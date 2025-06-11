NICL AO Cut Off 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) will conduct NICL AO exam on July 20 for the recruitment of 266 Administrative Officervacancies. Candidates planning to apply for the NICL AO Recruitment 2025 should be familiar with the previous years’ cut-off marks. Understanding the cut-off trends provides insights into the exam's competition level over the years, helping candidates strategise their preparation effectively. Those securing marks equal to or above the cut-off will be shortlisted for AO positions in various fields, including Finance, Legal, IT, Automobile Engineering, and Medical (MBBS). In this article, we have covered the NICL AO Cut Off for both Prelims and Mains. Read on to check the category-wise NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off for all posts. NICL AO Cut Off 2025

NICL rolls out cut off marks subject-wise separately for Prelims and Mains. These marks are determined after considering several factors such as the total number of vacancies, difficulty level of the exam, average attempts made by the candidates, etc. NICL AO Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result and final answer key. NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off Reviewing NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off marks can provide valuable insigth for aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam. By analysing the cut off trends, candidates can understand the competition level, fluctuations in cut off marks and refine their preparation strategy accordingly. Take a look at the NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off for all categories and subjects for FY 2024, 2016 and more. NICL AO Cut Off 2024 Prelims NICL AO Preliminary Exam is the first stage that candidates must clear to proceed to the next stage of the selection process. The officials release prelims cut-off marks separately for all subjects, categories, and posts.

NICL AO Prelims Cut Off 2024 Category-wise NICL AO Prelims Cut Off for SC, ST, OBC, UR and other categories are tabulated below. Aspirants can check the cut-off marks for the desired post and set a safe target score accordingly. Posts SC ST OBC EWS UR PwBD (A) PwBD (B) PwBD (C) Generalist 74.5 67 79.5 79.5 79.5 69.75 37.25 61.25 Doctors (MBBS) 15 13 13.5 20.75 20.75 – – – Legal 37.25 26 37.25 37.25 37.25 – – – Finance 59 44 65.75 65.75 65.75 – – – Actuarial – – 65.5 65.5 65.5 21.75 34 29 Information Technology 61 56 63.75 61.75 63.75 – – – Automobile Engineers 21 19 21 19.5 21 – – – NICL AO Prelims Previous Year Cut Off Subject-wise

NICL AO Prelims exam is divided into three sections: English, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. The cut-off marks for English are out of 30, while those for Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude are out of 35. Posts Categories English Language (Out of 30) Reasoning Ability (Out of 35) Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35) Legal, Finance, Information Technology, Generalist SC, ST, OBC & PwBD 13 5.25 4.25 EWS & UR 16 10.5 8.25 Actuarial OBC & PwBD 13 5.25 4.25 SC, ST, EWS & UR 16 10.5 8.25 Doctors (MBBS), Automobile Engineers SC, ST, OBC, PwBD 8 1 1 EWS, UR 11 2.75 2.5 NICL AO Cut Off 2024 Mains For NICL AO Mains 2024, the highest cut-off was recorded for the Generalist post in the PwBD (A) category at 157.5 marks, while category-wise cut-offs for other posts like Doctors (MBBS), Legal, Finance, IT, and others varied between 51 to 141 marks.

NICL AO Mains Cut Off 2024 (Out of 250)- Phase 2 and Hindi Officer Examination Posts SC ST OBC EWS UR PwBD (A) PwBD (B) PwBD (C) PwBD (D & E) Generalist 128.25 116 141 138 141 157.5 96.25 120.75 87.25 Doctors (MBBS) 59.75 58 56.75 – 65 – – – – Legal 109 91 123 109.75 123 – – – – Finance 103.75 100 120.5 118 120.5 – – – – Actuarial – – 90.25 – 90.25 71.25 – 88 115 Information Technology 109.5 91 122 120 124 – – – – Automobile Engineers 96.5 75 96.5 94.5 96.5 – – – – Hindi (Rajbhasha) Officers 89.5 51 90 90 90 – – NICL AO Cut Off 2016 NICL announced the NICL AO 2016 cut off on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Given here are the previous year prelims and mains cut off for the FY 2016.

NICL AO Prelims Cut Off Take a look at the table below to know the sectopn-wise cut off marks. The highest cut off went for Reasoning Aptitude followed by Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. NICL AO Prelims Sectional Cut Off 2016 Sections UR PWD (HI) SC, ST, OBC, PWD (VI, OC) English Language 9.75 6 7 Quantitative Aptitude 10.75 6 7.75 Reasoning Ability 16 10 12 NICL AO 2016 Cut Off: Category-wise As per NICL AO previous year cut off trends, the highest cut off was for general category followed by OBC and EWS. NICL AO Prelims Cut Off 2016 Categories Cut Offs UR 65.50 SC 57.25 ST 51.25 OBC 59.75 HI 26.50 OC 52.25 VI 55.50 NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off Mains Candidates can check the NICL AO Mains Cut Off Category-wise from the table given here.