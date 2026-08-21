MP Patwari Vacancy 2026 Apply Online Last Date Extended Till August 23 - Register Now at esb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has officially extended the last date for registration for the MP Patwari Vacancy 2026 (Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Test). Interested candidates can apply online until August 23, 2026. The registration process started on August 4, 2026. The MPESB will fill 2106 posts through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can now complete their online registration process on the official website of the MPESB, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in. The last date for registration extension is a huge relief to the thousands of government job aspirants across Madhya Pradesh facing last-minute technical issues.

MP Patwari 2026 Direct Link to Apply

Those candidates who were not able to register for the MP Patwari vacancies 2026 before August 21, 2026, have now until August 23, 2026, to apply for the posts. Candidates can apply on the official website, or can also use the direct link given below to apply online for the MP Patwari Recruitment 2026:-