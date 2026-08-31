Madras University IDE Result 2026 OUT at ideunom.ac.in: Download Distance Education Marksheet PDF

Key Points Madras University IDE results for June 2025 exams released on May 14, 2026.

Check UG, PG, Diploma results at ideunom.ac.in using your enrolment number.

Revaluation results for various courses were released on June 08, 2026.

ideunom.ac.in Result 2026: The University of Madras (UNOM) has released the Madras University IDE result for the exam held in June 2025 for UG, PG and Diploma courses like MBA, BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, BCA, BEd, MEd, LLB and other exams. University of Madras IDE Result 2026 has been released online on May 14, 2026, on the official website- ideunom.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ideunom.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the ideunom result 2026, the students need to enter their enrolment number. Madras University IDE Results 2026 As per the latest update, the University of Madras has released the Institute Of Distance Education results of all semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their Madras University results 2026 on the official website of the University- ideunom.ac.in.

University of Madras Distance Education Results 2026 Click here Steps to Check UOM IDE Result 2026 Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the ideunom.ac.in result 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website- ideunom.ac.in. Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link given on the right side of the page. Step 3: Enter your enrolment number and click on ‘Submit’. Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download Madras University IDE Results 2026 Check the direct link below to view and download the Madras University IDE results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily check their Madras University IDE results online by clicking on the given link.

Course Result Date Result Link IDE - BEd June 2025 Examination Results July 20, 2026 Click here IDE - MBA June 2025 Examinations - Revaluation Result June 08, 2026 Click here IDE - MA/ MCom/ MSc/ MCA / MSc(IT) June 2025 Examinations - Revaluation Result June 08, 2026 Click here IDE- UG June 2025 Examinations - Revaluation Result June 08, 2026 Click here IDE - MA / MCom/ MSc/ MCA / MSc(IT) June 2025 Examination Results May 14, 2026 Click here IDE - MBA June 2025 Examination Results May 14, 2026 Click here IDE - UG/Diploma/Cert. June 2025 Examination Results May 14, 2026 Click here Ideunom.ac.in result 2026 Marksheet The University of Madras has released the ideunom.ac.in result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The UNOM marksheet will contain the following information.

Student Name

enrolment Number

Name of Course

Course Code

Course Name

Subject Name

Subject Code

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date University of Madras: Highlights University of Madras (UNOM), commonly known as Madras University, is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). UNOM was established in the year 1857 by an Act of the Legislative Council of India under the British government. It is one of the oldest and among the most prominent universities in India. University of Madras Highlights University Name University of Madras, commonly known as Madras University Established 1857 Location Chennai, Tamil Nadu UNOM Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed