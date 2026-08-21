MP Patwari Vacancy 2026 Apply Online Last Date Extended Till August 23 - Register Now at esb.mp.gov.in
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Apply: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has extended the last date to apply online for MP Patwari Vacancy 2026. Interested candidates can register now at esb.mp.gov.in before the last date of the online application process.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has officially extended the last date for registration for the MP Patwari Vacancy 2026 (Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Test). Interested candidates can apply online until August 23, 2026. The registration process started on August 4, 2026. The MPESB will fill 2106 posts through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can now complete their online registration process on the official website of the MPESB, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in. The last date for registration extension is a huge relief to the thousands of government job aspirants across Madhya Pradesh facing last-minute technical issues.
MP Patwari 2026 Direct Link to Apply
Those candidates who were not able to register for the MP Patwari vacancies 2026 before August 21, 2026, have now until August 23, 2026, to apply for the posts. Candidates can apply on the official website, or can also use the direct link given below to apply online for the MP Patwari Recruitment 2026:-
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MP Patwari 2026
MP Patwari Important Dates and Key Highlights 2026
Before the interested and eligible candidates apply for the MP Patwari Vacancy 2026, they should be aware of some of the important dates and the key highlights of the MP Patwari Recruitment 2026. Given below are the important dates and the key highlights of the MPESB Group 2 SubGroup 4 Patwari recruitment drive 2026:-
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Features
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Highlights
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board
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Notification Release Date
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August 4, 2026
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Online Registration Start Date
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August 4, 2026
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Online Registration Close Date
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August 21, 2026
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Online Registration Close Date (Extended)
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August 23, 2026
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Correction Window
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August 23, 2026
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Eligibility Criteria
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Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
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Age Limit
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The age limit is 18 to 40 years for candidates belonging to the General Candidates. Age relaxation will be given as per government rules.
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Application Fee
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How To Apply Online for MPESB Patwari Vacancy 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the MP Patwari posts 2026:-
- Go to the official website of esb.mp.gov.in
- Complete the MPESB profile registration using the Aadhaar e-KYC if the candidate is a new user.
- Click on the notification for Group 2 Sub Group 4 Patwari and other Post Combined Recruitment Test-2026 and log in. Completely and accurately fill in the academic, personal, and communication details.
- Attach the scanned copies of the photograph, signature, graduation marksheets and category certificates.
- Pay the application fee and submit. Print out the final confirmation page for future reference.
Also, check UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Download Uttar Pradesh TET Paper 1 and 2 Result PDF at upessc.up.gov.in, Link Active Shortly
Important Tips to Avoid Application Form Rejections
Candidates should aim to submit an error-free form to avoid cancellation during the document verification. Given below are some important tips that the candidates can follow to avoid application errors and rejection:-
- Candidates should make sure that the photograph is of themselves as required by the MPESB guidelines.
- Candidates should make sure that their name, father’s name, and date of birth match their 10th marksheet and Aadhaar card down to the correct spelling.
- Candidates should update their Aadhaar card beforehand at an Enrollment Centre to avoid failing the profile registration.
- Fill in the district preferences carefully, as changes to preference order are rarely permitted during the late correction windows.
Also, check EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Download Final Result PDF at nests.tribal.gov.in- Link Active Shortly
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.