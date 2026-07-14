MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Official Response Sheet PDF at esb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MPESB Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology (ADDET) Provisional Answer Key 2026 on its official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The exam was held on July 10, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for this exam can now download the answer key and check their marked responses. The answer key helps candidates to calculate their estimated scores before the declaration of results.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill a total of 1100 seats: 1000 for the animal husbandry diploma and 100 for the dairy technology test.

MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Candidates can download the MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 from the official website by logging in with the login credentials. Those who have appeared in the exam are advised to review all answers given in the answer key and submit objections. The objection window will remain open from July 14, 2026, to July 16, 2026. For your reference, a direct link to download the answer key is given below.