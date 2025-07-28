CAT Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification and Work Experience Details

CAT Eligibility 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on November 30, 2025. A short notice regarding the same has been released on its official website. As per the notice, the registration will begin on August 1, and interested and eligible candidates can apply online by September 13, 2025. Applicants must submit their forms within the given deadline and ensure that they provide accurate details about their academic qualifications, identity, and other eligibility criteria. It is important to carefully read all the guidelines issued by the exam authorities before filling out the application form. Candidates found ineligible may not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam. Scroll down to learn more about the CAT 2025 eligibility criteria.

Also Check, CAT 2025 Notification Released, Check details CAT Eligibility 2025 The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode. It is a national-level exam conducted for admission to postgraduate management and doctoral programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). CAT scores are also used by several non-IIM institutions in their admission processes. The candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with the minimum required marks/percentage are eligible to apply for this entrance exam. In this article, we have compiled everything you need to know about the CAT Eligibility 2025 for reference purposes. CAT Age Limit 2025 There is no specific age limit for the CAT 2025. Candidates of any age who meet the educational qualification requirements can apply for the CAT exam.

CAT Educational Qualification 2025 Educational Qualification plays an important role in CAT Eligibility requirements. It is mandatory to have a certain qualification with a minimum required percentage to be eligible. Those who fail to fulfil these educational criteria will not be allowed to appear in the entrance test. Check the detailed CAT educational qualification discussed below: A bachelor's degree or its equivalent in any discipline with at least 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for the candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories).

Candidates with professional qualifications such as CA/ICWA/CS can also apply.

Candidates appearing for the final year of a Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.