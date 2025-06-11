Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The National Insurance Company Limited releases the NICL AO cut-off for Prelims, Mains, and Interview rounds at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. These are minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to advance further in the recruitment process. As the NICL AO exam is scheduled for July 20, it is important to know the NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off for all categories and subjects to prepare well.

Jul 18, 2025
NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off for UR, SC, ST, OBC

NICL AO Cut Off 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) will conduct NICL AO exam on July 20 for the recruitment of 266 Administrative Officervacancies. Candidates planning to apply for the NICL AO Recruitment 2025 should be familiar with the previous years’ cut-off marks. Understanding the cut-off trends provides insights into the exam's competition level over the years, helping candidates strategise their preparation effectively. Those securing marks equal to or above the cut-off will be shortlisted for AO positions in various fields, including Finance, Legal, IT, Automobile Engineering, and Medical (MBBS).

In this article, we have covered the NICL AO Cut Off for both Prelims and Mains. Read on to check the category-wise NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off for all posts.

NICL AO Cut Off 2025

NICL rolls out cut off marks subject-wise separately for Prelims and Mains. These marks are determined after considering several factors such as the total number of vacancies, difficulty level of the exam, average attempts made by the candidates, etc. NICL AO Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result and final answer key.

NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off

Reviewing NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off marks can provide valuable insigth for aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam. By analysing the cut off trends, candidates can understand the competition level, fluctuations in cut off marks and refine their preparation strategy accordingly. Take a look at the NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off for all categories and subjects for FY 2024, 2016 and more.

NICL AO Cut Off 2024 Prelims

NICL AO Preliminary Exam is the first stage that candidates must clear to proceed to the next stage of the selection process. The officials release prelims cut-off marks separately for all subjects, categories, and posts.

NICL AO Prelims Cut Off 2024 Category-wise

NICL AO Prelims Cut Off for SC, ST, OBC, UR and other categories are tabulated below. Aspirants can check the cut-off marks for the desired post and set a safe target score accordingly.

Posts

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

PwBD (A)

PwBD (B)

PwBD (C)

Generalist

74.5

67

79.5

79.5

79.5

69.75

37.25

61.25

Doctors (MBBS)

15

13

13.5

20.75

20.75

Legal

37.25

26

37.25

37.25

37.25

Finance

59

44

65.75

65.75

65.75

Actuarial

65.5

65.5

65.5

21.75

34

29

Information Technology

61

56

63.75

61.75

63.75

Automobile Engineers

21

19

21

19.5

21

NICL AO Prelims Previous Year Cut Off Subject-wise

NICL AO Prelims exam is divided into three sections: English, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. The cut-off marks for English are out of 30, while those for Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude are out of 35.

Posts

Categories

English Language (Out of 30)

Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)

Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)

Legal, Finance, Information Technology, Generalist

SC, ST, OBC & PwBD

13

5.25

4.25

EWS & UR

16

10.5

8.25

Actuarial

OBC & PwBD

13

5.25

4.25

SC, ST, EWS & UR

16

10.5

8.25

Doctors (MBBS), Automobile Engineers

SC, ST, OBC, PwBD

8

1

1

EWS, UR

11

2.75

2.5

NICL AO Cut Off 2024 Mains

For NICL AO Mains 2024, the highest cut-off was recorded for the Generalist post in the PwBD (A) category at 157.5 marks, while category-wise cut-offs for other posts like Doctors (MBBS), Legal, Finance, IT, and others varied between 51 to 141 marks. 

NICL AO Mains Cut Off 2024 (Out of 250)- Phase 2 and Hindi Officer Examination

Posts

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

PwBD (A)

PwBD (B)

PwBD (C)

PwBD (D & E)

Generalist

128.25

116

141

138

141

157.5

96.25

120.75

87.25

Doctors (MBBS)

59.75

58

56.75

65

Legal

109

91

123

109.75

123

Finance

103.75

100

120.5

118

120.5

Actuarial

90.25

90.25

71.25

88

115

Information Technology

109.5

91

122

120

124

Automobile Engineers

96.5

75

96.5

94.5

96.5

Hindi (Rajbhasha) Officers

89.5

51

90

90

90

   

NICL AO Cut Off 2016

NICL announced the NICL AO 2016 cut off on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Given here are the previous year prelims and mains cut off for the FY 2016. 

NICL AO Prelims Cut Off

Take a look at the table below to know the sectopn-wise cut off marks. The highest cut off went for Reasoning Aptitude followed by Quantitative Aptitude and English Language.

NICL AO Prelims Sectional Cut Off 2016

Sections

UR

PWD (HI)

SC, ST, OBC, PWD (VI, OC)

English Language

9.75

6

7

Quantitative Aptitude

10.75

6

7.75

Reasoning Ability

16

10

12

NICL AO 2016 Cut Off: Category-wise

 

As per NICL AO previous year cut off trends, the highest cut off was for general category followed by OBC and EWS.

NICL AO Prelims Cut Off 2016
Categories  Cut Offs
UR 65.50
SC 57.25
ST 51.25
OBC 59.75
HI 26.50
OC 52.25
VI 55.50

NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off Mains

Candidates can check the NICL AO Mains Cut Off Category-wise from the table given here.

NICL AO Overall Mains Cut Off 2016

Categories

Cut Offs

UR

99.25

OBC

88.25

SC

81.25

ST

72.25

HI

67.5

OC

75.45

VI

84.75

NICL AO Mains Previous Year Cut Off: Category-wise

The mains cut off for NICL AO Mains 2016 exam is tabulated below.

NICL AO Overall Mains Cut Off 2016
Categories  Cut Offs
UR 99.25
OBC 88.25
SC 81.25
ST 72.25
HI 67.50
OC 75.45
VI 84.75

