYP Edu. Soc. Deemed Uni., Kolhapur

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

210218

323519

Krishna Inst. of Med. Scie., Karad

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

210263

396381

Raja Rajeswari Medical College Bengaluru

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

210358

306923

Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

210533

332211

Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

210599

374028

Graphic Era Institute Of Medical Science, Dehradun

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

210783

442416

SBKS Med. Inst. and Res. Centre, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

212378

337779

Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

212810

281006

BV Deemed Uni. Med. College and Hos., Sangli

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

212996

440632

Saveetha Medical College, Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

213043

432174

JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

213326

416757

ACS Medical College and Hospital, Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

213698

437540

Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Kanchipuram

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

216700

443013

SRM Medical College and Hospital, Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

216963

442951

Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

218195

376081

Dr. DY Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

220839

419526

Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Nerul

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

225319

252099

VELS Medical College & Hospital

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

226072

423981

Datta Meghe Medical College Wanadongri Hingna Nagpur

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

227210

393512

Chettinad Hos. and Res. Inst., Kancheepuram

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

232280

442374

Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

232469

295429

VMKV Medical College and Hospital, Salem

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

234051

438180

GITAM Institute of Med. Sce. and Res., Visakhapatnam

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

237547

437866

BHAARATH Medical College and Hospital, Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

241601

421078

Vinayaka Missions Medical College and Hospital, Karaikal

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

241790

442174

J R Medical College and Hospital, Tamil Nadu

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

242698

425616

Santosh Medical College and Hospital, Ghaziabad

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

243605

442891

Aarupadai Veedu Medical College and Hospt., Puducherry

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

261586

443021

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

282366

443133

Sri Lakshmi Narayana Inst. of Med. Scien., Puducherry

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

304921

322278

Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Chennai

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

324707

422116

Factors Influencing Private Medical College Cutoffs 

Given below are the factors that influence the cutoff changes every year: 

  • Number of students appearing for NEET
  • Difficulty level of the exam
  • Total MBBS seats available
  • Reservation rules
  • State domicile policies
  • Counselling round (Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up, or Stray Vacancy)

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 13:39 IST

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