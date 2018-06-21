Maharashtra Board HSC History Syllabus 2023 - Download History Syllabus for class 12th in PDF

Maharashtra Board HSC History Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra Board HSC Syllabus for History subject is available here for Class 12th. The syllabus of History subject for Maharashtra Board Class 12th has been revised - to give profound knowledge of History of Maharashtra state, India as a nation and the world around - and also adopted new approach of studying. While the Class 11th History syllabus of Maharashtra Board includes majorly about historical events and movements, in Class 12th History of Maharashtra Board, the topics are based on 21st century entertainment and mass media so that students can develop an understanding of past, present as well as future.

Check below the complete syllabus of Maharashtra board HSC History Subject including detailed chapter-wise topics.

Evaluation Scheme of Maharashtra Board HSC History Paper:

The syllabus has been given weightage of 80:20 i.e. the theory paper carries 80 marks and 20 marks have been allotted for Practical/Projects/Oral.

The question paper will carry different type of questions as under –

Very Short Answer Type/Objective type questions – 1 mark based questions

Short Answer Type questions – 2 or 3 marks based questions

Long Answer Type questions – 4 to 6 marks based questions.

Maharashtra Board HSC History Syllabus 2023 for 12th

Units Chapter’s details Unit 1: Applied History in 21st Century Meaning of Applied History

Inter – relation of Past and Present

Contemporary History Unit 2: Mass Media and History Printing Press

Newspapers

Periodicals

Electronic Media Unit 3: Entertainment Media and History Radio

Television

Drama

Cinema Unit 4: Tourism and History Tourist Guides

Preservation of Historical Monuments Unit 5: Museums Significance and conservation

Archaeological Artifacts and Sculptures

Inscriptions and Numismatics

Available job opportunities Unit 6: Historical Research Archaeological

Archives Unit 7: Encyclopedia Treasures of History

Encyclopedia

Biographies

Dictionary of Culture Unit 8: Administrative Services State Government Service Examination

Central Government Service Examination

Interview Techniques Unit 9: History Teacher and Teaching Educational qualifications

Personality

It is important to learn the vast knowledge of Marathi History and the rich Indian history to appreciate where we have come from in the past and play an important role in where we can be in the future.

Although the syllabus might scare students, if studied well, can be easy to score in.

All the best!