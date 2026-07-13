MTET Admit Card 2026: The Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT), Meghalaya is all set to conduct the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2026 on July 24, 2026. The authority has released the MTET Admit Card 2026 for the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2026 on its official website. Candidates appearing in the MTET exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. All those candidates who have to appear in the MTET examination are required to download their admit card after using their login credentials at the official website -www.megeducation.gov.in or https://dert.megeducation.gov.in. In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates may visit the DIETs at their respective Districts and DERT for Shillong Centre (bringing along with the acknowledgement slip) or email at dert.megh@gmail.com Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates.

MTET Admit Card 2026 Download Link The MTET Admit Card 2026 download link for the for the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2026 exam scheduled on July 24, 2026 is available on the official RRBs website. Candidates applied successfully for these post can download their hall ticket after login to the link. MTET Admit Card 2026 Download Link



MTET Admit Card 2026 Overview MTET Admit Card 2026 download link for the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2026 has been activated by the Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT), Meghalaya. You can get all the details about the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2026 drive below- Exam Institution Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT), Meghalaya Exam Name Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2026 Admit Card status Out Exam Date July 24, 2026 Official Website https://megeducation.gov.in/

MTET Exam 2026 Details The Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on July 24, in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying one mark each. Candidates appearing in the exam can check the details pattern given below- The Written Examination will consist of two Papers.

Paper I will be for a candidate aspiring to be a teacher for Classes I – V.

Paper II will be for a candidate aspiring to be a teacher for Classes VI – VIII.

A candidate aspiring to be a teacher for both Classes I to V and for Classes VI – VIII will have to appear in both papers (i.e., Paper I & Paper II) MTET Exam 2026 Pattern And Schedule The Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) written examination consisting of two papers and all questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) mode. Below are the details of the exam structure and pattern-

Event Details Marking Scheme Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking Duration Each paper is 2.5 hours (150 minutes) long. Medium The examination is conducted in English, except for Language papers. Schedule Reporting Time 8:00 AM. Paper I 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM. Paper II 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM. Details Mentioned on MTET Admit Card 2026 Candidates who have to appear in the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2026 should go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-