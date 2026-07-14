MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Official Response Sheet PDF at esb.mp.gov.in
The MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 has been released for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology entrance test . Candidates can download the answer key, verify responses, and raise objections till July 16, 2026 on the official website by using their login credentials.
Key Points
- MPESB has released the ADDET 2026 Provisional Answer Key on its official website.
- The ADDET 2026 exam was held on July 10, 2026, for a total of 1100 seats.
- Candidates can submit objections to the answer key from July 14 to July 16, 2026.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MPESB Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology (ADDET) Provisional Answer Key 2026 on its official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The exam was held on July 10, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for this exam can now download the answer key and check their marked responses. The answer key helps candidates to calculate their estimated scores before the declaration of results.
Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill a total of 1100 seats: 1000 for the animal husbandry diploma and 100 for the dairy technology test.
MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 from the official website by logging in with the login credentials. Those who have appeared in the exam are advised to review all answers given in the answer key and submit objections. The objection window will remain open from July 14, 2026, to July 16, 2026. For your reference, a direct link to download the answer key is given below.
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MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 Link
MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
MPESB through this entrance test will fill a total of 1100 seats. Candidates can check the exam answer key and other details provided in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
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Exam Name
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MPESB Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2026
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Total Number of Seats
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1100
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Answer Key Status
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Released
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Exam Date
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July 10, 2026
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Objection Window Last Date
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July 16, 2026
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
Steps to Download MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026
Candidates can download the MPESB ADDET answer key 2026 by following the simple steps given below.
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Go to the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.
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The homepage will open; then click on the Answer Key section.
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Select the link MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026.
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Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth
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The answer key PDF will be displayed on your device.
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Download the answer key and check the responses you have marked
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Save the answer key for future reference.
Details Mentioned on MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 PDF
The MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 generally contains the following details:
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Exam Name
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Exam date
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Shift Details
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Question paper set
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Question number
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Answer (Correct/Incorrect)
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Candidate response
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Guidelines regarding objections
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Dates for submitting objections.
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Important instruction released by MPESB
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website to get updates related to MPESB ADDET Recruitment 2026.
MPESB ADDET Answer Key 2026 What Next?
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has now opened the objection window for the provisional answer key issued. Those who appeared in the exam can now submit their objections till July 16, 2025. After the window closes, the commission will analyze the representation received and then publish the final answer key, which will serve as a base for the final result.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.